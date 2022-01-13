 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Meet Nicholas Alahverdian, an American sex offender and fugitive who faked his own death, wrote his own obituary and thanks to corona ended up plugged to a ventilator in Scotland   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
    More: Sick  
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And he would have gotten away with it, too. If it were for the meddling virus!
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahahaha fark you, POS.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Delicious schadenfreude
//Dark and bitter and sweet like good chocolate
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Come on
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...having been convicted of two 2008 sex assaults

That's like 4016 of them.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value is lost.

I hope his victims can be the one to pull the plug.

/salty tonight
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Priest_to_the_Exanimate: ...having been convicted of two 2008 sex assaults

That's like 4016 of them.


That's a lot of sex assaults.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Subby if by meet you mean for me to take a pick axe and plunge it into his skull, then yes I'll be glad to meet him,
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sigdiamond2000: [Fark user image 634x423]


Come on

Tobias?
 
daffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Should have pulled the plug when you had the chance. Darwin shakes his tiny fist.
 
Jeff73
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is the first time I've been glad an antivaxxer didn't die of covid.  Enjoy justice, dirtbag!
 
Xai
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is the type of people anti vaxxers are.

I'm almost surprised they aren't rallying to defend his freedom
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sigdiamond2000: [Fark user image 634x423]

Come on


i1.wp.comView Full Size

Although I thought it was the Anthony Edwards character that committed rape.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sigdiamond2000: [Fark user image 634x423]

Come on


Rick Moranis is too good for this shiat, I don't believe it.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Karma is a cruel-hearted biatch, ain't she Mr. Alahverdian?

/DIAF
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Trocadero: sigdiamond2000: [Fark user image 634x423]


Come on

[i1.wp.com image 500x581]
Although I thought it was the Anthony Edwards character that committed rape.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
