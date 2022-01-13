 Skip to content
 
(Vice)   New fashion trend called "warcore" is a hit with young people these days who have no affiliation with right-wing militia groups but like to dress like Delta Force soldiers   (vice.com) divider line
96
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Saw an advertisement for 'the most advanced hoodie ever' the other day which piqued my interest, until they called it a tactical sweatshirt, where I lost all interest.

Strangely the hoodie was a muddy brown color and for the life of me I don't understand what the tactical meant, sure it has pockets the normal two for a hooded sweatshirt plus a small zipperrd one on the chest and was water resistant and 'insulated' but that was it
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I blame video games and Bell & Howell.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: I blame video games and Bell & Howell.


Or Nick I was never in the military but I can play pretend Bolton
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm still waiting for my tactical socks to arrive.
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's OK. They're wearing that stuff ironically.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gear is such a waste of money. When the apocalypse comes you'll be able to grab everything you need off the corpses of weak.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Saw an advertisement for 'the most advanced hoodie ever' the other day which piqued my interest, until they called it a tactical sweatshirt, where I lost all interest.

Strangely the hoodie was a muddy brown color and for the life of me I don't understand what the tactical meant, sure it has pockets the normal two for a hooded sweatshirt plus a small zipperrd one on the chest and was water resistant and 'insulated' but that was it


Yeah.  Slap the word "tactical" and anything can be "tacticool".  I have a super heavy hoodie (pullover) with a zip pocket inside the pocket in front.   A friend brought it down from Alaska and gave it to me.  It's really too heavy for the Oregon Coast (except on the coldest of days).   It's an LFS hoodie, which is a "thing" in the fleet.   Got a millennium t-shirt, even.  The year is printed on the item.   I guess "The Deadliest Catch" spotlighted them, but they've been around for a long time.

So, once again, the "tacticool" industry has appropriated something else.


I'm still waiting for the tactical bra, though.  :)
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Call it taticore for ultimate pop culture buzzword filth.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Eyeliner would be cheaper.

/off my lawn
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
neonazis wear khakis, polos, and boat shoes
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Eyeliner would be cheaper.

/off my lawn


Not if it's tactical eyeliner
 
deadsanta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I predict Black people will not be participating in this fashion trend, given how likely it would be to get them shot by law-enforcement ten feet from their front door.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i heart purchasing army surplus...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I was wearing that stuff around Washington D C last year.  Saw some others dressed like me.  I thought we were going to a party.  Long story short, I'm in Madame Pelosis' office having dildo sword fights with another guy dressed like me.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Everything like that is overpriced.

This just in, a Tactical Total Fark account is $14.50/month
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Influenced by techno clubs, military-esque looks, video games and Japanese street style; techcore, darkcore and warcore focus on dressing for imminent doom."

Soooo, cargo pants.
 
Broktun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Saw a Coll of Duty Jeep Wrangler yesterday, and the douchelord driving it was wearing camo. . .to go to the grocery store.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And the backpacks with bulletproof panels in them that kids actually need for school, since they do get shot at, just look like regular backpacks. So that's ironic.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I go for a truth in advertising take on the world. You got free will right? So you're clearly exerting that in how you dress.

If you dress like a right wing militant nutter, then the fook you are one and i'm not about to fuk around preforming any tests to find out if i'm wrong.

best to just assume you are what you choose to dress like, and so avoid contact with anyone wearing the known fashion of anti-social militant nut jobs.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Dress for war you say?

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 300x450]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Saw an advertisement for 'the most advanced hoodie ever' the other day which piqued my interest, until they called it a tactical sweatshirt, where I lost all interest.

Strangely the hoodie was a muddy brown color and for the life of me I don't understand what the tactical meant, sure it has pockets the normal two for a hooded sweatshirt plus a small zipperrd one on the chest and was water resistant and 'insulated' but that was it


"Tactical" notifies impotent men that they can spend large amounts of money on the items to delude themselves that they are successful and not losers.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was a No Limit Soldier in 7th grade. This isn't new.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Broktun: Saw a Coll of Duty Jeep Wrangler yesterday, and the douchelord driving it was wearing camo. . .to go to the grocery store.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]


But did it have a zombie response unit sticker on the back?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
'Warcore', really? It's all 'tacticool' to me.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

deadsanta: I predict Black people will not be participating in this fashion trend, given how likely it would be to get them shot by law-enforcement ten feet from their front door.


There's literally a picture of a black dude dressed in this fashion in the article.
No word on if he got shot though
 
bthom37
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Gear is such a waste of money. When the apocalypse comes you'll be able to grab everything you need off the corpses of weak.


Yep.  Every one of the preppers who has 46 guns, 20,000 rounds in various calibers, and who is gonna die of botulism from eating expired canned goods is just a loot crate, come the apocalypse.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AgentKGB: [i.imgur.com image 850x1276]

Dress for war you say?

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 300x450]

[i.imgur.com image 730x1500]


evike.comView Full Size
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Broktun: Saw a Coll of Duty Jeep Wrangler yesterday, and the douchelord driving it was wearing camo. . .to go to the grocery store.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]


I'm honestly surprised it doesn't have a Grumpy Grill installed.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

grokca: I'm still waiting for my tactical socks to arrive.


