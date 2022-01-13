 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Now I doubt the existence of CNN   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's because CNN is a joke. They could have reported news but instead they leaned headlong into gossipy, infotainment like Fox News. It was annoying to watch and their website is just as bad.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, a news station lost a lot of viewership in the fairly boring first week of this year vs. the first week of last year when the sitting president was plotting a violent coup?

Uh, thanks, Ric Romero.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CNN (and the NYT and the WP) are all chasing Fox. They're all chasing "stupid" in order to chase dollars.

They're pretty terrible at it. They won't attract the infotainment crowd, and they'll lose the people who are interested in actual information.

With BBC stating that they need to give flat earthers equal time, I'm not quite sure where to get news at this point.

Blah. I'll just stick with a not-news site that has surprisingly insightful (as well as funny) discussions.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like Jake Tapper and Anderson is OK, but you can set the rest of that dump on fire. Erin Burnett should go back to Financial Journalism at Bloomberg or something. She was awesome at that.

It's complete garbage... the both sides... the "different points of view" It's complete garbage.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


CNN is a left-leaning network?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN International has been pretty good in the past. Not sure how it is nowadays.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: CNN International has been pretty good in the past. Not sure how it is nowadays.


Oh yeah!! I like that crazy brit guy who gets all hopped up on meth and runs around Central Park. Yeah, they can keep him too.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to like Anderson Cooper but some genius at CNN makes his stupid mug show up on my screen every time I click a CNN link asking me if I want to subscribe to CNN's newsletter. EVERY. FARKING. TIME!

I SAID NO, DAMMIT! NO MEANS NO!

/I know it isn't Cooper's fault
//but he is the face of my irritation
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and the 10% is just people  that work there, not too many...
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I used to like Anderson Cooper but some genius at CNN makes his stupid mug show up on my screen every time I click a CNN link asking me if I want to subscribe to CNN's newsletter. EVERY. FARKING. TIME!

I SAID NO, DAMMIT! NO MEANS NO!

/I know it isn't Cooper's fault
//but he is the face of my irritation


Could be worse.....

/Name checks out
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jon Stewart on Crossfire
Youtube aFQFB5YpDZE
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: It's because CNN is a joke. They could have reported news but instead they leaned headlong into gossipy, infotainment like Fox News. It was annoying to watch and their website is just as bad.


This.  Hard to say which one went to shiat first but a lot of people are sick of their ultra-partisan bullshiat.

I was having lunch at a local brew pub when some hearing was happening.  Kavanaugh maybe?  i don't remember.  What i do remember was the bar had one TV tuned to CNN and the other tuned to Fox and reading the 'talking points" and also the bullshiat on the chyron you would have sworn you were watching two different events.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: CNN (and the NYT and the WP) are all chasing Fox. They're all chasing "stupid" in order to chase dollars.

They're pretty terrible at it. They won't attract the infotainment crowd, and they'll lose the people who are interested in actual information.

With BBC stating that they need to give flat earthers equal time, I'm not quite sure where to get news at this point.

Blah. I'll just stick with a not-news site that has surprisingly insightful (as well as funny) discussions.


AlJazeera has been pretty good to me.
 
fustanella
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their shark-jumping moment was when they reported Columbia going 18 times the speed of light.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why watch the news when everyday you're living it?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: CNN (and the NYT and the WP) are all chasing Fox. They're all chasing "stupid" in order to chase dollars.

They're pretty terrible at it. They won't attract the infotainment crowd, and they'll lose the people who are interested in actual information.

With BBC stating that they need to give flat earthers equal time, I'm not quite sure where to get news at this point.

Blah. I'll just stick with a not-news site that has surprisingly insightful (as well as funny) discussions.


I don't know about their televised programming, but the BBC World News website has gotten extremely dumbed-down over the last 5 (?) years.
It almost reads like their ESL version at times.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think there's a way to automate investing in things the daily fail shiat talks?
Or shorting anything trump touches for that matter?
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 457x299]

CNN is a left-leaning network?


