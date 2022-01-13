 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   The official report has been released on that meeting police had with Gabby Petito and her fiance, one month before she was murdered. "Mistakes were made"   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh noes - the cops who biffed it are gonna get out on probation?

Tune in next week, when they're threatened with DOUBLE SEKRIT PROBATION!
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What a pair o' pathetic peripatetics.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, my days of thinking the police are useless at preventing crime are certainly coming to a middle.
 
daffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I had just watched this case. Those cops did not seem to even know what questions to ask. They did let that poor girl down.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's disgusting how much energy that got poured into 1 missing white girl when there are THOUSANDS of people who go missing every day.

/ everyone deserves to be found
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If either were not willing to press charges against the other, what should the cops have done? If I recall correctly, during that encounter with the cops, Gabby admitted that she had hit him because he kept telling her to calm down. Should they have arrested her?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
20/20 hindsight
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It's disgusting how much energy that got poured into 1 missing white girl when there are THOUSANDS of people who go missing every day.

/ everyone deserves to be found


The IRS is hiring.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As for everyone deserving this attention?

She had a million followers, was young with lots of potential, was doing something kinda cool, and she was very pretty.

That's a million clicks from her followers for any story.

If I go missing I'll get like 5 inquires and nobody even look. Well ... except high level officials and a sudden James-bond worthy chase to secure a scientist with super mega dangerous information about that asteroid coming next week.

Uh.  I mean nothing. Nobody would look for me and there's no reason to panic. Never mind. Thank you.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: If either were not willing to press charges against the other, what should the cops have done? If I recall correctly, during that encounter with the cops, Gabby admitted that she had hit him because he kept telling her to calm down. Should they have arrested her?


She might be alive now if they had.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: If either were not willing to press charges against the other, what should the cops have done? If I recall correctly, during that encounter with the cops, Gabby admitted that she had hit him because he kept telling her to calm down. Should they have arrested her?


Yes, they should have.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The article was vast in it's lack of information.
 
