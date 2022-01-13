 Skip to content
(South Bend Tribune)   We need to do whatever it takes to help these homeless veterans. Wait, you want to do what? Whoa, not in my neighborhood   (southbendtribune.com) divider line
    Interesting, Veteran, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Zoning, Parking, homeless veterans, Royal Canadian Legion, tiny home, vision of Jim Metherd  
4 hours ago  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
There's a church up the street from me that has a few tiny homes on their lawn and it's a much better use for the space.
 
Di Atribe [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
All homeless people are worthy of shelter. The VA should be busting their asses to house veterans.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
44 minutes ago  
Well, golly, that is a bit of a pickle. Maybe the neighbors could go down to the homeless veterans' camp and thank them for their service. That's always appreciated. Say, if you've got any spare yellow ribbon magnets, maybe give those out. It's the least you can do for all they've done.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
27 minutes ago  
Mock26
25 minutes ago  
For homeless Vets we just need the Government to straighten out their spine a bit and just use Eminent Domain to acquire the necessary property to build facilities for them.
 
Rapmaster2000
24 minutes ago  
"What about homeless veterans" is a thing people say to deflect from caring or spending money on something else.
 
Mock26
24 minutes ago  
"My primary concern is the effect on property values that could be detrimental with a homeless facility there," said Alan Ritchie.

Hey, Alan, take your "property values" and shove them right up your arse, and keep shoving them until they meet that massive pile of schit you call a brain.

HotWingConspiracy
23 minutes ago  
LOL
 
Private_Citizen
23 minutes ago  
Karen and Ken: "We would do Anything to support our brave troops, as long as it doesn't inconvenience us or cost us in anyway what so ever. Thank you for your Service!"
 
invictus2
20 minutes ago  

we need a new french revolution to thin their herds
 
Seems the key is to find a way to get homeless veterans to increase property values. Maybe we can pay them to pose as manicured bushes on people's lawns.
 
akya [OhFark]
19 minutes ago  
FTA:"My primary concern is the effect on property values that could be detrimental with a homeless facility there," said Alan Ritchie.

Property values?  What Property values?
The $28k lot is where this is proposed.
 
starsrift
18 minutes ago  
Homeless veterans is a peculiar problem to the US that is absolutely shameful. It's not unique to the US, but by god, it is peculiar. I still can't understand why there is a reason for it.
 
Vurcease
17 minutes ago  

Indeed. First of all, his property values are probably artificially inflated by the market. Also, if you care about the value that much then you're a flipper and I hate you, you're the reason I can't afford a home.

Second of all, it's not a "homeless" facility if they are housing people there.

Finally, the term "facility" is the coldest, most clinical and emotionally-devoid way to refer to a place where people who need help will live. In senior care, you'll notice they're called "communities" and not "facilities" for a reason. This all underscores a complete lack of empathy on this man's part.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
16 minutes ago  

Yep - looks like a run-down neighborhood of post-war bungalows. This isn't going to do shiat to property values.
 
Bith Set Me Up
16 minutes ago  
Homelessness: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube liptMbjF3EE


"It is not the housed's comfort that needs to be prioritized right now. So if you're wondering why homelessness continues to get worse in this country, one reason is that there are a lot of people - even liberals - who believe that homelessness is a personal failing, poverty can be avoided, and their own good fortune makes them not only better than the unhoused but more worthy of comfort. It is basically Reagan's attitude from a Whole Foods crowd.

And I don't want to oversimplify the logistics involved here. It will take a massive commitment in infrastructure, funding, and resources. But the very first step here is a collective change of perceptions. Basically, we need to stop being dicks and assuming that the unhoused are a collection of drug addict criminals who've chosen this life for themselves, instead of people suffering the inevitable consequences of gutted social programs and a nationwide divestment from affordable housing."
 
fat_free
15 minutes ago  
I understand the homeowner's concerns, along with AIDS and crack. For, afterall,THEY didn't start the fire.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
14 minutes ago  
Veterans like camouflage.  Have they tried camouflaging the houses?  Seems like a win-win.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
13 minutes ago  
Neighbors and others say they support the idea of helping homeless veterans get back on their feet by providing them a tiny home in a village that would also offer mental health, job search and other services.

It's great that you're so supportive.

Just not near them.

Maybe not so supportive.

"My primary concern is the effect on property values that could be detrimental with a homeless facility there," said Alan Ritchie.

The idea that a home is an investment first instead of, I dunno, a place to live has done wonders for this country.
 
akya [OhFark]
13 minutes ago  

Yeah, and these numbers are zillow estimates, which are notoriously inflated.
 
HotWingConspiracy
13 minutes ago  

WonderDave1
12 minutes ago  
I enjoyed this particular bit FTFA:

Alan Ritchie and Marcie Ritchie, who have lived in the area for 13 years, said the multi-family project would stand out amid the single-family properties nearby.

Later:

For example, Marcie Ritchie took part in the city of Mishawaka's First-Time Homebuyers program in 2008 that offered people incentives to buy their first homes.

Fark you, I got mine....
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
11 minutes ago  
So, they decided on homeless homes for tiny veterans instead?
 
Randrew
7 minutes ago  

It's pretty obvious the place they should build the homeless tiny house neighborhood is around the power substation.  The vets can warm their hands by the transformers in the winter.  And jump into the wires when they're really feeling down.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SquareBear73 [TotalFark]
7 minutes ago  

Has it occurred to Alan that, if the veterans are provided with tiny HOMES, they won't BE homeless. His argument is invalid.
 
Hyjamon
7 minutes ago  
I thought we were going with the term "unhoused" instead of "homeless"?
 
Begoggle
5 minutes ago  
It turns out that Republicans don't actually care about veterans.
Who would have thought?!
 
Hyjamon
5 minutes ago  

Home is where the heart is and they seem to have hearts, so how can they be "homeless"?  They'd be dead or Dick Chaney.
 
WhippingBoi
1 minute ago  
A few years ago, the city built small houses for the homeless a few blocks away from me. Nothing extravagant, but they provided basic secure shelter. The area where they built them bordered the (public) exhibition grounds. Within days, every piece of wire was stripped from the exhibition ground buildings, offices were broken into (and cleaned out), and the grounds themselves were covered with garbage and human excrement. The wiring from the soccer field lights was stripped, so the kids couldn't play there at night. Nobody dares walk in the (forested) parks around there any more. People from other parts of the city see this, and are now vehemently against housing for the homeless in their neighborhoods. And I can't really blame them.
 
