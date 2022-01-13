 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Love And Rockets, Lloyd Cole & The Commotions, The Jam, and Pixies. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #300. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
49
•       •       •

49 Comments     (+0 »)
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by!! (And yay for L&R and Pixies)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello.


/is it me you're looking for?...etc.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
sno man standing by... sno woman looking forward to Lloyd Cole.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver's Home Gardening show?! :p
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pista: /is it me you're looking for?...etc.


Fark user imageView Full Size

[had this lying around, nothing personal]
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver's Home Gardening show?! :p


my gardening:

1) go to garden supply store.
2) buy plants
3) watch them die
4) not even rinse repeat because waste of money yo.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver's Home Gardening show?! :p

my gardening:

1) go to garden supply store.
2) buy plants
3) watch them die
4) not even rinse repeat because waste of money yo.


I have 1 plant that somehow refuses to die. I watered it for the 1st time in 6 months the other day. I should probably do that more often.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Was pootling around on the youtubes recently & came across a band called Blue Violet. Their White Beaches track is quite beautiful but their Edwyn Collins cover is breathtaking
A Girl Like You - Blue Violet (Edwyn Collins Cover) - Official Music Video
Youtube AD866qbs4zg
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Has this guy got a radio or TV on in the background?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bring the netflix girls back!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hi everybody!

Present.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pista: Has this guy got a radio or TV on in the background?


meta or mute worthy? had to mute.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pista: Bring the netflix girls back!


Good lord, is it that bad?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Bring the netflix girls back!

Good lord, is it that bad?


I shouldn't be mean really. But yes
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
bear in mind that many of these kids - at a college radio station - are 18 or 19 and so yes that means this is their very first show. i'm won't speak for anyone else, but i wasn't very coherent at that age, at least not from a "radio" standpoint.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah... I was hoping for some priceless tips about Netflix offer and you are talking about gardening... I guess it's much easier to be a cat in my house than a plant.

As for the guy talking... yes, definitely bring the girls back. I am really starting to feel depressed.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Bring the netflix girls back!

Good lord, is it that bad?


Uh, yeah. But only for 6 more minutes.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: bear in mind that many of these kids - at a college radio station - are 18 or 19 and so yes that means this is their very first show. i'm won't speak for anyone else, but i wasn't very coherent at that age, at least not from a "radio" standpoint.


I would've been way too scared to get on the "radio" at that age. Even when I dj'd for 18 years in clubs I hated talking on the mic on the rare occasion it was necessary.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: bear in mind that many of these kids - at a college radio station - are 18 or 19 and so yes that means this is their very first show. i'm won't speak for anyone else, but i wasn't very coherent at that age, at least not from a "radio" standpoint.


I keep that in mind, along with the fact that talking on the radio isn't as easy as people think.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
y0

Pixies were such great records, but kind of lame on stage... Black Francis was sort of grouchy, even with band mates when they got animated (at least in 80s - at a show in this little gym, Santiago soloed with a beer bottle on the neck and then smashed it, and Black shot him a sort of disapproving parental look).  The music was good, but we kind of just had to be content staring at Kim.  One time, Francis seemed to hear an audience member pleading for more as they were leaving the stage, and he turned back and held up his hand and rubbed his fingers together, that pay money gesture.  The music is still in all my mixes, but not in my memory as epic shows.  Seem to recall seeing soundgarden open for them at some point, whose music I was kind of meh about, but who were WAY better on stage.  Think it was the tour after the tour where Bob Mould was the opener - also WAY WAY WAY better on stage.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: bear in mind that many of these kids - at a college radio station - are 18 or 19 and so yes that means this is their very first show. i'm won't speak for anyone else, but i wasn't very coherent at that age, at least not from a "radio" standpoint.


I get that & I do like to hear the youngsters get some airtime.
The netflix girls seem to have some sort of rapport. Matthew is really struggling though. Do they have like some sort of mentor for their shows?
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
my afternoon fare

Bauhaus 'Lagartija Nick' TOTP (1983)
Youtube sdkOtenHb4o
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hahahaha - PLUG PULLED MOTHER farkER
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The other night I watched The Big Lebowski, and it was a little disorienting when B.A.D. didn't come on after that line.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Hahahaha - PLUG PULLED MOTHER farkER


oh behave now
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: y0


Pixies were such great records, but kind of lame on stage... Black Francis was sort of grouchy, even with band mates when they got animated (at least in 80s - at a show in this little gym, Santiago soloed with a beer bottle on the neck and then smashed it, and Black shot him a sort of disapproving parental look).  The music was good, but we kind of just had to be content staring at Kim.  One time, Francis seemed to hear an audience member pleading for more as they were leaving the stage, and he turned back and held up his hand and rubbed his fingers together, that pay money gesture.  The music is still in all my mixes, but not in my memory as epic shows.  Seem to recall seeing soundgarden open for them at some point, whose music I was kind of meh about, but who were WAY better on stage.  Think it was the tour after the tour where Bob Mould was the opener - also WAY WAY WAY better on stage.

The late great Kim Shattuck seems to back that up when discussing her very brief stint with the band:
"I get the feeling they're more introverted people than I am," she said. "There was a show at the Mayan in Los Angeles where I got overly enthusiastic and jumped into the crowd, and I know they weren't thrilled about that. When I got offstage the manager told me not to do that again. I said, 'Really, for my own safety?' And he said, 'No, because the Pixies don't do that.'"
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: The other night I watched The Big Lebowski, and it was a little disorienting when B.A.D. didn't come on after that line.


[success.jpg]
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So you're playing my request list, scnw?

1 hr L&R, 30 mins Lloyd Cole, and for the last bit a random mix of other awesomeness...
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Goth? You cover the Goth? The Goth? Really? The Goth?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Uranus: The Goth? You cover the Goth? The Goth? Really? The Goth?


there can be only one....?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dream Syndicate!  Such a legit show this is
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey Y'all. Did I miss Violator?

images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Uranus: So you're playing my request list, scnw?

1 hr L&R, 30 mins Lloyd Cole, and for the last bit a random mix of other awesomeness...


.
.
.
.
.
.
.
CLOSE
.
.
.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
WOW!!!!!
This version, and the Laibach version are 2 of the best I've ever heard...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sno man: Uranus: The Goth? You cover the Goth? The Goth? Really? The Goth?

there can be only one....?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Icicles
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Uranus: The Goth? You cover the Goth? The Goth? Really? The Goth?


do you need more?
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
ok...start with the random awesomeness, then
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Uranus: The Goth? You cover the Goth? The Goth? Really? The Goth?

do you need more?


my cup runneth over :D
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pc_gator: sno man: Uranus: The Goth? You cover the Goth? The Goth? Really? The Goth?

there can be only one....?

[i.pinimg.com image 500x299] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Uranus: The Goth? You cover the Goth? The Goth? Really? The Goth?


I know of a tavern in Seattle you might want to visit today. ALL THE PENGUINS!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lioness7: Hi everybody!

Present.


Still sedated?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I think about 85% of Icicle Works songs could be described as glorious really
 
