|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: A fresh (free!) Fark feature, plus gettin' Lucky on Livestream
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-01-13 2:49:56 PM (11 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
241 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2022 at 3:18 PM (1 hour ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
It's January, which in the Digital Media industry is pretty much an advertising wasteland. I spent last fall getting up to speed on ad ops to see if I could figure it out. Turns out I do kind of like swimming in vast pools of data. One interesting thing that came of this ad ops deep dive is learning how media buying works. First off, everyone blows their entire annual budget in December. I had a theory that maybe spring and summer vacation destinations might kick up ad spends during January, but either I'm dead wrong or COVID put an end to it because this ad spend is nowhere to be seen. Along those same lines, I found a great ad ops forum filled with super candid ad buyers who basically said they don't spend a dime until mid March at the soonest.
What I'm getting at here is now's the time to sign up for TotalFark. If it were up to me, we wouldn't run ads at all, but we have to pay the bills somehow. Just like shopping local keeps your local restaurants running, signing up for TotalFark goes way further than ad revenue. Help us finance new features and keep Fark running. On that note, if anyone's got any good ideas for some fundraising stunts, let me know in the comments. I'm game for pretty much anything.
New Feature: Headline of the Month! We're launching Headline of the Month voting. Part of the impetus behind this was how difficult it was to narrow down Headline of the Year candidates - I was barely able to get Main under 250, for example. However, if we do voting monthly, this helps us narrow down the final qualifiers. December voting will be launching very soon, so keep an eye out. Also this will be the last year we tack December onto the end; going forward, we plan to keep HotY to the previous calendar year.
Today at 4 p.m. it's the Fark News Livestream with Christine, Dill, Rebecca, and Lucky Yates. Lucky, who turns out is a longtime news junkie and avid Farker, crashed the party last week at the last minute and totally killed it with his "you know what else is a bridge to crabs" riff, so we're doing it again! Join us for anarchist clown pies, warhorse ponies, Zionist dolphins of doom, and Nyquil poached chicken recipes! And more!
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
8 inches had feelings about an article discussing "AirPod-shaped women"
gopher321 showed us the coolest movie shot
moothemagiccow proved that GMO produce is a good thing
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen knew what an AirPod-shaped woman would actually look like
Derp Du Jour saw photos of French twins Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff, who died of COVID-19, and was reminded of an '80s band
Martian_Astronomer explained why a winter storm in Montgomery County, KY led to a 75-car pileup
Ragin' Asian had something to rage about
Marcos P told us why Billie Jean Dunn's former boyfriend wasn't charged with her daughter's death until now
Jeff5 figured out why Pabst Blue Ribbon tweeted that you should eat butt if you're not drinking this month
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That showed us a tech firm founder's explanation for sending an anti-Semitic group email
Smart:
aimtastic discussed Pope Francis' assertion that not having children is selfish
BakaDono pointed out that what a high school in Minnesota is doing to cover a janitor shortage is not new
kudayta theorized about what could be influencing Antonio Brown's behavior
SpectroBoy advised us on building our fortunes
scalpod suggested we not go renaming our space telescopes just yet
houstondragon shared some resources for veterans who are struggling with their mental health
wademh addressed the misconception that "real" vaccines are 100% effective, and explained why it's everyone's duty to be vaccinated if they're able
Driedsponge discussed the use of Apple AirTags for criming
CSB Sunday Morning: Unusual pets
Smart: Otera told us about Clarice the Starling
Funny: grchunt's housemate had a pet rat that was a little too friendly
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
Politics Funny:
ThomasPaineTrain helped out with information about one of the areas where protests are taking place in Kazakhstan
buserror wrote a poem about the death of a prominent QAnoner with the help of the Fark SwearJar
fatassbastard thought that life's been good for a certain former Republican
dionysusaur reacted to a photo of the mayor's office in Almaty, Kazakhstan that was set on fire by protesters
EnzoTheCoder revealed that President Biden took a page from Trump's playbook
Politics Smart:
snowblur wanted to remind Attorney General Merrick Garland that January 6 isn't the only thing that needs investigating
The Reverend Sam Hill looked at how all the COVID-19 infections in the U.S. since inauguration day are Biden's fault
namegoeshere considered what to do about stressed-out parents
Pocket Ninja discussed the attempt to blame the January 6 insurrection on Democrats
tinderfitles talked about what gives value to the dollar and cryptocurrency
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
A challenge to redesign St. Francois County, MO's seal was very popular, and even got Fark a mention in a Riverfront Times article. The highest-voted entries for this contest were created by fluffy_pope, ThomasPaineTrain, kolpanic, RedZoneTuba and EnzoTheCoder.
