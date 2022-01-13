 Skip to content
 
Rocker stalked by cougar prevails by going Mellencamp
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At first, Faro appears to run even faster from the animal,

Never run from an animal predator. Average-sized cats, dogs, and bears can easily outrun a human, and their instinct is to chase and bite things that run from them but be cautious with things that don't.
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He danced naked?
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dark times when a man has to chase a cougar.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If I ever encountered a cougar in the wild I'd puma pants.
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Long, long ago, I was hiking and saw a dog coming up the trail from the other direction.  The whole area had strict leash rules on the few trails that allow dogs at all.  I looked up to see what kind of tool was letting their dog run free.  No humans were there.  Looked back at the dog and it was a cougar.  About that time, the cougar noticed me and stopped.  We stared at each other for a bit then it trotted off the trail into the brush.  Well, shiat.  The fark do I do now?  I decided to finish my hike because there was no way I was gonna outrun that thing if it came after me.  Never saw it again.
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did he buy it a drink?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"It's not clear how often hikers encounter mountain lions. According to Justin Dellinger, a large carnivore researcher for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, not all incidents are reported"

Whatever that number is, it's probably much smaller than how often mountain lions encounter hikers and then decide to leave without the hikers ever knowing they were there.  I saw a "surprise" mountain lion once from my car.  It came out of the woods on one side of a road in front of my car (stopped to watch it), took like two strides to clear an entire road, and disappeared into a large field of tallish grass/brush on the other side.  I started my car moving again after and seconds later was up to where it entered the field.  No sign of it -- blended in immediately.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just do what they do in India when in big cat country.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's said to sometimes work but, then again it is a wild animal so who the heck knows.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It'd take an American fool to get a leg up on a Danger Kitty.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Maybe he encouraged the encounter.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I think it would work. If I'm a cat, and I see that, I'm thinking "Maybe it's the real Vorhees, maybe it isn't, but I like my life right now so if I act like it is I'll be f*ck its walking backwards now" and run away.
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
