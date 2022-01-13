 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   ICUs nearing capacity in at least 18 states as SCOTUS decides no one needs an umbrella when Freedumb Rains
skribble [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
fark this country. seriously.
 
Lyger
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is da people gonna die?

Yes. Lotsa people.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So the constitution IS a suicide pact
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have all my shots but I do live a very rock and roll lifestyle.  I may need an ER bed and can't get one.
 
anfrind
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Killing innocent people is a core conservative value.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Someone who watches Fox News but has never read a court case in their life is, at the moment, a far better Supreme Court prognosticator than someone who has dedicated their life to the study of law but doesn't pay attention to Fox News.
@WHStancil

This is bullshiat. Impeach the supremes.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So COVID isn't an occupational hazard anymore.

So about those cops given line of duty death benefits...
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's unfortunate. In other news I tested positive for covid but since I'm double vaccinated and boosted, I've had nothing more than a mild headache.

I'm very tempted to find a local antivaxxer group to hang out with unmasked.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ladies and gentlemen, the pro-life Roberts court
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And I was criticized on Fark saying SCOTUS would not support a general mandate (for all Americans not just workers).

People here seem think what they believe is the same as what everyone else believes even conservatives.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thanks, Mitch. I hope you get all the covids.
 
Markus5
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Freedumb Rains"

ICU did there, subby.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lyger: Is da people gonna die?

Yes. Lotsa people.


Let's start with Glenn Beck. You hear me covid?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Pack the court... tomorrow morning. Do it you motherf*ckers.
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
welcome to The Office 2022
 
Blink
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can we just take away all technology from people that are anti-science?  No cell phones, no internet, no cars, no TV's, etc, etc.  Just put them in caves, seal them up, and allow them to be all libertarian or whatever it is they claim to be at this point.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So this is what it feels like to live in an empire in decline. Cool.
 
eagles95
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: Lyger: Is da people gonna die?

Yes. Lotsa people.

Let's start with Glenn Beck. You hear me covid?


He's on his second round of Covid and it'shiatting his lungs hard. That's per Twitter
 
thehobbes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Someone who watches Fox News but has never read a court case in their life is, at the moment, a far better Supreme Court prognosticator than someone who has dedicated their life to the study of law but doesn't pay attention to Fox News.
@WHStancil

This is bullshiat. Impeach the supremes.


Political hacks in robes.
 
Headso
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Corvus: And I was criticized on Fark saying SCOTUS would not support a general mandate (for all Americans not just workers).

People here seem think what they believe is the same as what everyone else believes even conservatives.


If it was passed as a law by congress they would.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Happens EVERY YEAR in flu season.

Or didn't CNN tell you that.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions​/​21pdf/21a244_hgci.pdf

For the original source junkies out there.
 
adamatari
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
OSHA can't make health and safety rules because reasons, I guess. "Overreach" or whatever. It starts here and gradually every safety rule gets gutted because "overreach".

If there was ever a safety rule that made sense its requiring vaccine or test during a pandemic that has officially killed over 800k citizens.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

eagles95: J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: Lyger: Is da people gonna die?

Yes. Lotsa people.

Let's start with Glenn Beck. You hear me covid?

He's on his second round of Covid and it'shiatting his lungs hard. That's per Twitter


Oddly appropriate filter pwn.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: That's unfortunate. In other news I tested positive for covid but since I'm double vaccinated and boosted, I've had nothing more than a mild headache.

I'm very tempted to find a local antivaxxer group to hang out with unmasked.


Vacation in red states?😁
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Corvus: And I was criticized on Fark saying SCOTUS would not support a general mandate (for all Americans not just workers).

People here seem think what they believe is the same as what everyone else believes even conservatives.


The important thing is that you were right.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I feel bad for my niece and nephew.   They're going to inherit this steaming pile
 
SMB2811
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Insane Clown Unit?
 
Flincher
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Blink: Can we just take away all technology from people that are anti-science?  No cell phones, no internet, no cars, no TV's, etc, etc.  Just put them in caves, seal them up, and allow them to be all libertarian or whatever it is they claim to be at this point.


Or just start requiring covid vaccine cards as a point of entry into hospitals. Those that refused a vaccine because they don't believe in science can be directed to die in a gutter.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I am not worried too much
Most companies have CEO's smarter than the 6 conservative dimwits on the SCOTUS.

