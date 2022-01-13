 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Putin threatens to put missile targets in Cuba, Venezuela   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Soviet Union, NATO, Russian military deployment, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, Cuban Missile Crisis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So not content to try invading 1 country, will invade 2 more.
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian missiles in Cuba? Where have I heard that before...? I'd ask what's the worst that could happen, but Putin makes Khrushchev look like Gorbachev. If he got a wild hair up his ass, half the East Coast would be obliterated.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
His missile can't fly all the way over anymore?

Coco LaFemme: Russian missiles in Cuba? Where have I heard that before...? I'd ask what's the worst that could happen, but Putin makes Khrushchev look like Gorbachev. If he got a wild hair up his ass, half the East Coast would be obliterated.


Seriously, this country is never afraid to go after that shiat. Go ahead Pooty.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm guessing not a repeat from 1962?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If he does, then the Kennedy/Khrushchev deal's off and Cuba's back on the Invasion menu.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Putin wants to bankrupt Russia.

That can only be the reasoning behind these moves.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thanks TFG for undoing the goodwill with Cuba we were building up. That was a wise decision.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Putin wants to bankrupt Russia.

That can only be the reasoning behind these moves.


But he wants to make it our fault.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just in time for Moosylvania to become the 51st State.
 
Tsukari
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: If he does, then the Kennedy/Khrushchev deal's off and Cuba's back on the Invasion menu.


I came to say exactly the same thing. You want to pull at that thread, Vlad?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Вознесение обыкновенного человека
Вознесение обыкновенного человека
Вознесение обыкновенного человека
Вознесение обыкновенного человека
Вознесение обыкновенного человека
Вознесение обыкновенного человека
Вознесение обыкновенного человека.....
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This looks like a job for zombie JFK but for obvious reasons that's not going to happen.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Missile targets in Cuba/Venezuela?

Ok. Start with Castro Jr. and Maduro's residences.
 
shamen123
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/oblig
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Putting nukes in Estonia or Turkey? RARARARA AMERICA, fark YA!

Having nukes off of America? OH, HELL NO . GIF
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Putting nukes in Estonia or Turkey? RARARARA AMERICA, fark YA!

Having nukes off of America? OH, HELL NO . GIF


We last saw either of those in like 1963?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/fark off, Vlad
 
shamen123
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
and fark it.. this one too

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, that's one way to normalize relations with Cuba.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: AAAAGGGGHHHH: If he does, then the Kennedy/Khrushchev deal's off and Cuba's back on the Invasion menu.

I came to say exactly the same thing. You want to pull at that thread, Vlad?


Wonder how Cubans feel about all this.

/As if it mattered
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Thanks TFG for undoing the goodwill with Cuba we were building up. That was a wise decision.


What to say? TFG was the best investment of funds abroad Volodya ever made. And he's still cashing in the dividends.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Putting nukes in Estonia or Turkey? RARARARA AMERICA, fark YA!

Having nukes off of America? OH, HELL NO . GIF


Well, there's the dumbest thing I've read all day. And I just came out of the Indian mascot thread.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ryabkov described U.S. and NATO military deployments and drills near Russia's territory as extremely destabilizing. He said U.S. nuclear-capable strategic bombers flew just 15 kilometers (9 miles) from Russia's border. "We are constantly facing a provocative military pressure intended to test our strength," he said, adding that he wondered how Americans would react "if our bombers fly within 15 kilometers off some U.S. bases on the East or the West Coast."

Considering the way you guys have:
- Flown Bears 8 miles outside of our Alaskan airspace
- Flown them 50 miles off the California coast
- Violated Dutch airspace outright
- Violated Estonian airspace outright
- Violated Danish airspace outright
- Violated Lithuanian airspace outright


...I'm guessing you have a pretty good idea of how we'll respond, which is to increasingly treat your country like a dangerous, feral child.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We can only hope he does.

This country requires enemies. I don't care where you are on the political spectrum, odds are decent you're opinionated to a militant degree and all you see are enemies to blame for your problems.

If we can keep the "enemy" business focused on an external threat; then we'll likely be at each others throats less.

The friendlier we are with Putin (4th of july retreats for senators in moscow anyone?) the worse it turns out for us.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fireproof: ColonelCathcart: Putting nukes in Estonia or Turkey? RARARARA AMERICA, fark YA!

Having nukes off of America? OH, HELL NO . GIF

We last saw either of those in like 1963?


1963?

https://fas.org/blogs/security/2019/1​0​/nukes-out-of-turkey/
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I would go back to the negotiating table and say "thank you, we accept your offer to place missiles in Cuba in exchange for us helping the rest of the former Eastern Bloc to join NATO. Excellent suggestion."
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So Putin's leaving a choice of war or ... war?
 
