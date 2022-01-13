 Skip to content
(USA Today)   We're back to reusing our N95s   (usatoday.com) divider line
    cloth masks, KN95 mask, N95 masks, single mask, Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, Dr. Sabrina Assoumou  
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bernie Sanders is going to send you 3 of them, relax.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I spray my N95's with Lysol Disinfectant and hang them to dry after wearing.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We stopped? Those shiats are expensive.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
[Fail] tag more appropriate.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
N95 Respirator Cleaning and Reuse Methods Proposed by the Inventor of the N95 Mask Material:

https://www.jem-journal.com/article/S0​736-4679(20)30369-3/fulltext
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cloth masks are not going to cut it with omicron.

Been a week or two since I got a time out for saying this.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never stopped using my KN-95. Same with MrsTension.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: I spray my N95's with Lysol Disinfectant and hang them to dry after wearing.


I suggest chloroform. It's a preservative for masks.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Badmoodman: I spray my N95's with Lysol Disinfectant and hang them to dry after wearing.

I suggest chloroform. It's a preservative for masks.


What do you mean? This doesn't smell like ethe-
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just upgraded to KN-95 for my kids and I. Well, I mean I ordered them. They're not in yet. But frick yeah we're going to reuse them at least a couple three times.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We got our KN-95's a few weeks ago. Made sure they were on the fda approved list. Much better than cloth.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate to be a cynic, but is masking having any impact with this latest wave? I wear one because it's mandated where I live and it's farking cold out, but I'm feeling less and less confident that's it's doing much on aggregate.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: We stopped? Those shiats are expensive.


Yep. I've found that the first thing to go is usually the nose clip. When my glasses start fogging up it's time for a new mask.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm using an N96. It's all N96 now. Maybe you guys need a refresher course.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irisclara [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At $4 apiece, damn right we are.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Badmoodman: I spray my N95's with Lysol Disinfectant and hang them to dry after wearing.

I suggest chloroform. It's a preservative for masks.


I keep my masks clean with ether
 
Breaker Moran [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we definitely have to get new masks around here.  When the Pandemic kicked off, we ordered some surgical masks on Amazon. They arrived like three weeks later - from Wuhan.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm curious about what constitutes a "use" in the experts' opinion. I would have thought a better measure would be something like the number of total minutes you have it on. If you run a bunch of errands and put it on for a couple of minutes at a time, how should those be tallied? Honest question here and not casting doubt on the need for or efficacy of masks. I use KN-95s and confess that I have let them ride longer than recommended by any measure.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going with a 2500 BC mask:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: We stopped? Those shiats are expensive.


Yep. I'll swap them out every couple months and rotate through a set I have in my armrest in my car. COVID is pretty fragile outside of respiratory droplets, plus it requires a certain viral load for an infection to even take hold. A relatively few number of particles on the outside of the mask is unlikely to cause an infection, especially if you are vaxxed and boosted.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: I spray my N95's with Lysol Disinfectant and hang them to dry after wearing.


set them in the sun for a day or two
/good nuff
//not sure i want whatever is in lysol soaked into my breathing mask
 
WTP 2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As common as cloth face masks have become, health experts say, they do little to prevent tiny virus particles from getting into your nose or mouth and aren't effective against the new variant.

so, the virus is now getting smaller ?
it was pretty small before.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I hate to be a cynic, but is masking having any impact with this latest wave? I wear one because it's mandated where I live and it's farking cold out, but I'm feeling less and less confident that's it's doing much on aggregate.


Masking is only effective when everyone does it all the time. If you wanted to shut down COVID in the US, you'd have everyone wear KN95 a mask all the time for 6 weeks and we'd be done with this stupidity.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I found a pack of ten N95(real ones)for 22 bucks a couple of weeks ago. I generally only wear them for very short periods of time, so I figure I'll get some decent mileage out of that. My girlfriend is a manager at a grocery store, so that's going to be more problematic and expensive for her. They were giving out the paper surgical masks, but that's not going to cut it now. Ask me how we both got the OG COVID in April 2020. She got fairly sick again last week with what we assumed was Omi, but turned out to be Flu A. It's still a thing... I had my COVID booster and flu shot in Sept., she did not. Yay for flu shot, I didn't feel a thing and that was actually the first flu shot I've eve had. YMMV as always....
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I hate to be a cynic, but is masking having any impact with this latest wave? I wear one because it's mandated where I live and it's farking cold out, but I'm feeling less and less confident that's it's doing much on aggregate.


