(Local10 WPLG)   It's the same thing every day, Clean up your room, stand up straight, pick up your feet, take it like a man, be nice to your sister, don't mix beer and wine ever, don't stop on the railroad tracks   (local10.com) divider line
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Awwwwwww, no video? I guess it's up to me then.
 
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And don't drive angry.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Um, Phil. I happen to agree with that last one.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The guardrail through the window picture was a nice touch. Pretty amazing the injuries are non-life- threatening.
 
starsrift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I really don't watch movies the right way. I don't remember quotes like these....
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Beer after wine is fine.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Petula Clark ~ Don't Sleep In The Subway
Youtube phEoyHZElgE
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Whoever was at fault today, always treat a train track like there's a train coming," Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez said.


can we not try to BSAB an idiot getting in the way of a train?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Eh, Phil. That's one I happen to agree with.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: "Whoever was at fault today, always treat a train track like there's a train coming," Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez said.


can we not try to BSAB an idiot getting in the way of a train?


He's covering for the eventual finding that the intersection is poorly designed.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Whoever was at fault today, always treat a train track like there's a train coming," Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez said. "Please don't try to beat the guardrails, please don't go over tracks if you see a train coming, thinking you can beat it, because it could be a tragedy. This accident today, they were very lucky."

That sneaky train.   I bet they travel on the same tracks to hide their numbers
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't stop on tracks even if the gates are up and no train is in sight.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The guy who bailed in time was invited for a tryout at Dolphin's training camp
 
pounddawg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
too early for flapjacks?
 
starlost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
just as the video starts it looks like a greyhound dog or a anteater is behind the wheel.
/i'm not high. you're high.
 
nytmare
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: The guy who bailed in time was invited for a tryout at Dolphin's training camp


Passenger didn't have confidence in the driver's willingness to get his worthless POS off the track. Passenger turned out to be correct.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FORD = found on road railroadtracks dead
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: The guardrail through the window picture was a nice touch. Pretty amazing the injuries are non-life- threatening.


I think that's the boom from the crossing guard, presumably happened post-impact.

M-m-m-max Headroom.
 
