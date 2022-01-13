 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1128, Pope Honorius II recognized the Knights Templar, a religious order which later found the holy grail, uncovered the ley lines under Jerusalem, found the aliens in the Vatican and more, at least according to Dan Brown   (history.com) divider line
    Knights Templar, Holy Land, King Philip IV of France, modern-day Catholic Church, new promotional efforts, early 14th century, Pope Honorius II, military order  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P. The Sworn Book of Honorius
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
saint.orgView Full Size
 
SMB2811
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Seems on topic -

Da Vinci Code: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Web Exclusive)
Youtube xX5IV9n223M
 
tothekor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't forget buried the treasure on Oak Island.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Brown was just ripping off Umberto Eco.
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Let's not forget about the centuries long secret war with the Assassins.
 
