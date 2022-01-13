 Skip to content
(WTOP)   Forty years ago today, DC was a plane crash, a multi car accident, and a train wreck all at the same time   (wtop.com) divider line
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I remeber that. I also remeber laughing about the old joke "Did you hear about the man who took the train because he was afraid of flying? A plane crashed on it!" and wondering who was driving on the bridge because they were afraid to fly. Thought about it again last week when small train crashed in L.A. and cops pulled pilot form wreckage just before train hit it.
/Art mimics life.
//Art unavailable for comment.
///Life no longer published.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So, a Tuesday?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
For some reason I thought Justice League was more recent, not 40 years ago
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Howard Stern approves.
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The flight had taken off from what was then known simply as National Airport.

Which is what it is still known as to most people who know history.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: So, a Tuesday?


Today's Thursday.
 
Alebak
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I remember that because we were home from school that day from the snow so I got to watch it most of the day on the news.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Alebak: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x589]


And we're done here.

/I'll show myself out
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That was 40 years ago?  Jeez I'm getting old!

/Get off my lawn!
 
booger42
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gee whiz.  ENG cameras were often a two piece unit.  Can't recall when betacams came out...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

groppet: I remember that because we were home from school that day from the snow so I got to watch it most of the day on the news.


Same.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There was also a shark attack that day. Luckily, this woman knew how to slap a fish. She survived.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I remember watching them getting the people out of the water. Didn't someone jump in the water to help a victim?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
and Metrorail experienced its first fatal derailment.

And it's been on a roll since. Well kind of, more or an accordion sliding.
 
