(FOX6Now)   To be fair, what else is there to do in Wisconsin?   (fox6now.com) divider line
16
•       •       •

OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat cheese?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your mom?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have some great steak houses. Oh shiat, that's Nebraska. Sorry, understandable mistake.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death by pastry? Cow? Combine......
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hey, if we could ever get the GOP here to legalize weed, we'd drink less. Until then? Pass the whiskey.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Eat your mom's cheese?
 
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: [Fark user image 380x254] [View Full Size image _x_]


PACKERS!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why Don't We Get Drunk and Screw?
Youtube LL9O0B0gzZE
 
someonelse
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mugato: bighairyguy: [Fark user image 380x254] [View Full Size image _x_]

PACKERS!


If you'd all just go back to yer drinking'...
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Poutine and frozen pizza?
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In the winter, yes, drinking. In the summer, there's the EAA in Oshkosh, and Leons. 

/my parents are from Wisconsin, grew up in CA, only go to visit in the warmer months
 
eagles95
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Some of my Wisconsin friends have only posted pics on FB and Instagram pics from bars. Not their family or vacations...bars. I asked one how he gets home since it seems he's plastered in every pic and he said he honestly doesn't know half the time but he's never late for work the next day so its all good.


/he's only had 3 dui's
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Strap Gym Jorden to a weight bench and cold water hose him down while he's blindfolded and gagged with half eaten corn on the cob
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At least one bar on every corner in Wisconsin.   Next two most popular businesses are Adult Bookstores and Tattoo/Piercing parlors.   You can guess the typical Wisconsin winter activity.    Too flat to go skiing.
 
