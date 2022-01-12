 Skip to content
(UPI)   Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. Kick. x 4
    More: Strange, Kick, Silvana Shamuon, Guinness World Records, Capoeira, Martial arts, martial artist, Guinness, luck of the search  
2243 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2022 at 5:50 PM



33 Comments
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OW! MY BALLS!
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
useless without video
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline is only a kick rectangle.
 
Hickory-smoked [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is "Kid Sitting Behind Me in Coach"?
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've worked with lots of teenagers I wanted to kick, but this seems excessive.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
whoa irc flashback
 
rcf1105 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It started out with a kick. How did it end up like this. HOW DID IT END UP LIKE THIS.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was my Tekken strategy.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: useless without video


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: This was my Tekken strategy.


Eddie is great
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Urban Meyer showing his kicker how to kick?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty damn fast. My son's normal warm up runs about 70 front kicks a minute.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: useless without video


I don't think video would help
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: This was my Tekken strategy.


I was thinking MK
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet he really likes these replies too.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Devin Nunes put on a trump mask, bet I could kick his face 350 times in one minute
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chun-Li
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was looking for one of those hyper slappy kitty gifs but struck out.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Words cannot express the amount of pride that I felt for Hannah. For a teenager, she was amazing the entire way."

It appears Matt Gaetz has opened up a dojo
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yuthinasia: If Devin Nunes put on a trump mask, bet I could kick his face 350 times in one minute


Okay, but if you fail, we go double or nothing and I get a try.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Punk Rockette
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Good job, ladies!"

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

palelizard: yuthinasia: If Devin Nunes put on a trump mask, bet I could kick his face 350 times in one minute

Okay, but if you fail, we go double or nothing and I get a try.


In that case, trump would put on a Nunes mask. I'd do 349 kicks to see that...
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Seems like a pretty obvious article to embed a video in.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who wouldn't want to see a home built with materials from a karate supply shop?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 739x415]


Sometime one will do ya

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did they at least get their Guinness towels?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
An Ontario martial artist broke her second Guinness World Record by teaming up with a student to perform 178 kicks in 60 seconds.

Article fails to mention: they're actually spiders so this wasn't really that much of an accomplishment.
 
Chaghatai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Highly-specific record invented for the promotion - I guarantee if this was a thing more athletes cared about, the record would be higher
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

