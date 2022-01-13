 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Unexpected benefit of the Ukraine/Russia tensions? Jefferson Airplane Euromixes while blowing up tanks   (twitter.com) divider line
48
    More: Giggity, shot  
•       •       •

48 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a weird use of the word "benefit."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm... did we not give them the training program to go with it? It's a computer simulator that lets you practice so you don't waste live rounds.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Ummm... did we not give them the training program to go with it? It's a computer simulator that lets you practice so you don't waste live rounds.


That's boring and doesn't give you useful propaganda videos.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Ummm... did we not give them the training program to go with it? It's a computer simulator that lets you practice so you don't waste live rounds.


Any explosion you get to see isn't a waste.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
green lit?
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: NewportBarGuy: Ummm... did we not give them the training program to go with it? It's a computer simulator that lets you practice so you don't waste live rounds.

That's boring and doesn't give you useful propaganda videos.


Plus it gives the US an excuse to ship another load on over. Rotate that stock!
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Boris, incoming!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now do one with Ride of the Valkyries!
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait till they get to the part about building the city on рок-н-ролі!
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's about time they really and truly televise these wars.
Think of the ratings!

Maybe have a lower thirds scoreboard to make it all easier to keep up with. Digital tracers so viewers can better see the shots.
Lynn Manuel Miranda for the theme song.

This is going to be big.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Using my war/war movie/soundtrack/pop music reference formula if the music is awesome then it means there's some pretty gruesome things going on.

Case and point: Apocalypse Now, Platoon, Delta Force, Team America World Police, Al-Qaeda/Isis nasheed, etc.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: That's a weird use of the word "benefit."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't turn up the sound.

White Rabbit?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Canadian: Now do one with Ride of the Valkyries!


I'm trying to imagine how farked up white rabbit would be with that treatment.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Didn't turn up the sound.

White Rabbit?


Somebody to Love
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


that recruitment video has ukrainians taking to the street to join in the defense of the nation!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LegacyDL: .

Case and in point
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

disaster bastard: whidbey: Didn't turn up the sound.

White Rabbit?

Somebody to Love


Lick my love pump.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Didn't turn up the sound.

White Rabbit?


Somebody to Love, with the explosions/launches sorta being in time with the drum beat
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: LegacyDL: .

Case and in point


Thanks, mea culpa on that one hahaha.
 
whidbey
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: whidbey: Didn't turn up the sound.

White Rabbit?

Somebody to Love, with the explosions/launches sorta being in time with the drum beat


They should have gone with "Lather."
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
THE DAY TODAY - This Is Our War
Youtube R1G0WJQuXHg
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: That's a weird use of the word "benefit."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
my gyn plays these dumb euro-mixes of classic rock sounds..... somehow it makes the Eagles even worse
 
cwheelie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
gym! not gyn
has a penis
 
whidbey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Psychopusher: That's a weird use of the word "benefit."

[Fark user image 355x750]


What a scene!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"This Country's Going to War"- Duck Soup sequence
Youtube yyeKYQdYISg
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
These Javs are the reason pooty  poots  panties are in a wad as of late.
 
robodog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Hey Boris, incoming!
[Fark user image image 311x195]


Is that a Javalin in direct fire mode? I thought that doctrine with the Javalin was to basically always use top fire mode because the chances of defeating armor is much higher with the top down attack. If you're going to use direct fire you might as well use a RPG-7 and save 6 figures.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

robodog: Private_Citizen: Hey Boris, incoming!
[Fark user image image 311x195]

Is that a Javalin in direct fire mode? I thought that doctrine with the Javalin was to basically always use top fire mode because the chances of defeating armor is much higher with the top down attack. If you're going to use direct fire you might as well use a RPG-7 and save 6 figures.


But how will the defense contractors survive??!? The military industrial complex doesn't run on unicorn farts!
 
exparrot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Stranger things have happened:
"the soundtrack to the revolution is one of the best selling songs of all time, the metal ballad "Wind of Change," by the Scorpions.Decades later, journalist Patrick Radden Keefe heard a rumor: the song wasn't written by the Scorpions. It was written by the CIA"

res.cloudinary.comView Full Size


Winds of Change Podcast
 
thehobbes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Ummm... did we not give them the training program to go with it? It's a computer simulator that lets you practice so you don't waste live rounds.