Only way to truly tell is rewind time and do it again without masks
 
SMB2811
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I hate to be a cynic, but is masking having any impact with this latest wave? I wear one because it's mandated where I live and it's farking cold out, but I'm feeling less and less confident that's it's doing much on aggregate.


Mask mandates exist to protect those too stupid to get vaxxed. No, it's not really helping anything beyond that and because if they're too stupid to get vaxxed they're too stupid to take any other precaution, it's not doing anything there either.

Get your booster and you're actually protecting yourself and making a difference. Wear masks when you have to but realize it's for show now.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Honest question here and not casting doubt on the need for or efficacy of masks.


By the way, this might be a bit of over-defensiveness on my part... I once tangled on Facebook with a guy trying to disguise his anti-mask rhetoric as "pro-correct mask usage." In essence: "if you're not perfect with your mask you're doing more harm than good, and also it's really really hard to be perfect with your mask."
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I'm curious about what constitutes a "use" in the experts' opinion. I would have thought a better measure would be something like the number of total minutes you have it on. If you run a bunch of errands and put it on for a couple of minutes at a time, how should those be tallied? Honest question here and not casting doubt on the need for or efficacy of masks. I use KN-95s and confess that I have let them ride longer than recommended by any measure.


I feel like most of the expert guidance for masks is based on respirators that doctors are using who are getting a much higher viral load on their PPE. Going out to the store, you're likely to have a much lower concentration of virus if you encounter someone unmasked and infected than someone working with patents up close and personal 12 hours a day.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sxacho: I just upgraded to KN-95 for my kids and I. Well, I mean I ordered them. They're not in yet. But frick yeah we're going to reuse them at least a couple three times.


Been using one for a week or so. But will admit I do not make a lot of trips.

5 ply, PM2.5, PFE >= 95%.

Also just noticed they have more than doubled in price since I bought them.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I just now ordered some. Never used them before. But I am retired so I rarely go out anywhere for now. I will wear my cloth mask over-top. I am not going to throw them away after 5 times. I only go out for an hour or two at a time. Methinks any virus will die after a day or two.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is what my wife and I are using:

i.shgcdn.comView Full Size


The filters are made of kn-95 material. I swapped out the included strap for a wider silicon goggle strap on mine.

They also make kids' size respirators. My four-year-old hated his until I cut up some new straps to fit to a froggles goggle strap, which he loves and can don and remove on his own.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A couple of months ago, I stocked up on KN95s from Amazon.com, then the other day I saw this:
https://www.armbrustusa.com/pages/mas​k​-testing

I've been in a bad mood ever since.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SMB2811: HotWingConspiracy: I hate to be a cynic, but is masking having any impact with this latest wave? I wear one because it's mandated where I live and it's farking cold out, but I'm feeling less and less confident that's it's doing much on aggregate.

Mask mandates exist to protect those too stupid to get vaxxed. No, it's not really helping anything beyond that and because if they're too stupid to get vaxxed they're too stupid to take any other precaution, it's not doing anything there either.

Get your booster and you're actually protecting yourself and making a difference. Wear masks when you have to but realize it's for show now.


If you wear a KN95 or N95 out, it is going to filter out a lot of the virus if you do encounter someone who is infected. The lower the viral load, the less the chance of a breakthrough infection. Cloth masks don't do much to help you, though.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sigdiamond2000: I'm using an N96. It's all N96 now. Maybe you guys need a refresher course.

[Fark user image image 433x243]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When the pandemic was first widely recognized in the US in Feb '01 they were selling packs of quality KN-95s, 10 of them for $20 at Food Lion of all places. I bought 40 and shared a lot. Not sure how entirely effective this strategy is but I started gently steaming the used masks in the microwave with a tray of 3% H2O2 solution in a tray. Still using them with no obvious signs of material degradation
/thank you Food Lion
 
Toxophil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WTP 2: As common as cloth face masks have become, health experts say, they do little to prevent tiny virus particles from getting into your nose or mouth and aren't effective against the new variant.

so, the virus is now getting smaller ?
it was pretty small before.


You may want to google "viral load" and what N95 means.

/Your immune system is kinda like a tower defense game.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SMB2811: HotWingConspiracy: I hate to be a cynic, but is masking having any impact with this latest wave? I wear one because it's mandated where I live and it's farking cold out, but I'm feeling less and less confident that's it's doing much on aggregate.

Mask mandates exist to protect those too stupid to get vaxxed. No, it's not really helping anything beyond that and because if they're too stupid to get vaxxed they're too stupid to take any other precaution, it's not doing anything there either.


