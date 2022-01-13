 Skip to content
 
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Man shoots himself in leg in parking lot. If he was standing his ground before, he certainly isn't now   (kiro7.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Carrying a gun
Stupidly shoots himself with it
Lies to the cops and tells them bad people did it

Was he wearing the new Trump cap or the classic MAGA model?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Regardless of which hat it was, it was on too tight.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
After deputies noticed a spent shell casing on the floorboard, the man admitted he shot himself and he told deputies where they could find the gun.


Dude really knows a lot about guns, huh?

Probably will still be allowed to own them even though he's a danger to himself and others.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hopefully he returned fire on the bad guy.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Trump supporters shooting themselves?

Well I'll be. You folks are making America great!
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Over/under on the guy was carrying cocked and locked, with the gun under his belt?
 
ditka80
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In NY we call that a Plaxico.
 
neelb420
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As opposed to a man shooting himself in the foot in a parking lot, which might look like this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Better luck next time, Darwin.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is why you should always transport a firearm in Condition 3. That is, no round in the chamber.

/ Fun Fact: John Wayne was a big proponent. So much so that he actually included that advice in The Shootist.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No guns were injured in the making of this news report.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is exactly why everyone needs to have a gun. I don't know why, but I'm assured things like this would stop happening if we were all armed to the teeth.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Maybe it was these guys.

dailyentertainmentnews.comView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

neelb420: I think it would be a great idea to take USA stickers and append them over misidentified nuclear missiles and put them in Korea, or anywhere next to a USA law-abiding flag, such as on an artificial island. The USA flag requires "proof..that our flag is still there" and that requires evidence against those who commit treason, be it by harming/killing sovereign citizens or indirectly/directly (as hundreds of thousands declared) overthrowing the government. The US was/is a member of the UN. Imo, the world's civilizations can't be blackmailed into becoming pedophile-like nations, losing all there power and history simply by giving in, punishable for having progressed or worse daring to be the ones responsible for the toxicity irremovable from solving this problem immediately.


you-id.meView Full Size


/ 'ers y'er sign.
 