Tactical Catch Rag in urban camouflage.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Have anyone SEEN what's been happening in our schools? When is the next mass shooting? A week from now? A month?

Welcome to freedom.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In my day we just wore a chainmail shirt and coif with no pants. And we liked it!
 
Snort
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ninja core is coming back baby!

Get out you mall swords now!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What is it good for?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Gear is such a waste of money. When the apocalypse comes you'll be able to grab everything you need off the corpses of weak.


Pretty much.

Just have a single handgun, and get really good at using it.

It's all you're going to need.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And right after Jan 6. How innovative.

Call it Treasoncor. Right wing huckleberries have been doing it for decades.
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: EnzoTheCoder: Gear is such a waste of money. When the apocalypse comes you'll be able to grab everything you need off the corpses of weak.

Pretty much.

Just have a single handgun, and get really good at using it.

It's all you're going to need.


Come the apocalypse what we're all going to miss is clean running water and antibiotics. Probably in that order.
 
abbarach
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Yeah.  Slap the word "tactical" and anything can be "tacticool".  I have a super heavy hoodie (pullover) with a zip pocket inside the pocket in front.   A friend brought it down from Alaska and gave it to me.  It's really too heavy for the Oregon Coast (except on the coldest of days).   It's an LFS hoodie, which is a "thing" in the fleet.   Got a millennium t-shirt, even.  The year is printed on the item.   I guess "The Deadliest Catch" spotlighted them, but they've been around for a long time.

So, once again, the "tacticool" industry has appropriated something else.


I'm still waiting for the tactical bra, though.  :)


They exist, I'm pretty sure if you go search Galls (supplier of the finest tactical gear to military, police, and wanna-bes) there will be some entries...

Although we all know the only APPROPRIATE use of "tactical" as a descriptor is for black turtlenecks:
ashdigital.comView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AgentKGB: [i.imgur.com image 850x1276]

Dress for war you say?

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 300x450]

[i.imgur.com image 730x1500]


I don't know what that first pic has to do with this, but I'm not mad at you for posting it.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I saw a shirt I liked the look of on one of those side ads and like an idiot clicked on it.  Now EVERY FARKIN AD is for cotosen.com and all their RAH RAH Americuh crap. (am Canukistanian) Other than a couple things the rest was all wannabe badass, crying eagles and thin blue line flags.

I've had to burn my laptop, drill the harddrive, pack the remainder in rock salt in a lead lined case and drop it over board on the US side of Lake Erie.  Just to get away from the cookies.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: EnzoTheCoder: Gear is such a waste of money. When the apocalypse comes you'll be able to grab everything you need off the corpses of weak.

Pretty much.

Just have a single handgun, and get really good at using it.

It's all you're going to need.


That and a tactical brush

spartantacticalbrush.nlView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: EnzoTheCoder: Gear is such a waste of money. When the apocalypse comes you'll be able to grab everything you need off the corpses of weak.

Pretty much.

Just have a single handgun, and get really good at using it.

It's all you're going to need.


Don't know who said this, but I'm pretty sure I got this from Fark: 'Doesn't matter how many guns you have, you can only shoot one at a time'

/I'm a bit scared of guns
//freaked myself out when a friend of mine took me to the range and I did well with a 1911
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Meh, I used to wear ripped jeans and Misfits t-shirts.

I still do. But I used to too.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
pewpewtactical.comView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: spongeboob: Saw an advertisement for 'the most advanced hoodie ever' the other day which piqued my interest, until they called it a tactical sweatshirt, where I lost all interest.


Strangely the hoodie was a muddy brown color and for the life of me I don't understand what the tactical meant, sure it has pockets the normal two for a hooded sweatshirt plus a small zipperrd one on the chest and was water resistant and 'insulated' but that was it

Yeah.  Slap the word "tactical" and anything can be "tacticool".  I have a super heavy hoodie (pullover) with a zip pocket inside the pocket in front.   A friend brought it down from Alaska and gave it to me.  It's really too heavy for the Oregon Coast (except on the coldest of days).   It's an LFS hoodie, which is a "thing" in the fleet.   Got a millennium t-shirt, even.  The year is printed on the item.   I guess "The Deadliest Catch" spotlighted them, but they've been around for a long time.

So, once again, the "tacticool" industry has appropriated something else.


I'm still waiting for the tactical bra, though.  :)

Fark user imageView Full Size
The internet never fails.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rockymountainrider: I saw a shirt I liked the look of on one of those side ads and like an idiot clicked on it.  Now EVERY FARKIN AD is for cotosen.com and all their RAH RAH Americuh crap. (am Canukistanian) Other than a couple things the rest was all wannabe badass, crying eagles and thin blue line flags. I've had to burn my laptop, drill the harddrive, pack the remainder in rock salt in a lead lined case and drop it over board on the US side of Lake Erie.  Just to get away from the cookies.


I feel your pain. You know you can clear those and start anew before you trash your computer right?
 
discoballer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Saw an advertisement for 'the most advanced hoodie ever' the other day which piqued my interest, until they called it a tactical sweatshirt, where I lost all interest.

Strangely the hoodie was a muddy brown color and for the life of me I don't understand what the tactical meant, sure it has pockets the normal two for a hooded sweatshirt plus a small zipperrd one on the chest and was water resistant and 'insulated' but that was it


It was a marketing tactic.
 