Don Lemon, Jake Tapper, Fredo Cuomo, Andy Cooper, all well-known conservative talking heads.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who on earth has kept watching national TV news? You really want to hear about Joe Manchin again? What's the point?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: So, a news station lost a lot of viewership in the fairly boring first week of this year vs. the first week of last year when the sitting president was plotting a violent coup?

Uh, thanks, Ric Romero.


It's almost like CNN is a news channel, but that can't be it. The Daily Mail knows journalism is all about which celebrities were spotted in less clothing than usual and embarrassing things that people are happy to share for a little cash.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because Zucker came from NBC.  He runs CNN like a sitcom broadcaster.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN used to be sober, even handed, one-click left of center, news.

Now its almost as bad as Fox. Its so ridiculously biased and sensational that you can't take it seriously. The agenda is so thick its a joke.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 457x299]

CNN is a left-leaning network?


Fox is right-leaning, MSNBC is left-leaning, and CNN is just in a drunken stupor.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: GitOffaMyLawn: CNN (and the NYT and the WP) are all chasing Fox. They're all chasing "stupid" in order to chase dollars.

They're pretty terrible at it. They won't attract the infotainment crowd, and they'll lose the people who are interested in actual information.

With BBC stating that they need to give flat earthers equal time, I'm not quite sure where to get news at this point.

Blah. I'll just stick with a not-news site that has surprisingly insightful (as well as funny) discussions.

AlJazeera has been pretty good to me.


I'll have to try that again. I understand that their broadcast was shut down, but since I consume news mostly by reading this shouldn't be an issue.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: It's almost like CNN is a news channel, but that can't be it.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep seeing adds for CNN's new premium streaming service, and still can't figure out who the target audience is.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, CNN and MSNBC share the same viewer pool, that is the people that don't watch Fox.

CNN keeps trying to stay right between the goalposts, as Fox carries one goalpost to Nazi Germany. so CNN is losing viewer to MSNBC (personally to CBSN) but not to Fox.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only redeeming thing on CNN for me is Fareed Zakaria's GPS on Sundays. He's an astute observer of world news and does a great job of predigesting it for those stuck in the US info bubble.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swahnhennessy: GitOffaMyLawn: CNN (and the NYT and the WP) are all chasing Fox. They're all chasing "stupid" in order to chase dollars.

They're pretty terrible at it. They won't attract the infotainment crowd, and they'll lose the people who are interested in actual information.

With BBC stating that they need to give flat earthers equal time, I'm not quite sure where to get news at this point.

Blah. I'll just stick with a not-news site that has surprisingly insightful (as well as funny) discussions.

I don't know about their televised programming, but the BBC World News website has gotten extremely dumbed-down over the last 5 (?) years.
It almost reads like their ESL version at times.


I've watched BBC World News - it's become the British version of CNN. In other words, pretty unwatchable.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normal people don't watch news on cable TV.
Normal people don't even have cable TV.
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could always follow my daughter's advice:  Get all your news from Twitter.

#WINNING
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DesertCoyote: I keep seeing adds for CNN's new premium streaming service, and still can't figure out who the target audience is.


Middle aged white liberals who don't own quite enough turtlenecks to be NPR's audience.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Normal people don't watch news on cable TV.
Normal people don't even have cable TV.


"TV" is a nickname and nicknames are for friends, and television is no friend of mine.
Youtube 6fA9sJ3LBwg
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Losing the airports probably cost them a big chunk of their viewership. Turns out when people stop being forced to watch them, they don't watch. Maybe CNN should go after prison contracts, though that might violate the "cruel and unusual" prohibition in the Constitution in the US, so they'd have to concentrate on places like Iran and China.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: It's because CNN is a joke. They could have reported news but instead they leaned headlong into gossipy, infotainment like Fox News. It was annoying to watch and their website is just as bad.


Their website layout is much better than msnbc's...I hate that msnbc's site is video focused and every article I click to does the autoplay video at the top.

MSNBC should hire CNN's UX guy and build something better.

/and yet here I am on Fark where their UX guy probably passed on a decade ago and no one told HR.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: It's because CNN is a joke. They could have reported news but instead they leaned headlong into gossipy, infotainment like Fox News. It was annoying to watch and their website is just as bad.


