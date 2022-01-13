 Skip to content
Michael Jackson runs off with a seven-year-old
25
•       •       •

Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man, These 80s revivals suck.

/which, in retrospect, might be part of the problem
 
chewd
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Its a good thing theres 20 of them.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
sounds like he Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sounds like he wants to be a smooth criminal.
 
austerity101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I hope he is killed.
 
face90
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's ignorant.
 
invictus2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Man in the Treehouse of Horror
Youtube I46aWp1iZqQ
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Police have released a picture of the perp:

homebrewersassociation.orgView Full Size
 
Neondistraction [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone wants to lose joint custody of his daughter.  That whole "protecting her from the vaccine" bullshiat ain't going to fly in family court.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I'm following God, and I'm doing what he wants me to do," Michael Jackson said.

Also said by quite a few people while committing atrocities against humanity.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
God: Cut it out, idiot.
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "I'm following God, and I'm doing what he wants me to do," Michael Jackson said.

Also said by quite a few people while committing atrocities against humanity.


How come god never talks to the pro-vax people?  Wierd.
 
Neondistraction [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "I'm following God, and I'm doing what he wants me to do," Michael Jackson said.

Also said by quite a few people while committing atrocities against humanity.


I think God wants me to kick that guy square in the nuts.  Does that make it ok?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you refuse to vaccinate your kids, that should trigger a loss of parental rights automatically.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And why not?

The doggone girl is his.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Canadian Michael Jackson"?

Farking Trevor
Fark user imageView Full Size

The kid and 2 smokes. Let's go.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dylanthomas: How come god never talks to the pro-vax people?


He/she/it does

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: UltimaCS: "I'm following God, and I'm doing what he wants me to do," Michael Jackson said.

Also said by quite a few people while committing atrocities against humanity.

I think God wants me to kick that guy square in the nuts.  Does that make it ok?


"Yes."
-God
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That asshole needs a prolonged and vicious beating.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I clicked the headline to see what the joke was, but...
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Well done, subby.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"I don't need the vaccine, I fin-braiiiins!"

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
HEE-heeeee
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When studying for one of my wine exams, we learned the phrase:

Michael Jackson Makes Small Boys Nervous

as a way of remembering the large format bottle size ordering:

Magnum
Jeroboam
Methuselah
Salmanazar
Balthazar
Nebuchadnezzar

Of course if you're talking sparkling wines, there's another size step there called Rehoboam, so it becomes "Michael Jackson Really Makes Small Boys Nervous."
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Negativland - Michael Jackson
Youtube q-ODYHoGFfQ
 
