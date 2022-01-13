 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   Premier Moe tests positive for Covid-19. Test results not yet received for Premier Larry or Premier Curly   (cbc.ca) divider line
20
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Shemp seen boarding plane to NWT.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Moe: I heard if you dance, it will shake out the COVID"

OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Premier Fake Shemp taking horse medicine.

/won the 8th at Santa Anita
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he doesn't have Shempicron?
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As Canadians, we all love to make fun of flyover provinces like Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

But it seems this guy was doing his best. So we'll make fun of his other problems, instead.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moe's covid's Moe's problem?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We do?
 
6655321
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nyuk,nyuk,nyuk.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
19 hours ago - Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he does not intend to step in with restrictions to try to contain the spread of Omicron.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh boy!
 
Donald Terwiligar Spamme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Posted this to CBC:
"Sorry to hear that our dear leader has joined this wave. He'll probably get over it. More vulnerable people will not enjoy the same privilege.

On a side note:
Covid19 is not the flu. Do a search of "flu related death Saskatchewan." We had less than 20 deaths per year due to influenza in recent history. Saskatchewan had close to 1,000 more deaths between June 30, 2020 and July 1, 2021 than any other year this century."

It's "awaiting moderation". I may have previously offended someone by pointing out his previous allegedly accidental alleged vehicular homicide. (I'm being more careful lately).
 
Tsukari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact:  The Stooges originated in the 1920s.  Struggled to believe they started so early, but when you think about it it makes some sense.

/Ran into that little tidbit at a recent trivia event
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So Ford and Kenney had COVID a week ago and didn't tell us?

Typical.
 
Donald Terwiligar Spamme
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

"Content deactivated" The account: "It's dead Jim."
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

natazha: 19 hours ago - Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he does not intend to step in with restrictions to try to contain the spread of Omicron.


Based on case counts Saskatchewan is still doing significantly better in terms of daily cases than enlightened places like New York (3675), California (2714), in fact all but 3 states and progressive provinces like Quebec (1330) at 903 cases (units are per million people per day).

So take that for what it's worth. Really with Omicron short of literally locking up everyone for weeks it's not going away.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sorry here's the source for the numbers Coronavirus in the U.S.: How do Canada's provinces rank against American states? | CTV News
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Also no word on the condition of Premier Tsundere and Premier Yandere.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

These days I have a hard time trusting any of the case numbers. BC for example is artificially low because we ran out of testing capacity, not because our officials are doing much to control the spread. Even the hospitalization stats are fishy, e.g. removing patients from the "in ICU" category once they test negative rather than when they're discharged.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Social distancing is easier when your nearest neighbour is two miles away.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

True.  Whenever they get within hollerin' range, its only to yell  "Back off, pal!!"
 
