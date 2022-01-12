 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Judge throws prosecutor out of his courtroom for "liking" a FB post critical of him. What was he being criticized for? Just finding a teen "not guilty" of rape because the judge didn't want to give him the mandatory 4 year minimum sentence for it   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Rape, Domestic violence, Assault, Violence, arrest of Drew Clinton, Mandatory sentencing, Prison, sexual abuse  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Optional laws are the best laws.
 
neehurtz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did he say rape twice?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Who cares? We just watched a judge basically erase weapons, manslaughter, and murder convictions in an entirely overt, biased, and mocking way. This? This is nothing compared to Kyle Rittenhouse's "trial."
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Makes you wonder 1) how white the teen was, 2) why this judge didn't recuse himself when he even stated he could not be impartial, and 3) how the fark we got a justice system where judges can basically be unaccountable in their own court rooms?  Even when judges do bad stuff, they pretty much never lose their jobs.
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sounds about White.
 
mononymous
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Boys will be boys.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Who cares? We just watched a judge basically erase weapons, manslaughter, and murder convictions in an entirely overt, biased, and mocking way. This? This is nothing compared to Kyle Rittenhouse's "trial."


Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Drew Clinton is still a rapist, regardless of what the judge says.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If a judge "can't be fair" then the need to recuse themselves from the trial.

Then resign.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mandatory minimums are dumb.  I thought was something most farkers agreed on.
 
patrick767
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I guess it was a bench trial. First the judge found the defendant guilty, but then at sentencing...

But the judge said if he were to rule that the sentencing statute he was bound to follow was unconstitutional, his decision would be overturned and Clinton would be ordered to prison. In order to avoid an appeal he believed would be successful, Adrian said what he could do was determine that prosecutors had failed to "prove their case" and dismiss the sexual assault charge.

How the fark can he legally do that? He already convicted the defendant. Then at sentencing he reverses that and to top it off, admits that he's not reversing it based on the evidence, but because he thinks the minimum sentence is too long. What the everloving fark?

This absolute farking piece of shiat judge, Adams County Judge Robert Adrian, must really like rape.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I am guessing the usual "judges legislating from the bench" people are going to be remarkably unconcerned about this instance....
 
Milk D
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was totally expecting this to be Chicago...*clicks article*

Ah - Illinois still.  Unreal
 
Russ1642
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is like a judge pulling a jury nullification move and finding the person not guilty because they don't like the law. Except judges aren't juries and should get in trouble for pulling shiat like this.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

patrick767: This absolute farking piece of shiat judge, Adams County Judge Robert Adrian, must really like rape.


I'm willing to bet he belongs to the pro-rape political party.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: Optional laws are the best laws.


Sometimes helping someone shuffle off and learn the big secret isn't such an awful thing either.
 
stuffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Who cares? We just watched a judge basically erase weapons, manslaughter, and murder convictions in an entirely overt, biased, and mocking way. This? This is nothing compared to Kyle Rittenhouse's "trial."


Screw evidence, He is guilty because we say so.
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They should go on CNN and claim the judge was bribed. Everything he did is characteristic of him being handed a giant bag of cash.
 
blondambition [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Drew Clinton is still a rapist, regardless of what the judge says.


Convicted rapist Drew Clinton.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mojo_the_helper_monkey: Sounds about White.


I'm going to guess everybody involved is white (defendant, accuser, prosecutors, defense attorneys, and the judge).  This sounds like rural redneck shiat done in an all white area.  [goes to Google]  Yup, Quincy, Illinois is 90.8% white.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'mma go out on a limb here and guess that the judge and the rapist are both white.
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

patrick767: I guess it was a bench trial. First the judge found the defendant guilty, but then at sentencing...

But the judge said if he were to rule that the sentencing statute he was bound to follow was unconstitutional, his decision would be overturned and Clinton would be ordered to prison. In order to avoid an appeal he believed would be successful, Adrian said what he could do was determine that prosecutors had failed to "prove their case" and dismiss the sexual assault charge.

How the fark can he legally do that? He already convicted the defendant. Then at sentencing he reverses that and to top it off, admits that he's not reversing it based on the evidence, but because he thinks the minimum sentence is too long. What the everloving fark?

