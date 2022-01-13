 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Rubble brings opportunity, and risk, in war-scarred Gaza, probably in some mad scheme dreamed up by Fred Flintstone   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Gaza Strip, Hamas, Palestinian National Authority, Israel, Second Intifada, Palestinian territories, Gaza, Yasser Arafat  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Or a mad scheme thought up by capitalists who want to exploit poor people.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Rubble, ruble?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I swear this was a plot point in some sci-fi book I read. It was cheaper/easier to mine the rare minerals if they were glassed first, so the humans (I think) nuked some aliens.
 
austerity101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Whatever. Both sides are bad, amirite? I'm sure that the Israelis have tons of rubble and no jobs or electricity, too.

[checks in on earpiece] wait they what
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers have gone to war four times since the Islamic militant group, which opposes Israel's existence

That's a choice.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers have gone to war four times since the Islamic militant group, which opposes Israel's existence

That's a choice.


Yeah! That's a choice.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers have gone to war four times since the Islamic militant group, which opposes Israel's existence.


Can we really call those "wars"?

It's more like a belligerent drunk who repeatedly gets his ass kicked trying to take on the bouncers.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I am Vinz. Vinz Clortho, Keymaster of Gozer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