I actually liked when they were hitting back at fox news, but since Drumpf as been out of office there hasn't been much to fight back.

Sure, fox has their regular garbage, but nothing to the level of Trump days.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"ANALYSIS"
 
Toggles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I quit watching CNN before quitting CNN was cool.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Don Lemon, Jake Tapper, Fredo Cuomo, Andy Cooper, all well-known conservative talking heads.


Left-leaning would be Bernie Sanders, Katrina vanden Heuvel, Maxine Phillips, David Corn, Cornel West and Noam Chomsky, et al. These CNN names are milquetoast centrists who only appear "left" to people who think "Fox is the Center."
 
Hoobajube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The network averaged just 548,000 viewers during the week of January 3, a precipitous drop to the nearly 2.7 million viewers from the same week in 2021"

Gee, I wonder what was going on during the week of January 3rd last year...I wonder....
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: people who think "Fox is the Center."


Who the fark thinks Fox is the center? Fox viewers don't think Fox is the center.

Now that I think about it, you don't see a lot of Republican voters describe themselves as centrists.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys finally figuring out Fake News huh? Bet if they had an article about Trump eating babies they'd be "legit" again.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: It's because CNN is a joke. They could have reported news but instead they leaned headlong into gossipy, infotainment like Fox News. It was annoying to watch and their website is just as bad.


You can say that about all the 24/7 outlets. The "info" is designed to be clickbait. The only difference is how the presentation is slanted.

/ It's bad when Al-Jazeera is more straightforward than any of the US outlets
 
Khellendros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: They could have reported news but instead they leaned headlong into gossipy, infotainment like Fox News.


CNN isn't like Fox News.  Fox is maliciously crafted propaganda.  A media arm of the conservative (bowel) movement.  They curate their BS with targeted intent to inflame their audience, and keep them jumping from one fresh faux cultural outrage to the next.

CNN is just plain incompetent newscasting.  They want to be insightful, accurate, with just enough flash and brevity to keep you interested.  But they fail on every level.  They hire C-level producers and talent in the vain attempt to replicate something with the fidelity of NPR or the BBC but with more flash.

And they fail on every level.  Not due to intent, but trying to do everything with Kirkland-brand talent, both in front of and behind the camera.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Now that I think about it, you don't see a lot of Republican voters describe themselves as centrists.


Overton Window. Because they see what they define as "Conservatism" as the default natural center, and Fox is their standard bearer for most--although some are now believing Fox is going woke and are moving to NewsMax and OAN.

How else would a centrist decades-long Democratic Senator become the face of 'Communism?"
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: It's because CNN is a joke. They could have reported news but instead they leaned headlong into gossipy, infotainment like Fox News. It was annoying to watch and their website is just as bad.


Yup, CNN just needs to go away.  As I said in a previous thread, it's been decades since they were an actual news organization, and not just infotainment posing as news.  They can FOADIAF sooner than later...
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Referencing the Daily Fail as a news source for CNN's decline. How meta.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both the article and the response here on Fark so far are stupid.

The article is pointing out that CNN's viewership from the first week of January of this year is much lower than that of from the first week in January last year.  The first week of January last year was the end of Trump and the leadup to an insurrection against the US government.  This year had no major events.  The fact that way more people would watch CNN during a presidential turnover and eventual insurrection is not surprising.

In fact, if you look at the numbers, MSNBC declined even more in many categories.  Just taking a quick glance, and the primetime 25-54 demographic decline more than at MSNBC than CNN.  And Fox News's decline was actually reeeeeal close to that of CNNs.

This is just a flat out hit piece by a well known conservative, crap source.  And almost all of the posters in this thread are buying into it hook, line, and sinker.

It's just sad how easily social media is manipulated.  Be better than that people.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of these networks, Fox Cnn NBC news, compare to tic tok, yourube, ect...influencers. They are nuked in views.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only see it when it's on in a waiting room, and it really is terrible.  I was bummed to learn that Audie Cornish is leaving NPR for them.  She is going to their streaming service which hopefully will be better than their broadcast service.
 
