(Vox)   "Ideally, everybody would take [Omicron] seriously and follow the steps that we know work"...but this is Texas, so here we are   (vox.com) divider line
20
20 Comments     (+0 »)
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait to get out of the farking state.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it the indifference of the unvaccinated or the vaccinated that's the problem?

Literally any statement about this pandemic is useless without dividing it up by vaccination status. Who's perpetuating this pandemic?
 
tell the truth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, I can remember the heady days of the spring/early summer of 2020, when I might have cared about the people of Texas. Seems like so long ago.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get the Vax or get the Rona.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tell the truth: Ah, I can remember the heady days of the spring/early summer of 2020, when I might have cared about the people of Texas. Seems like so long ago.


Did they tremble at the shound of your rocketsh?

/ now they will tremble at the shound of our shilence....
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOP slowly killing off their voters ..
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: And:

[Fark user image image 425x117]


Honestly...I don't think that the Red Hats realize what they've done. They're saying that each state has absolutely authority with regards to medical procedures.

/  A state could, for example, force white evangelical women to get abortions.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Get the Vax or get the Rona.


WhyNotBoth?

At least the vaxxed seem to come down with not much more than the sniffles.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Die quickly is all I can say, other people need those beds and ventilators/BIPAPs.

For freedom!
 
alex10294
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Other states are doing a lot better.

/Oh, wait
 
Mock26
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ideally everyone would have been taking this seriously from day one and anyone surprised these same people are not taking Omicron seriously has had their head of their arse for the last two years.
 
austerity101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

alex10294: Other states are doing a lot better.

/Oh, wait


Oregon's main problems are 1) the eastern side of the state and 2) the fact that we have a weirdly low per-capita hospital bed rate. Despite living in the most populous county and the most densely populated, we've had less of a bad time than almost anywhere else in the state.

Because vaccines work.  The number of people I've seen not wear a mask in stores is maybe low double digits. Maybe. I'm talking like, 12. Since the beginning of the pandemic.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well my son was out from school all week because of a sore throat...and now he has Covid. I hope that recently getting his 2nd shot is the same as recently getting a booster. He won't complain about being sequestered to Minecraft for 10 days, but he does get outside. I was supposed to pick him up Sunday but now I have to wait 10 days.

Most of the schools around here told Abbot to piss off with mandates. It's running through like crazy but not like the Texas Big Hair Karen ran school districts. Insane case rates. The city introduced a new mask mandate yesterday. Classes are being merged together and subs are "teaching"

Really not sure how much I can't express how much I hate the GOP for doing what they do.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Texass people are harming themselves?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mikalmd: GOP slowly killing off their voters ..


The wheels meat grinder of government turns slowly.

Starting to wish it was more like the acid scene from who framed Roger Rabbit tho. That asshole melted himself in like ten seconds flat.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: And:

[Fark user image 425x117]


Fark twitter and the twats that think what they post, and repost, mean something.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Get the Vax or get the Rona.


What?  When did they develop a vaccine that prevented you from getting it?  It's almost like you're spreading covid misinformation.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: iheartscotch: Get the Vax or get the Rona.

WhyNotBoth?

At least the vaxxed seem to come down with not much more than the sniffles.


Usually - but nowhere remotely near always.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