Not really true. Even vaxed can catch it when they get a load from an unvaxed and unmaxed evil POS. Wearing a mask also protects you.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rob4127: A couple of months ago, I stocked up on KN95s from Amazon.com, then the other day I saw this:
https://www.armbrustusa.com/pages/mask​-testing

I've been in a bad mood ever since.


Oh good, the Powecom brand ones I've been getting are rated well, although it is easy to run into fakes with them (they do have a code on the bag you can check to verify the authenticity).
 
thornhill
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I hate to be a cynic, but is masking having any impact with this latest wave? I wear one because it's mandated where I live and it's farking cold out, but I'm feeling less and less confident that's it's doing much on aggregate.


Yes. There's a lot of data that shows a properly fitted N95 or KN95 is effective at stopping the transmission of Omicron.

They also stop the transmission of all kinds of other things like the flu, so in general, you're a lot less likely to get sick if you wear a mask.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It recommends hanging the mask in your oven using a wooden or plastic clip..  going to be a lot of fires
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: I think we definitely have to get new masks around here.  When the Pandemic kicked off, we ordered some surgical masks on Amazon. They arrived like three weeks later - from Wuhan.


Yes, I got mine from China as well. It turns out that's where they make a lot of them. Do you think that they don't know how? https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/npptl/​topics​/respirators/disp_part/N95list1sect3.h​tml FT-9040
 
Stibium
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WTP 2: As common as cloth face masks have become, health experts say, they do little to prevent tiny virus particles from getting into your nose or mouth and aren't effective against the new variant.

so, the virus is now getting smaller ?
it was pretty small before.


They've always done little to prevent coronavirus from getting inside you, it's just that previous variants needed higher viral loads to sustain an infection. Therefore they are even less effective on the net for omicron than their already-poor infiltration performance suggested.

/cloth masks are still better than nothing
//and "nothing" is still better than a gaiter
///just get a gas mask and be done with it
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: I just now ordered some. Never used them before. But I am retired so I rarely go out anywhere for now. I will wear my cloth mask over-top. I am not going to throw them away after 5 times. I only go out for an hour or two at a time. Methinks any virus will die after a day or two.


Yup, exactly the same situation. I'm getting about a week or two (closer to two) with my kn95's.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
People are going to go audiophile with the masks, aren't they?
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Badmoodman: I spray my N95's with Lysol Disinfectant and hang them to dry after wearing.

set them in the sun for a day or two
/good nuff
//not sure i want whatever is in lysol soaked into my breathing mask


Lysol contains mostly caronavirus particles and anus horrilibis.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I hate to be a cynic, but is masking having any impact with this latest wave? I wear one because it's mandated where I live and it's farking cold out, but I'm feeling less and less confident that's it's doing much on aggregate.


I question this myself.  Some of the places with highest infection rates also have actual mask mandates and relatively high compliance like NYC.

Reviewing the CDC page on masking shows it's fairly effective at reducing transmission up to 70 or 80% (or more, but sometimes less), but that data is from before the omicron variant, which is apparently more contagious.

I'm vaxxed and boosted and I wear a mask when and where required, but it seems like we're getting to the point where this is going to be a seasonal infection like the flu, given that omicron is less likely to result in hospitalization or death than other variants.

It's beginning to feel like we're prolonging this.  Not intentionally or with malice, but simply by our actions, well intentioned though they may be.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: This is what my wife and I are using:

[i.shgcdn.com image 827x532]

The filters are made of kn-95 material. I swapped out the included strap for a wider silicon goggle strap on mine.

They also make kids' size respirators. My four-year-old hated his until I cut up some new straps to fit to a froggles goggle strap, which he loves and can don and remove on his own.


unh.eduView Full Size
Seeing more and more of these ENVO masks with replaceable N95 inserts. 

Mad_Radhu: If you wear a KN95 or N95 out, it is going to filter out a lot of the virus if you do encounter someone who is infected. The lower the viral load, the less the chance of a breakthrough infection. Cloth masks don't do much to help you, though.


Yeah, viral load is tied to intensity of the disease as your body ramps up its response to the pathogen. 

Higher viral load means more replication  before your body can start the arms race to knock out the virus.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have never been able to find N95 masks to purchase that I could be certain were not counterfeit. I thought I bought N95 masks in early 2020 on Amazon, but they were plain old surgical masks...

I have been using nice fitting cloth masks with the charcoal filters and have yet to contract Covid.
 
