(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1941, celebrated author James Joyce died, whose magnificent novel 'Ulysses' to this day graces the bookshelves of millions of people who haven't read it   (history.com) divider line
14
•       •       •

14 Comments     (+0 »)
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've never read it, but I've heard it has a happy ending.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh come on. How can you not a love a book with a character named Buck Mulligan? Buck Mulligan! Come on, now.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There are friends who have lived Molly Bloom's soliloquay.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ulysses is very readable. Finnigan's Wake is not.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Word has it he ate one too many barnacle farts.
 
Cheron
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I tried, I really tried. After several attempts, it was the only entertainment I had on a seven-hour flight.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh, I've tried.
Also tried to read The Magus, Gravity's Rainbow and The Brothers Karamazov
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I love it to bits

Yes I will yes and I yes
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'll still never forgive him for taking away Armando Galarraga's perfect game.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Have you looked at the SIZE of that thing?

Honestly, starting flossing sounds easier.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for the Ulysses 31 version to be released/rebooted.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I "read" it as an audiobook, which I genuinely recommend. Joyce's estate is so picky they got some pretty decent Irish actors to do it, and it's a great performance. You just have to sort of let the language wash over you, especially in the Golden Oxen of the Sun chapter.

Do the audiobook and follow up with any free online study guide to get all the little bits you missed (and the parts of the Odyssey that you don't remember), and you've done Ulysses.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
James Joyce sucks. No one actually finishes his books because he's that bad yet he has undeserved posthumous gravitas. I'd rather listen to Cream
Cream - Tales of Brave Ulysses
Youtube J2CCfxiQ5QY
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My 11th grade English teacher said that if you burned down Dublin, you could rebuild the city, with every pub in detail, based off that book.

I'll just take his word for it.
 
