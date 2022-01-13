 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   "Queen Strips Prince Andrew of His Titties" is what I read at first   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
sandbar67
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You can just call him Andy now
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That would be funny.
 
starsrift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Rather late. I mean, good, but would have been better, a hell of a lot earlier.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But he still gets the sprinkles.


The sprinkles contain potassium benzoate.
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wonder how long the family has known about Andy's "interests"?
 
Liadan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

starsrift: Rather late. I mean, good, but would have been better, a hell of a lot earlier.


It's extremely hard for a parent to admit that they've raised a common fark-up, much less a criminal that preys on children.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nice legal representation you've got there Your Royal Dipshiat, you should have settled.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sandbar67: You can just call him Andy now


*Andrew
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well... is Big Bill next? Hillary shoulda dumped him when she had the chance.
 
wage0048
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: sandbar67: You can just call him Andy now

*Andrew


**Drew
 
nytmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is it time to start sacking the people who are responsible for the people who have just been sacked?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is he sweating now?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Damn, thats a big deal. Has a senior royal ever had titles stripped like this, besides Diana (divorced) and Edward (abdicated)?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sandbar67: You can just call him Andy now


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wiredroach
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
For this revolt of thine methinks is like another fall of man...

Henry V - Treason
Youtube YK4K7CV_PGY
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sandbar67: You can just call him Andy now


He's still a Duke. Like Harry.

You can be a Duke without being Royal. Most Dukes aren't Royal.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Duck, I says.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He's been trying to fight this on technicalities so far, which is not a good look. A "Well yes we had sex but it was legal, she consented and I wasn't married" would have been a far better defence.

If someone accuses you of stealing an apple you don't say "I can't eat apples because I'm deathly allergic to them and anyway I was in Australia at the time" and then have no proof of your allergy or travel records.
 
scrumpox
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: sandbar67: You can just call him Andy now

*Andrew


Is that pronounced Asshole Andrew?
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Pervert Formally Known as Prince
 
The Wolfman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Is he sweating now?


I think he may be starting to leak from another area now...
 
SMB2811
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sandbar67: You can just call him Andy now


No, he is still Prince Andrew Duke of York.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
*Formerly*...well, either way..
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Prince Andrew may be a little too long, still.
How short do they make inmate numbers..?
 
pwkpete
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Titleist

Heh heh-heh
 
Randrew
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wage0048: Parthenogenetic: sandbar67: You can just call him Andy now

*Andrew

**Drew


***Randrew

Wait, NO!
 
hammettman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Damn, thats a big deal. Has a senior royal ever had titles stripped like this, besides Diana (divorced) and Edward (abdicated)?


Harry.  Seems like this shiat happens all the time.  Trying to keep that awesome bloodline "pure."
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
All Brits should stop referring to him as His Royal Highness and instead use "Her Royal PITA".

The Queen thanks you for your cooperation.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Damn, thats a big deal. Has a senior royal ever had titles stripped like this, besides Diana (divorced) and Edward (abdicated)?


One or two maybe

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Damn, thats a big deal. Has a senior royal ever had titles stripped like this, besides Diana (divorced) and Edward (abdicated)?


Staying somewhat out of the Middle Ages which were as cutthroat as it gets:

The Duke of Clarence (brother of Edward IV and Richard III) was executed for betraying his brothers twice.  They let him pick the method of execution so he chose to ne drowned on a vat of dessert wine.

James II got thrown off the throne for being militantly Catholic but his daughter and son-in-law.

Not sure the Hanoverians overtly did it but the hallmark of their reigns was father/son detestation.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My mental image here is of the Queen standing on tiptoe, RIPPING medals off Andrew's chest, HANDFUL AFTER HANDFUL, her lips pursing disapprovingly as the TEARS another wad of decorations off and HURLS THEM to her waiting CORGIS.

Probably that's not how it actually works.

/but I like my version
 
thornhill
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Damn, thats a big deal. Has a senior royal ever had titles stripped like this, besides Diana (divorced) and Edward (abdicated)?


The statement says nothing about his stipend. Is he still getting paid to do nothing and have no title?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If that was the article, it would be in The Sun, not The Daily Beast.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm sure he'll find employment as an "independent" ribbon cutter in some republic somewhere.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Andrew, Duke of PedoBear.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: My mental image here is of the Queen standing on tiptoe, RIPPING medals off Andrew's chest, HANDFUL AFTER HANDFUL, her lips pursing disapprovingly as the TEARS another wad of decorations off and HURLS THEM to her waiting CORGIS.

Probably that's not how it actually works.

/but I like my version


With the theme from "Branded" playing.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: Well... is Big Bill next? Hillary shoulda dumped him when she had the chance.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: My mental image here is of the Queen standing on tiptoe, RIPPING medals off Andrew's chest, HANDFUL AFTER HANDFUL, her lips pursing disapprovingly as the TEARS another wad of decorations off and HURLS THEM to her waiting CORGIS.

Probably that's not how it actually works.

/but I like my version


fark...personal erotica...etc.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: ImpendingCynic: Damn, thats a big deal. Has a senior royal ever had titles stripped like this, besides Diana (divorced) and Edward (abdicated)?

Staying somewhat out of the Middle Ages which were as cutthroat as it gets:

The Duke of Clarence (brother of Edward IV and Richard III) was executed for betraying his brothers twice.  They let him pick the method of execution so he chose to ne drowned on a vat of dessert wine.


That never happened. He was executed privately, but via normal means.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How about the guy who founded a major beauty pageant to creep on young ladies?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sandbar67: You can just call him Andy now


Fark user imageView Full Size


What's the good word?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
