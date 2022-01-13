 Skip to content
 
(CBS News)   I'm the tax man, I'll tax the street / If you try to sit I'll tax your seat / If you get too cold I'll tax the heat / If you won't get jabbed I'll . . . hey wait, that's neat   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, no, no -- don't you know FREEEDUM comes *without* responsibility?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Tax the street"?
 
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: "Tax the street"?


"If you drive a car / I'll tax the street"

Subby missed a line.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Rat out an anti-vaxxer and get 10% of the tax take?

What if they've never paid taxes in their lives?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This feckin' story has more frickin' derivatives than farkin' Covid!
 
Cheron
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How about we do this Texas Abortion Law style. The government will not tax or fine you for not having a vaccine the government will take no action against you. By law everyone, people you know, people who you might encounter, and people you will never meet have standing to sue you for $10,000 for contributing to the covid threat. By legal definition not having unvaxxed is contributing, there are a few exceptions for those who have an overriding medical condition. Viva Texas
 