This absolute farking piece of shiat judge, Adams County Judge Robert Adrian, must really like rape.


Was it actual rape where one person was unwilling?

Was it a teenager taking advantage of a willing, but ignorant child?

Or was it consensual sex between two minors of the same age where the male is automatically guilty but for historical reasons the female is never charged?

My opinion on the judge's actions will be very different depending on the actual circumstances.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

stuffy: FormlessOne: Who cares? We just watched a judge basically erase weapons, manslaughter, and murder convictions in an entirely overt, biased, and mocking way. This? This is nothing compared to Kyle Rittenhouse's "trial."

Screw evidence, He is guilty because we say so.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IR-hhat3​4LI]


I heard that he took a weapon across state lines with no papers.

DoctorCal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Grauenwolf: patrick767: I guess it was a bench trial. First the judge found the defendant guilty, but then at sentencing...

But the judge said if he were to rule that the sentencing statute he was bound to follow was unconstitutional, his decision would be overturned and Clinton would be ordered to prison. In order to avoid an appeal he believed would be successful, Adrian said what he could do was determine that prosecutors had failed to "prove their case" and dismiss the sexual assault charge.

How the fark can he legally do that? He already convicted the defendant. Then at sentencing he reverses that and to top it off, admits that he's not reversing it based on the evidence, but because he thinks the minimum sentence is too long. What the everloving fark?

This absolute farking piece of shiat judge, Adams County Judge Robert Adrian, must really like rape.

Was it actual rape where one person was unwilling?

Was it a teenager taking advantage of a willing, but ignorant child?

Or was it consensual sex between two minors of the same age where the male is automatically guilty but for historical reasons the female is never charged?

My opinion on the judge's actions will be very different depending on the actual circumstances.


Maybe you should spend more time reading and less time yapping, dumbass.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dad should have quietly killed the kid and never told anyone.
 
Mock26
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
For the judge:

fiddlehead
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Grauenwolf: patrick767: I guess it was a bench trial. First the judge found the defendant guilty, but then at sentencing...


But the judge said if he were to rule that the sentencing statute he was bound to follow was unconstitutional, his decision would be overturned and Clinton would be ordered to prison. In order to avoid an appeal he believed would be successful, Adrian said what he could do was determine that prosecutors had failed to "prove their case" and dismiss the sexual assault charge.

How the fark can he legally do that? He already convicted the defendant. Then at sentencing he reverses that and to top it off, admits that he's not reversing it based on the evidence, but because he thinks the minimum sentence is too long. What the everloving fark?

This absolute farking piece of shiat judge, Adams County Judge Robert Adrian, must really like rape.

Was it actual rape where one person was unwilling?

Was it a teenager taking advantage of a willing, but ignorant child?

Or was it consensual sex between two minors of the same age where the male is automatically guilty but for historical reasons the female is never charged?

My opinion on the judge's actions will be very different depending on the actual circumstances.

How about you fark the fark off.

She said she woke up to a pillow pushed on her face and Clinton sexually assaulting her.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I read about this when it happened. Disgusting. This judge should be disbarred and thrown in jail.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FWIW Drew Clinton was the high school running back

/shocking, I figured QB
 
DittoToo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DittoToo: Dad should have quietly killed the kid and never told anyone.


I Would t blame him for going after the judge now either.
 
dietbubba [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Grauenwolf: patrick767: I guess it was a bench trial. First the judge found the defendant guilty, but then at sentencing...

But the judge said if he were to rule that the sentencing statute he was bound to follow was unconstitutional, his decision would be overturned and Clinton would be ordered to prison. In order to avoid an appeal he believed would be successful, Adrian said what he could do was determine that prosecutors had failed to "prove their case" and dismiss the sexual assault charge.

How the fark can he legally do that? He already convicted the defendant. Then at sentencing he reverses that and to top it off, admits that he's not reversing it based on the evidence, but because he thinks the minimum sentence is too long. What the everloving fark?

This absolute farking piece of shiat judge, Adams County Judge Robert Adrian, must really like rape.

