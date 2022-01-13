 Skip to content
Lawsuit alleges that the Oxford Community school shooter left "a severed bird head in a mason jar filled with yellow liquid" in the school bathroom prior to the shooting and school authorities did nothing.
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you see something, say something.

Then hope and pray somebody does something.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: If you see something, say something.

Then hope and pray somebody does something.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/The school admins are from Nightvale?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Guys it's just art. He's making a statement about the transience of existence by referencing Andres Serrano's Piss Christ.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Every adult around this kid failed at every level. Good job, boomers.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
To be fair,
By that measure, the biology department would be a holocaust...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mighty white of them.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I am sure our resident gun humpers will be along shortly to lecture us all on why holding this monster's parents and the school admin accountable for failing at every level to intervein and keep a gun out of the hand of the farking wackjob they raised is completely unconstitutional and how it will undermine America as we know it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Every adult around this kid failed at every level. Good job, boomers.


That's sadly too common. Despite all the bluster about mandatory reporting, bullying, etc. at schools they're too quick to sweep inconvenient work under the rug until it's too late. (There are some good ones out there, but the bad ones are too common.)
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: To be fair,
By that measure, the biology department would be a holocaust...


Does the bio department routinely store severed heads here and there around the campus?
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Could have been worse.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Somaticasual: To be fair,
By that measure, the biology department would be a holocaust...

Does the bio department routinely store severed heads here and there around the campus?


Hey, there's no need to attack their organizational skills. They're trying...
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Still better than Coors light
 
zbtop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Every adult around this kid failed at every level. Good job, boomers.


The parents are Gen X and the youngest Boomers are in their 60's these days.

I'm normally the first one on the "fark the boomers" bandwagon, but I'd be shocked if any actual Boomers are involved here.
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm just here to appreciate the lyrics in the headline. Nothing to say about murder kid and raised-a-murderer parents that hasn't already been said.
 
advex101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"An attorney for the school told CBS News that some of the claims in the lawsuit are false, adding that school officials are cooperating with prosecutors".

Hmmm
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zbtop: Jake Havechek: Every adult around this kid failed at every level. Good job, boomers.

The parents are Gen X and the youngest Boomers are in their 60's these days.
I'm normally the first one on the "fark the boomers" bandwagon, but I'd be shocked if any actual Boomers are involved here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This severed bird head left within a mason jar filled with yellow liquid was funded by a $300,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Man, he would have won Show and Tell with that one.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I'm against capital punishment, but there are times where I can understand the desire to take someone out to the town square and stone them to death.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The spirit of Zevon nods to subby!
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Every adult around this kid failed at every level. Good job, boomers.


Nah, this kid and his family and the shooting victims are collateral damage of the NRA's long cultural campaign to put a gun in the hand of every white, god-fearing male in America.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
GIVE IT BACK YOU ASSHOLE
 
ifky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: stone them to death.


are there any women here today?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Somaticasual: To be fair,
By that measure, the biology department would be a holocaust...

Does the bio department routinely store severed heads here and there around the campus?


Well OUR Bio teacher, who at the time was in a prank war with the English teacher in the classroom below her  DID allow us to sever the head of a fetal pig, mount it on a pencil to which we'd taped an index card saying "I am Lord of the Flies" and lower it on a string so it was sitting outside the English teacher's window just as she opened the shades to begin class.....but the 80's were a more innocent time
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

exqqqme: Jake Havechek: Every adult around this kid failed at every level. Good job, boomers.

Nah, this kid and his family and the shooting victims are collateral damage of the NRA's long cultural campaign to put a gun in the hand of every white, god-fearing male in America.


Why?  If there really is an all-powerful, all-knowing, immortal sky wizard, is a gun really going to help?  Even if you say, "Yeah, with one round I can off myself before he hurts me." remember God can apparently resurrect people so not even your death is an escape from the wizard's wrath.
 
blondambition [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

zbtop: Jake Havechek: Every adult around this kid failed at every level. Good job, boomers.

The parents are Gen X and the youngest Boomers are in their 60's these days.

I'm normally the first one on the "fark the boomers" bandwagon, but I'd be shocked if any actual Boomers are involved here.


Crumbley is fifteen. His parents are either Millennials or Gen X.
 
