 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Now if THIS isn't a perfect metaphor for this country nothing is: The US bald eagle population is being threatened because of lead poisoning the eagles are contracting from eating animal carcasses contaminated with lead ammunition   (thehill.com) divider line
22
    More: Murica, Eagle, number of American bald eagles, Bald Eagle, Bald eagles, population growth, Decades of federal protections, Florida, Cornell University  
•       •       •

106 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2022 at 5:35 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Murica: You can check out anytime, but you can't ever leave
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's heavy.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
True, but all the lead should also protect them from the inevitable nuclear armageddon.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I thought they had band lead shot in a number of hunting areas. I guess they didn't.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, the animal that represents freedom and nobility is getting poisoned slowly over time due to a local addiction to shooting guns... threatening them with extinction. Which is utterly preventable, mostly through a federal ban on lead use for bullets.

Yep. Checks out.
 
drayno76
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I thought they had band lead shot in a number of hunting areas. I guess they didn't.


My highschool band Lead Shot was way too scattered to ever make it out of the coffee shop.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How many people shoot a deer and just leave it to rot?  i suppose there is a certain number that runs off and dies and is never found but that's not going to be too many.

As far as pheasant, I believe it's illegal to use lead shot when hunting fowl.  It is where i live, anyhow.

Further, clicking to the actual study it says, "We hypothesized that mortalities from the ingestion of Pb reduced the long-term growth rate and resiliency of bald eagles in the northeast United States over the last 3 decades."
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I thought they had band lead shot in a number of hunting areas. I guess they didn't.


I believe you're supposed to use tungsten ammo here in California, but that's more for our beloved and ugly condors.

/I buy the tungsten fishing weights, because I don't want to get lead on myself or what I catch.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's freedom they're tasting...


The freedom to die for a corporate lobbyist's bribe money well spent.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is actually why lead ammo is banned in California for hunting; not for Bald Eagles, but for the California Condor. That it helps the eagles in the area (we had some nest locally a couple of years ago; not sure if they are still in the area. First in the area in decades) is a great bonus.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sooo...the wind turbines are deflecting bullets into animals that result in lead poisoning in bald eagles?
 
drewogatory
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's not that I 100% disbelieve this, but how many wounded game animals could possibly escape each year for all this random lead to be in the environment?  It seems more likely to me there are multiple sources. Wouldn't bald eagles be more likely to ingest a lead sinker than a spent hunting bullet?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have never knowingly seen one in the wild, despite them being in the area.

That said, I hear they are delicious.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Remember when we made lead illegal, to save the eagles? I member
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i watch the lock cam at keokuk, iowa, and there's no shortage of eagles there, i think they counted seventeen of them. and that was just one tree...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I care about the environment and absolutely will not introduce lead into the ecosystem. That's why I only hunt with depleted uranium rounds.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Same thing happens to buzzards as well.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: How many people shoot a deer and just leave it to rot?  i suppose there is a certain number that runs off and dies and is never found but that's not going to be too many.

As far as pheasant, I believe it's illegal to use lead shot when hunting fowl.  It is where i live, anyhow.

Further, clicking to the actual study it says, "We hypothesized that mortalities from the ingestion of Pb reduced the long-term growth rate and resiliency of bald eagles in the northeast United States over the last 3 decades."


When a deer is harvested, it is usually dressed near to where it fell, significantly reducing the weight of the carcass to be returned to camp / vehicle.

That is a fancy way of saying that hunters gut the animal right away, and leave the offal to be found by scavengers.

This was why California banned lead shot for hunting - the California Condor is basically a gigantic vulture, and was having reproductive problems when ingesting discarded guts with bits of lead in it.

How and why this affects Bald Eagles, raptors to who hunt mostly fish, I am not yet sure; maybe I should RTFA.
 
daffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If true that is very sad. It also means that there are a lot of hunters out there that can't shoot for shiat.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At least they are not being poisoned via coyote poison, or real lead poisoning from a shot gun or rifle.  Stopping the ranchers from doing these things are what brought these birds back.  Not so sure about the DDT thing, seen a few conflicting stories on it.

BTW there are more of these birds than ever, a few eating poorly (they should chew their food and spit the lead out, like I do) is not going to have much of an effect.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FFS. You've already taken away their incendiary rounds, how are we supposed to have a decent gender reveal with those farking birds around?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.