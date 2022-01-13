 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Prince Andrew to be asked about "Private Parts", Howard Stern to ask about royalties   (nypost.com) divider line
    Prince Andrew, longtime accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre  
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile, a Communique from HM The Queen:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At age 16 I did not have any Nobel Prizes on my mantel but I did have enough sense not to go to a strangers house and give him handjobs for cash.

I think we need to raise the adult age to like 28 or something.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: At age 16 I did not have any Nobel Prizes on my mantel but I did have enough sense not to go to a strangers house and give him handjobs for cash.

I think we need to raise the adult age to like 28 or something.


You made the most important points. You are smart, and somehow it's the kid's fault
 
El Borscht
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They stole that from me, Robin
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Prince Mr. Andrew to be asked about "Private Parts", Howard Stern to ask about royalties

Fixed.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  

rudemix: dothemath: At age 16 I did not have any Nobel Prizes on my mantel but I did have enough sense not to go to a strangers house and give him handjobs for cash.

I think we need to raise the adult age to like 28 or something.

You made the most important points. You are smart, and somehow it's the kid's fault


These girls werent smashed over the head and thrown in a trunk lined with garbage bags. They were invited over by a strange woman, with offers of cash, to give nude massages to her boyfriend.
My question is simply at what age can a person reasonably be expected to understand thats a bad idea.
 
