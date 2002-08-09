 Skip to content
(Rolling Stone)   This article is like someone made a Highlander / Very Bad Things mashup. What the hell is going on over at Fort Bragg?   (rollingstone.com)
20
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
park rangers had approached the group to ask them to move their vehicles, which were encroaching on protected sand dunes

off with their heads.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
his severed head washed ashore on Shackleford Banks...

Thats a relief. We find the rest of his body and he might still have a shot at a normal life.
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like someone ordered a Code Red.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: his severed head washed ashore on Shackleford Banks...

Thats a relief. We find the rest of his body and he might still have a shot at a normal life.


Were the banks... rusty?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never ending global war that leans heavily on the special operations community + No mental health plan + Lots of brain injuries = All This
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fort Fragged.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's like what's going on at Fort Hood but different.
 
blondambition [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's devil worship according to the textbook I'm reading. Very big at West Point.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Over/Under on this guy about to blow the whistle on a white supremacist terrorist cell in the Army.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
the bulk of Fark laughs at conspiracies. read the article.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But CID's press release included a strange statement that seemed to backhandedly push the theory that Roman-Martinez had been decapitated by a boat-propellor strike. CID urged members of the public to come forward "if you were operating a boat in the area and recall possibly hitting something in the water."

Apparently this is the Army's version of 'falling out of window onto bullets'.
 
creckert
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

little big man: But CID's press release included a strange statement that seemed to backhandedly push the theory that Roman-Martinez had been decapitated by a boat-propellor strike. CID urged members of the public to come forward "if you were operating a boat in the area and recall possibly hitting something in the water."

Apparently this is the Army's version of 'falling out of window onto bullets'.


It's their way of blaming the navy
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah, his "friends".

Should be able to flip one of them.  Get him to confess to something minor, edit the tape, play if for the next guy, and so on.  By the 7th guy, you'll have the full story.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Didn't they just do a practice run for killing off the republican guard?  That's got to make a few people lose their heads.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

creckert: little big man: But CID's press release included a strange statement that seemed to backhandedly push the theory that Roman-Martinez had been decapitated by a boat-propellor strike. CID urged members of the public to come forward "if you were operating a boat in the area and recall possibly hitting something in the water."

Apparently this is the Army's version of 'falling out of window onto bullets'.

It's their way of blaming the navy


Well this is not a boat accident! It wasn't any propeller! It wasn't any coral reef! And it wasn't Jack the Ripper! It was a shark!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sad for his family.

Love coroner statements  ...head washed ashore... likely homicide.

Unless it  was a robot spy from Best Korea. Someone found the RealSoldier 'detach head,' button during intimacies, but unable to read Korean pushed it.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
nobody currently on active duty goes "camping".......
 
daffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I love the term "Dozens of Mysteries Deaths" I suspect an Ancient Indian Burial  Ground.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

daffy: I love the term "Dozens of Mysteries Deaths" I suspect an Ancient Indian Burial  Ground.


I think mefloquine is still the ghost they're after.  It's a psychotropic malaria drug that has rare side effects like murdering your spouse.
 
