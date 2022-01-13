 Skip to content
(Vice)   Fed up with adults who are acting like idiots during a global pandemic, thousands of students are protesting nationwide. It's like France in 1968 but without Eva Green in The Dreamers   (vice.com) divider line
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There should be several million students doing that across this country.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: There should be several million students doing that across this country.


Protesting the lack of Eva Green? Damn right they should be!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't say as I disagree with them, but nobody can tell me anyone from grade school to high school doesn't have a primary motivation of just getting out of school.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the 'rona isn't killing your stupid antivaccine parents fast enough maybe out them on social media as the idiots they truly are. Its not like they were going to help you pay for college anyway.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They learned something and were able to properly apply it.

A+
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha ha ha ha you idiots.

If you really wanted to make changes you'd have been protesting 20 years ago.

Now it's too late and it's all your fault for having not been born yet!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids don't want to be in school? When did this happen?
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I agree with the sentiment but should millions of people gather in one place to protest people gathering together?
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The teacher didn't show up to class so they waited 15 minutes and per federal law they could walk out legally.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nirbo: Ha ha ha ha you idiots.

If you really wanted to make changes you'd have been protesting 20 years ago.

Now it's too late and it's all your fault for having not been born yet!


Thanks Gen X!
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wes Anderson says les enfants sont grincheux
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: I agree with the sentiment but should millions of people gather in one place to protest people gathering together?


Apparently they're "gathering" by playing Among Us. Little chance of catching the rona that way.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daughter's school system sent a message to parents on Monday that bus service was cancelled.

On Tuesday they said that school was cancelled until next Tuesday. But all athletic events (that generate revenue) are still on schedule.

It's the cowards in the school boards and in local and state government that won't require vaccines for kids to attend school because it's an election year and they don't want to rustle the jimmies of people who vote for them.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: There should be several million students doing that across this country.


Slaughterama
Youtube 453AdO5L_m8
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm proud of these kids, I have hope for the future
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Eva Green?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Röyksopp 'Only This Moment'
Youtube 90GR25U8qtc
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all laughed at the Tide Pod challenge, but it winnowed Gen Z down to the best and brightest. Those that survived can truly do anything
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone say "Eva Green?"

*swoon*
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Any Pie Left: Wes Anderson says les enfants sont grincheux


STFU, Wes. You're from Houston.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

disaster bastard: It's the cowards in the school boards and in local and state government that won't require vaccines for kids to attend school because it's an election year and they don't want to rustle the jimmies of people who vote for them.


I was unaware that they developed a vaccine that prevents you from catching and spreading covid.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOOD.

I hope they grow up to realize what a farkin' lie this country is, and burn it down and build something better when they get older. Something that's actually responsible towards and responsive to its people. My generation's not going to, sadly.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: Did someone say "Eva Green?"

*swoon*


I'm officially protesting the lack of Eva Green in this thread.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/almost every image for "Eva Green the Dreamers" was NSFW
//it's a good search, would recommend
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Headso: The teacher didn't show up to class so they waited 15 minutes and per federal law they could walk out legally.


know how i know you're not an attorney?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think Eva Green, Helen Mirren, and Jenny Agutter all have their movie contracts written the same way. They will only appear in movies where nudity is required.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: edmo: Did someone say "Eva Green?"

*swoon*

I'm officially protesting the lack of Eva Green in this thread.

[Fark user image 425x517]

/almost every image for "Eva Green the Dreamers" was NSFW
//it's a good search, would recommend


Wow, you're not joking.

I'll be back in a little while.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Headso: The teacher didn't show up to class so they waited 15 minutes and per federal law they could walk out legally.

know how i know you're not an attorney?


Because it's a state's rights issue?
 
captainN
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Adults blubbering in fear give birth to children who they teach to blubber in fear.

The Omicron wave is cresting. This in now endemic, we can't stay paralyzed by fear and panic forever.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: Nirbo: Ha ha ha ha you idiots.

If you really wanted to make changes you'd have been protesting 20 years ago.

Now it's too late and it's all your fault for having not been born yet!

Thanks Gen X!


My participation trophy was almost ample compensation for what they did to the coral.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: edmo: Did someone say "Eva Green?"


*swoon*

I'm officially protesting the lack of Eva Green in this thread.

[Fark user image 425x517]

/almost every image for "Eva Green the Dreamers" was NSFW
//it's a good search, would recommend

In some respects, it is harder to find Eva Green screen shots that are SFW than NSFW.  Her filmography is of roles where, thankfully, she doesn't shy away from displaying skin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

captainN: Adults blubbering in fear give birth to children who they teach to blubber in fear.

The Omicron wave is cresting. This in now endemic, we can't stay paralyzed by fear and panic forever.


Thanks for the hot take from Barnum and Bailey's.

androidfreeware.netView Full Size
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: EdgeRunner: edmo: Did someone say "Eva Green?"

*swoon*

I'm officially protesting the lack of Eva Green in this thread.

[Fark user image 425x517]

/almost every image for "Eva Green the Dreamers" was NSFW
//it's a good search, would recommend

In some respects, it is harder to find Eva Green screen shots that are SFW than NSFW.  Her filmography is of roles where, thankfully, she doesn't shy away from displaying skin.

[Fark user image 850x566]


<.<
>.>

Still hot as hell.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: edmo: Did someone say "Eva Green?"

*swoon*

I'm officially protesting the lack of Eva Green in this thread.

[Fark user image 425x517]

/almost every image for "Eva Green the Dreamers" was NSFW
//it's a good search, would recommend


I never realized until just now that her face was in that scene.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I feel bad for her twin sister. even though she is modest and keeps to herself everyone on the planet knows what she looks like naked because Eva has no shame.
 
