 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark) HOTM Headline of the Month December 2021 voting for Main   (fark.com) divider line
49
    More: HOTM, Contests  
•       •       •

86 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2022 at 3:33 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 3 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Welcome to Fark's Headline of the Month Voting for December 2021!

Great Fark headlines take all forms! Puns, wordplay, fun obscure references, visual, lyrics or verse, context - like buried lede and plot twist (click through to read the story to figure out the joke - these are often some of the best), and just damn clever or a sideways look at the story or the world.

Take the time to read and laugh. Then vote!

Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Thursday, January 13 and ends Monday, January 17, 4pm Eastern.

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for December 2021 Headlines of the Month!
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Up to 8 feet of snow expected to fall in Sierra Nevada mountains of California. Milk and bread distributors spotted yacht shopping


Linked article: usatoday.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They took our JEBs!


Linked article: wtop.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Star of "19 Kids and Counting" convicted on two counts of exactly what you'd expect


Linked article: apnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
First opening its doors in 1800, the First Presbyterian Church of Bellefonte has seen its last Day-O


Linked article: apnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
With a location description as vague as that, it's a wonder they found her at all


Linked article: kold.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
CIA Adviser says US is closer to civil war than any of us would like to believe. Fortunately she has book coming out


Linked article: msn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Undertakers, rabbis join global fight promoting COVID shots" The Rabbis make sense, but for the undertakers, this seems like a conflict of interest


Linked article: apnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fired for being unvaccinated in NYC? Don't count on unemployment benefits. In related news, Staten Island's local economy to collapse


Linked article: silive.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Suspect in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi arrested in Paris; story still coming together


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Many, many days late, the National Baseball Hall of Fame is no longer a Buck short


Linked article: fox4kc.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thousands without pow


Linked article: news.yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Two local residents who went maskless at zoo test positive for COVID-19 after showing symptoms, ask for privacy citing HIPPO regulations


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Crypto lord gets f*cked by a dildo


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The COVID-19 vaccination map looks almost exactly like the 2020 election map, which I guess means that we can just overturn the entire pandemic with a few strategically placed lawsuits of questionable validity


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If taking ivermectin isn't risky enough, COVID deniers must now confront counterfeit ivermectin. How will they be able to tell?


Linked article: abc.net.au
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ghilty


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Much like Calvin's dad taught us how they determine the weight limit on a bridge, we now know that lake ice is safe for 11 elk


Linked article: mlive.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mississippians Miss Miss Mississippi


Linked article: wlbt.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Stephen Miller claims he's experienced difficulty obtaining baby items, mostly their arms and legs


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Meghan Markle could be deposed in Prince Andrew suit. She must really love cosplay


Linked article: nypost.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Military tests Solid State Laser weapon, misses a golden opportunity by failing to fill house with popcorn first


Linked article: gizmodo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not to be anal, but yes, tildes are important


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Burned camper found in burned camper


Linked article: dailyinterlake.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Does the Pope know about this?


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Photographer tracks down subjects he photographed over 40 years later to recreate the scenes. Story developing


Linked article: diyphotography.net
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Each and every day woman has an unpleasant experience and still manages to enjoy being 107 years old


Linked article: amp.usatoday.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Man shot his way into pharmacy, stole medication. Police have provided a pic in the article. So if you are in Pennsylvania and see someone in a Steelers hat breathing out of their mouth, THAT'S THE GUY


Linked article: wjactv.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Indiana State Police seeking information on catfishing suspect in relation to Delphi murders. Suspect was arrested in 2020, but to be fair the mugshot was still printing out


Linked article: fox59.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bread lines grow in Turkey as inflation soars. See, that's why you cook the dressing outside of the bird, people


Linked article: aljazeera.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not to preach, but Moderna says we're living in a material world and if you've been touched by a variant for the very first time, you should get this booster shot


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Reggie Jackson arrested at Windsor Castle


Linked article: theguardian.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
All around me are redacted faces. Federal places, blurred out faces. Bright and early for their court room races. Going nowhere, maybe prison


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Conservative politician calls on us to stop stigmatizing whiny, selfish, ignorant, stupid chickenshiat crybaby bastards who stupidly remain unvaccinated


Linked article: regina.ctvnews.ca
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
German man performing castrations on eight men lied about being medically trained. His only reference was getting someone unstuck from a chair with slightly spaced out planks


Linked article: theguardian.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"You look so beautiful in the moonlight," he said at 4:15 p.m


Linked article: mcsweeneys.net
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In the Falklands, they close down the street if you want to have sex. OH, just if you are a sea lion


Linked article: dailymail.co.uk
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
John Madden has passed away. He will be buried in a casket, in a chicken, in a duck, in a turkey


Linked article: sports.yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Tomorrow morning, Athens will awaken to new COVID-19 measures. But then, dawn has always been tough on Greece


Linked article: greekcitytimes.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
♫Deck the halls with boughs of holly, ♫Fa la la la la la la ♫ Tis the season to be jolly Fa La *Twang* la AAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH


Linked article: abcnews.go.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Two Christian congregations meet in parking lot to determine who God loves more, ignoring overwhelming recent evidence that God hates both of them


Linked article: foxnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
First there was the Great Maple Syrup Theft. Now there's the Christmas Butter Heist. In other news: Security tightened on pancake mix deliveries


Linked article: ottawa.ctvnews.ca
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You better watch out. I said, YOU BETTER WATCH OUT


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Man arrested for threatening people with a gun in a bowling alley. Shortly after screaming, "Has the whole world gone crazy? Am I the only one around here who gives a shiat about the rules? Mark it ZERO"


Linked article: wearecentralpa.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Damn near killed him


Linked article: dailymail.co.uk
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Huge outpouring of care and concern after tornados kill almost as many Kentuckians in a single day as COVID has been killing each day for three months


Linked article: kentucky.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Religion is much like a penis. It's cool to have it and take joy in wielding it, but when you go out and throw in people's faces and put others in danger, it becomes a problem for the rest of us


Linked article: npr.org
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Missionary position in Haiti improves


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Waking up right after drifting off to sleep can boost creativity, especially if you're in the fast lane on the 405 freeway


Linked article: science.org
 
Skipped 3 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.