TrollingForColumbine showed us that this hillside house is actually a robot in disguise
Yammering_Splat_Vector found another Trump photoshoot gone wrong
RedZoneTuba gave us a fight between notoriously overly-aggressive parties
Yammering_Splat_Vector had a creepy peeker
Circusdog320 gave Luke something cuter than a tauntaun to ride on Hoth
Wrongo just wanted a New Coke
kabloink showed us another of Satsuki and Mei's neighbors
Wrongo discovered another way in which hares are similar to rabbits
west.la.lawyer revealed the backup Batcave
Fartist Friday: Eye rhymes about hopes for 2022
whatsupchuck wanted to see us all live long and prosper
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Celebrate National Rubber Ducky Day by showing us how a well-placed rubber ducky could have changed world history. Tossing one in front of Lincoln to deflect Booth's bullet? Totally plausible. Placing a huge rubber ducky on the iceberg that sunk the Titanic so they'd see it sooner? Great plan. All art programs and materials allowed such as Photoshop, MS Paint/Draw, pencil & paper, etc.
Farktography: Let's Get Technical
orionid showed us a Farking "bad day in a nuclear power plant"
Beyond Fark
We're sad to have lost longtime Farker and avid Farktographer CiliarySpasm, who passed away Christmas morning. Before his death, he arranged for one of his sons to reach out to let us know how much Fark and the Farktography community meant to him. He also had a special request for his memorial Farktography theme, "Majestic Monochrome." CiliarySpasm's memorial Farktography thread is open now for entries and voting.
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Life isn't fare
Oh so sorry. Your blood test came back guilty on four counts of fraud
This is WAY too close for comfort
Metal asteroid could be worth 10 quintillion dollars, say NASA folks who got entirely the wrong takeaways from "Don't Look Up"
Miss a few car payments? That's a dog mauling. Get pulled over by police? Dog mauling. Drive your dog to the mall? Oh, you better believe that's a dog malling
Scientists name tree after Leonardo DiCaprio, presumably because its wood doesn't float
Jon Stewart calls out JK for her Magic Jews that run the banks, not to be confused with Star Trek's Space Jews that run Ferenginar
Tarantino is determined to sell NFTs and will not accept defeet
Prime Minister resigns Sudanly
Welcome back, Qatar
Trumpy and Lumpy had a big brawl Trumpy said Lumpy made a bad call All of the news hosts and all the yes men Couldn't put Trumpy and Lumpy back together again
COVID killed the QAnon star
Hasbro whips out Cocks for head position
The worst technology of 2021. Next year, Fark SwearJar. Next year
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on last week's Quiz, although through an error on my part, some people got more questions than others. So I'm giving you the whole top 10 this time:
Ivo Shandor - 1234
bingethinker - 1204
TheMothership - 1190
SumoJeb - 1153
wildcardjack - 1146
bobbelieu - 1142
Megateuthis - 1113
maddog2030 - 1109
spudbeach - 1108
Xanadone - 1104
The hardest question on this week's Hard Quiz was about those wacky Canadians and their ideas for animal control. Only 31% of quiztakers caught the story about the City of Edmonton and a research project there asking for volunteers to scare off coyotes by charging at them, running and screaming and lobbing sand-filled tennis balls at them and presumably yelling "Sorry!" if one of the balls makes contact. Honestly, I think they'd do better passing out buckets of the tennis balls at local bars and giving the bartender a bell to ring when coyotes are sighted in the vicinity. I'm curious about what happens when the coyotes start chasing the tennis balls and bringing them back to the people throwing them.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which former British politician ordered the shelling of a historic 8-BR Jacobean mansion in Flintshire, England back in 1654 that is now up for sale, complete with the original front door that was damaged by the cannon fire. 90% of quiztakers identified Oliver Cromwell as the leader of the Roundheads. Benjamin Disraeli was the "British exceptionalism" imperialist Prime Minister in the 1800s who was known for buying up Egypt's share in the Suez Canal, and Neville Chamberlain was the Nazi appeasing Prime Minister of the 1930s.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about Big Ben's new color scheme. No, Roethlisberger hasn't announced he's moving to a new team, but the clock tower on the north face of Westimenter got a new paint job to match the original scheme from 1859. Although it was painted black in the 1930s to disguise the air pollution inherent to the Industrial Revolution, 63% of quiztakers knew that the hands and markings on the face were once again a proud Prussian Blue. Personally, I think that since it was built approaching the height of the British Empire, the UK should have just stolen the color and called it "Big Ben Blue" and dared anyone to say anything.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about Mall of America, where two people were shot last week and this being America, it barely made the local news. 98% of quiztakers knew that you could find Mall of America in Bloomington, MN - a suburb of Minneapolis/St, Paul. While there, be sure to visit all 520 stores and 50 restaurants - three(!) of which are Starbucks. Also, it's probably not a good idea to talk to the guy selling pillows and ranting about voting machines and the Supreme Court.
If you missed out last week, be sure to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll do it all again this week.
· · ·
11 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 11 of 11 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
|