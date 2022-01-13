 Skip to content
COVID cases in Mississippi higher than anyone in the state can count
29
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
higher than anyone in the state can count


So...more than 3.
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: higher than anyone in the state can count


So...more than 3.


I lived in multiple states along the Gulf of Mexico and I think you're not giving the residents of Mississippi a fair shake.

Many of them don't even know what numbers ARE much less how to count.

/ *rimshot*
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

brokenbiscuits: Sin_City_Superhero: higher than anyone in the state can count


So...more than 3.

I lived in multiple states along the Gulf of Mexico and I think you're not giving the residents of Mississippi a fair shake.

Many of them don't even know what numbers ARE much less how to count.

/ *rimshot*


That's Arabic, so of course they don't know what those symbols mean.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: higher than anyone in the state can count


So...more than 3.


No.  They can count on their fingers and toes, dumbass.

The answer is 13.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you overlay racial demographics to the current 2 week incidence map, the heavily minority areas are getting clobbered and the majority white areas, not so much.

The GOP is engaging in genocide.
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

enry: brokenbiscuits: Sin_City_Superhero: higher than anyone in the state can count


So...more than 3.

I lived in multiple states along the Gulf of Mexico and I think you're not giving the residents of Mississippi a fair shake.

Many of them don't even know what numbers ARE much less how to count.

/ *rimshot*

That's Arabic, so of course they don't know what those symbols mean.


They just know that they know the symbols were created by turrists.

/ Not entirely joking...
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: higher than anyone in the state can count


So...more than 3.


Is that more or less than potato?
 
oldfool
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
LegacyDL
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How long before they blame Alabama?
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Watching these dumb white trash crackers die for a man who wouldnt piss on them if they were on fire has been the only bright spot of this whole deal.
 
Daer21
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dothemath: Watching these dumb white trash crackers die for a man who wouldnt piss on them if they were on fire has been the only bright spot of this whole deal.


Your comment juxtaposed with gardenweasels is fun.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And now we have a variant hospitalizing kids.

Good job everyone.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thehobbes: And now we have a variant hospitalizing kids.

Good job everyone.


We can't take all the credit. This has been a worldwide effort.
 
synithium
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Omicron, you sneaky bastard.

Legendary "everyone gonna get it eventually" achievement unlocked.

Please do not play for 1000/platinum.  Just claim victory and move on.  This isn't a game anymore!

Ya jerk.
 
oldfool
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Everybody thinks The Origin of Species is about evolution that's only half of it the other is extinction.
 
anuran
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: If you overlay racial demographics to the current 2 week incidence map, the heavily minority areas are getting clobbered and the majority white areas, not so much.

The GOP is engaging in genocide.


And in 2025 it will win them total power over the United States for well past my lifetime
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And it takes forever to tally the count since they go "One Mississippi... Two Mississippi..."
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

synithium: Omicron, you sneaky bastard.


Legendary "everyone gonna get it eventually" achievement unlocked.

Please do not play for 1000/platinum.  Just claim victory and move on.  This isn't a game anymore!

Ya jerk.

Torchsong
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Okay but do we actually NEED Mississippi?

I mean, I know the Peavey Guitar plant used to be in Meridian, I don't know if it still is. But we could always move them out and let the rest of the state go, right?
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Mississippi?  GODDAMN!
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
With Omicron being milder, it's better to shift from tracking cases to tracking hospitalizations.

... of course, COVID hospitalizations are also at an all time high, across the whole country.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: higher than anyone in the state can count


So...more than 3.


Are we including teeth?
 
Alebak
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: If you overlay racial demographics to the current 2 week incidence map, the heavily minority areas are getting clobbered and the majority white areas, not so much.

The GOP is engaging in genocide.


This is why "just let them get slammed by Covid" is a bad idea.

It's not the NASCAR Militia who's dying from this shiatshow, despite how many "fark you shiatlib this is a #PLANDEMIC hhhhhrrkkkk" stories you hear.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: enry: brokenbiscuits: Sin_City_Superhero: higher than anyone in the state can count



So...more than 3.

I lived in multiple states along the Gulf of Mexico and I think you're not giving the residents of Mississippi a fair shake.

Many of them don't even know what numbers ARE much less how to count.

/ *rimshot*

That's Arabic, so of course they don't know what those symbols mean.

They just know that they know the symbols were created by turrists.

/ Not entirely joking...

incendi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: Mississippi?  GODDAMN!


Everybody knows about Mississippi...
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How ridiculous.   Meanwhile in NY, with 5 times the population has only, uh, 5 times the # of cases.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: If you overlay racial demographics to the current 2 week incidence map, the heavily minority areas are getting clobbered and the majority white areas, not so much.

The GOP is engaging in genocide.


So the GOP has a virus control machine?   Neat!   I want one.
 