I keep watching. Pretty sure they it's the same launch from multiple angles.

And pixels exploding doesn't scare Russian tankers.

Sobriety and Javelins do.

/see also- FSA TOW Ace videos.
 
hammettman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Katie Bo Lillis@KatieBoLillisIntelligence and national security for@CNN. Former@thehill, @defenseone. With the soft gloves and loving wordplay massage, it seems like the tweeter of this warmup war porn/euromix is angling to get embedded in the First Class section once the action begins.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Does the Ukraine military pack enough of a sting to makes things uncomfortable for Pooty-poot? I think they have a bunch of those drones that take out tanks, as well.
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

whidbey: New Rising Sun: whidbey: Didn't turn up the sound.

White Rabbit?

Somebody to Love, with the explosions/launches sorta being in time with the drum beat

They should have gone with "Lather."


I would have picked Wooden Ships.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This business will get out of control.  It will get out of control and we'll be lucky to live through it.
 
whidbey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Brewster: whidbey: New Rising Sun: whidbey: Didn't turn up the sound.

White Rabbit?

Somebody to Love, with the explosions/launches sorta being in time with the drum beat

They should have gone with "Lather."

I would have picked Wooden Ships.


Except in that instance both sides lose.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Jefferson Airplane - Meadowlands
Youtube vuG2Itxjl6U
 
Slaxl
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 587x425]


Where's the snuff?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: It's about time they really and truly televise these wars.
Think of the ratings!

Maybe have a lower thirds scoreboard to make it all easier to keep up with. Digital tracers so viewers can better see the shots.
Lynn Manuel Miranda for the theme song.

This is going to be big.


Don't forget The Fad King for having to come up with all the product tie-ins. The Javelin Missile, brought to you by, the 2024 Olympic Summer Games.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thehobbes: NewportBarGuy: Ummm... did we not give them the training program to go with it? It's a computer simulator that lets you practice so you don't waste live rounds.

I keep watching. Pretty sure they it's the same launch from multiple angles.

And pixels exploding doesn't scare Russian tankers.

Sobriety and Javelins do.

/see also- FSA TOW Ace videos.


Fair point... I mean... you absolutely need to have some live fire too so they can practice moving the tube off the CLU and reloading. I just know we didn't give them that many... 200? I mean, it's a fantastic weapon, but you have to haul ass to a new location the second you fire it or you're going to be the target of everyone with a large barrel weapon within range. Gunner, Coax, Troops.

It's not going to be very effective against what Vlad has brought to the front, but it will produce a lot of pictures of tank fires.
 
whidbey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

CptnSpldng: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vuG2Itxj​l6U]


That is a beautiful 2 minutes.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

robodog: Private_Citizen: Hey Boris, incoming!
[Fark user image image 311x195]

Is that a Javalin in direct fire mode? I thought that doctrine with the Javalin was to basically always use top fire mode because the chances of defeating armor is much higher with the top down attack. If you're going to use direct fire you might as well use a RPG-7 and save 6 figures.


Even in direct fire mode, the missile is choosing its own approach angle and point based on what it's seeing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinodork
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: thehobbes: NewportBarGuy: Ummm... did we not give them the training program to go with it? It's a computer simulator that lets you practice so you don't waste live rounds.

I keep watching. Pretty sure they it's the same launch from multiple angles.

And pixels exploding doesn't scare Russian tankers.

Sobriety and Javelins do.

/see also- FSA TOW Ace videos.

Fair point... I mean... you absolutely need to have some live fire too so they can practice moving the tube off the CLU and reloading. I just know we didn't give them that many... 200? I mean, it's a fantastic weapon, but you have to haul ass to a new location the second you fire it or you're going to be the target of everyone with a large barrel weapon within range. Gunner, Coax, Troops.

It's not going to be very effective against what Vlad has brought to the front, but it will produce a lot of pictures of tank fires.


Abu TOW didn't get where he is without live fire. It also shows that even TOW D and E models are more than enough to punch through anything short of T-90 frontal armor (and Shtora didn't do squat). Top attack ATGMs here will do so much more, with thin armor above and not-so-effective ERA.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Little known fact
Grace Slick refused to ride airplanes.
Or guys named Jefferson.
 