Was it actual rape where one person was unwilling?

Was it a teenager taking advantage of a willing, but ignorant child?

Or was it consensual sex between two minors of the same age where the male is automatically guilty but for historical reasons the female is never charged?

My opinion on the judge's actions will be very different depending on the actual circumstances.


Did you bother reading the article?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Great. More affluenza bullshiat?

/Yes, i read TFA. I'm guessing that's how Whitey McRapey wiggled out of jail.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Who cares? We just watched a judge basically erase weapons, manslaughter, and murder convictions in an entirely overt, biased, and mocking way. This? This is nothing compared to Kyle Rittenhouse's "trial."


This EVERYTHING that was the Rittehouse 'trail'. This is entitlement to the detriment if the innocent victims. Watching your rapist walk free is 'less then' buying a weapon for a teenager to go murder someone? I truly hope that you or a loved one are never subjected to rape. It is a horrible experience that plants ugly sub consciuos seeds that can erupt at any time. I was drugged and gang raoed at a party when I was 18. I 'dealt with it and moved on' only to to have a full PTSD meldown at 55 when I had a horrible experience with a crimal dentist. In mid-meltdown, I not only realized it was my first PTSD episode, I immediately knew it came from being held down and drugged to the point where I could only weakly murmer 'no' each time I came to and found another man on top of me. THIS is rape.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Great. More affluenza bullshiat?

/Yes, i read TFA. I'm guessing that's how Whitey McRapey wiggled out of jail.


He couldn't make bail.  I'm going to assume he's not rich.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
More details from another article:

Clinton's accuser, 16-year-old Cameron Vaughan, broke her silence Tuesday days after Adams' reversal on Jan. 3.

"I woke up at my friend's place with a pillow over my face so I couldn't be heard and Drew Clinton inside of me," Vaughan said, according to WGEM. "I asked him to stop multiple times and he wouldn't."

After finally pushing him off, Vaughan said, Clinton jumped up to play video games "as if nothing had happened."

According to a copy of last week's hearing transcript, the judge insisted that Clinton had a clean record before assaulting the girl, and had already endured "plenty of punishment" by spending 148 days in a county jail.

Illinois has a mandatory minimum sentence of four years in prison for criminal sexual assault. But Adrian mused aloud that the nearly five months served was a "just sentence" and, apparently determined to keep Clinton for serving any longer, he switched to a not guilty verdict claiming that prosecutors had "failed to prove their case."
Adrianparentheticallysaid adults at the party were to blame for Vaughan's assault. He said they abandoned their parental duties and suggested that sexual assault is what happens when parents hold "parties for teenagers, and they allow coeds and female people to swim in their underwear in their swimming pool."

Vaughan's dad told the Herald-Whiglast week that his daughter "feels like she spoke up for nothing."
"Now she wishes she wouldn't have even said anything," he said.

But critics joined her and her family in slamming Adrian's comments during the sentencing and his sudden reversal.

On Tuesday, a local domestic abuse organization said that "the judge apparently felt sorry for Clinton and not the victim."

"He blamed everyone except Clinton," Quincy Area Network Against Domestic Abuse's board of directors wrote in a statement on Facebook.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DittoToo: Dad should have quietly killed the kid and never told anyone.


He still can. Wait a bit so it's not so obvious...
/Or let her!
 
patrick767
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
From an article linked in TFA, this shiathead judge, who threw out his own sexual assault conviction of the defendant, also did some of the most blatant victim blaming you'll see:

"This is what happens when parents do not exercise their parental responsibilities, when we have people, adults, having parties for teenagers, and they allow coeds and female people to swim in their underwear in their swimming pool. And, no, underwear is not the same as swimming suits," he said. "They allowed 16-year-olds to bring liquor to a party. They provided liquor to underage people, and you wonder how these things happen. Well, that's how these things happen. The court is totally disgusted with that whole thing."

See, the defendant shouldn't be convicted and punished any further because there was liquor and the girl was swimming in her underwear. That's how this sexual assault happened. It's not the defendant's fault!

It's truly breathtaking what a horrible farking human being Judge Robert Adrian is.
 
