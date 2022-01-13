 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   Hamas claims that underwater commandos were attacked by killer Zionist dolphins, and that they did it on porpoise   (jpost.com) divider line
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Zionist dolphins? I thought dolphins were Buddhists.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Combat dolphins chasing frogman commandos sounds like a Jonny Quest episode.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as underwear commandos for a moment and was very confused. But re-reading I am still confused.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hamas naval operatives were chased into the sea by a dolphin...

I think the bigger story here is that dolphins can operate on land.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's what happens when you don't wear underpants around dolphins.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They mostly do recon

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Hamas naval operatives were chased into the sea by a dolphin...

I think the bigger story here is that dolphins can operate on land.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Maybe we're not getting the 'hole' story.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, that's the best episode of KOTH.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: [Fark user image image 498x372]
Maybe we're not getting the 'hole' story.


Internet high 👏
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to laugh,
but training dolphins *has* actually been tried. It sounds like they may have succeeded. 

//mostly, it was training dolphins to help in anti-mine and rescue/recovery, but training them to "tag" an unauthorized diver was also considered as part of DARPA.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conspiracy theories would be a lot more fun if this crazy shiat wasn't making the world suck.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Immoral Porpoises !

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
by a dolphin equipped with a device capable of killing the terrorist group's frogmen

My only question is what is the device
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if Israel says so.
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: They mostly do recon

[Fark user image 640x769]


I had a friend in the Navy, he trained dolphins for underwater ordinance disposal, AKA mine sweeping.

/he never had one go boom
//a dolphin, that is
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beats the Ill-tempered sea bass we had to deploy
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Hamas naval operatives were chased into the sea by a dolphin...


I think the bigger story here is that dolphins can operate on land.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: dothemath: Hamas naval operatives were chased into the sea by a dolphin...


I think the bigger story here is that dolphins can operate on land.

[Fark user image 287x356]

well, this goldfish can drive a tank

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.npr.org/2022/01/11/107209​5​219/goldfish-driving-car-israel-study
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds fishy.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have any bond villains sent dolphins against James? I feel like that is something that should happen.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we all recall the episode of "Flipper" where he wouldn't eat shellfish.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's intense
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hamas is utterly ridiculous.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Hamas is utterly ridiculous.


This particular claim at least is not really far fetched.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Militar​y​_marine_mammal
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dolphins aren't even kosher.

Why would they condemn themselves to eternal damnation by training Flipper when Space Lasers have no such religious restriction.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, I wouldn't advertise it.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Any chance they were attacked by, I don't know, sharks?
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A fluke occurrence.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Any chance they were attacked by, I don't know, sharks?


Sure, as long as they were Jewish sharks.
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you can't believe Hamas,who can you believe?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Isn't underwater commando just skinny dipping?
 
stray_capts
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We have used marine mammals for shallow water mine clearance for decades.  https://www.bbc.com/future/​article/201​21108-final-dive-for-us-navy-dolphins​  It appears the Navy is now phasing them out.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 minute ago  
, Hamas naval operatives were chased into the sea by a dolphin equipped with a device capable of killing the terrorist group's frogmen,

Was the dolphin driving a tank?
 