The mandate would be good to save those people that have dumb CEO's though.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sure, keep up the process that is killing conservatives.
Not like there is a midterm election at stake or anything.

Or, you know.  Democracy and the Republic.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Best in this World: So this is what it feels like to live in an empire in decline. Cool.


Uh, it's been that way since the early 80s.  We are just speeding things up.
 
major hatred
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: I have all my shots but I do live a very rock and roll lifestyle.  I may need an ER bed and can't get one.


Some stripper titties gave me Covid on this trip.

Healthy, fully vexed and I eat my vitamins and veggies.

Still I felt it...  be safe buddy.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: That's unfortunate. In other news I tested positive for covid but since I'm double vaccinated and boosted, I've had nothing more than a mild headache.

I'm very tempted to find a local antivaxxer group to hang out with unmasked.


theawesomedaily.comView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Headso: If it was passed as a law by congress they would.


I highly doubt that, that's just a convenient excuse.

For example, one of the majority's citations include a book Mitch McConnell wrote in 2020. It's a f*cking farce.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thehobbes: lincoln65: Someone who watches Fox News but has never read a court case in their life is, at the moment, a far better Supreme Court prognosticator than someone who has dedicated their life to the study of law but doesn't pay attention to Fox News.
@WHStancil

This is bullshiat. Impeach the supremes.

Political hacks in robes.


Satanic cult members from Epstein's little Russian, black book.
 
shinji3i [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
BIDEN. CUT ALL FEDERAL COVID SUPPORT TO RED STATES. FFS QUIT ENABLING THEM.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

anfrind: Killing innocent people is a core conservative value.


Who knew the infamous "death panel" was really the the Trump-led SCOTUS?

The Supreme Court on Thursday stopped the Biden administration's vaccination-or-testing requirement on the nation's largest employers, expressing doubt that there is legal authority for such a broad mandate.

But the court allowed a different policy, which requires vaccinations for most health-care workers at the facilities that receive Medicaid and Medicare funds.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh were the only members of the court in the majority of both orders. Essentially, they found Congress had given federal agencies the power to impose the requirement on health-care workers at facilities receiving federal funds, but that there was no authority to impose sweeping requirements in workplaces across the nation.

Liberal Justices Stephen G. Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan would have allowed the workplace requirements. Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr., Neil M. Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett objected to the health-care worker requirements.
 
bthom37
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: So the constitution IS a suicide pact


Yes.  It really is, and it's only gonna get worse.

/Notice I didn't say "before it gets better"
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Happens EVERY YEAR in flu season.

Or didn't CNN tell you that.


No, it doesn't.
 
major hatred
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: That's unfortunate. In other news I tested positive for covid but since I'm double vaccinated and boosted, I've had nothing more than a mild headache.

I'm very tempted to find a local antivaxxer group to hang out with unmasked.


Do it.

Do unto others  as they so unto you.  For clearly, these good Christians  want what's coming to them.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have been to the derposphere!

The deplorables are telling themselves ICUs typically only have 10 to 20 beds and can be increased to 50 beds in a "real emergency". They know the beds have not been increased (no word on how they know) so it's not a real emergency and no need to worry.

This is what the worst people in the US are telling themselves to justify their deplorable actions.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We should let patients bid on ICU beds.  Let the free market solve this issue
 
fargin a
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe time for hippy Ned Flanders to step aside?

'We've tried absolutely nothing and we're all out of ideas man!'
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You know what, it really doesn't matter at this point.

Stupid, willfully ignorant people who refuse to get vaccinated after nearly two years of evidence that they won't sprout horns, become impotent, and a zillion other bullshiat "reasons" deserve whatever happens to them.

It's time to stop wasting monumental efforts on idiots who don't give two farks about anyone other than themselves.  It's a shame their actions can potentially kill innocent others, and we can't do a damn thing about it.
 
culebra
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I see you libs have abandoned decorum already, which makes you worse than covid and AIDS combined.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Happens EVERY YEAR in flu season.

Or didn't CNN tell you that.


You know what else happens every year in flu season?

That's right, the War On Christmas.  Check mate, libulardos!
 
MFK
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Pack the court... tomorrow morning. Do it you motherf*ckers.


we can't. because Despite having 267 Democrats who want all the things, we have TWO senators who refuse to budge. Granted there are 259 Republicans who are also blocking it, but they don't count and therefore the entire Democratic Party is shiat and needs to be punished accordingly.
 
