 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Stars and Stripes)   In the end, Air Force booted only 87 plague rats. Hoo-ah   (stripes.com) divider line
40
    More: Cool, Vaccine, United States Air Force, U.S. Air Force, Smallpox, Reserve members, Vaccination, Air Force, total force  
•       •       •

488 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2022 at 11:05 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What medical exemption would still leave you medically fit for service?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: What medical exemption would still leave you medically fit for service?


Cranial rectitis?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: What medical exemption would still leave you medically fit for service?


Medical Discharge boards take a while to go through the process, so it's possible they're in that pipeline and will get discharged that way.

/Not likely, but possible.
//Also, I had an NCO that had a permanent profile against wearing a vest
///Or the several NCOs with walking profiles
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was assured that there were thousands, nay, millions of Air Force Personnel who would leave rather than take the Fauci Prick.  Was I lied to?
 
Dafatone [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: What medical exemption would still leave you medically fit for service?


Possibly allergies to some vaccine component?

Which are vanishingly rare.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
From WaPo: Army dragging their feet but the reprimands are career ending.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: edmo: What medical exemption would still leave you medically fit for service?

Cranial rectitis?


I like to say such people need a rectal craniectomy, personally....
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What a bunch of pussies.

Im glad we arent dependent on them to fight.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Corpses and Covid-infected troopers will keep keep those chairs from floating away in zero-g.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: What medical exemption would still leave you medically fit for service?


I was medically exempt from the Anthrax vaccine. I still got to deploy.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: edmo: What medical exemption would still leave you medically fit for service?

Cranial rectitis?


I've always called a cranial rectal inversion but that's so much better.

img-comment-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
freetomato
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: edmo: What medical exemption would still leave you medically fit for service?

I was medically exempt from the Anthrax vaccine. I still got to deploy.


My ex husband was, too. While getting the 1st round, he literally faceplanted in the line the second they pulled the needle out of his arm. He was in the ICU for almost a week with a high fever.  I lost count of how many times he deployed the 16 years we were married.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: edmo: What medical exemption would still leave you medically fit for service?

I was medically exempt from the Anthrax vaccine. I still got to deploy.


Did they give you the Slayer vaccine instead?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Allergies to it are rare but certainly possible.  Being immuno compromised for whatever reason might do it as well.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thehobbes: [Fark user image 705x381]From WaPo: Army dragging their feet but the reprimands are career ending.


In some ways that's worse. You're stuck in the Army until your term of service ends, then you don't get an honorable discharge because of the reprimand.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
mandates work. keep doing them
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UberDave: disaster bastard: edmo: What medical exemption would still leave you medically fit for service?

I was medically exempt from the Anthrax vaccine. I still got to deploy.

Did they give you the Slayer vaccine instead?


No because I didn't want to experience Megadeth.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I still say deploy all the unvaxxed to a post near artic circle. Tell them they can cosplay The Thing while they are there.
 
meathome
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I was assured that there were thousands, nay, millions of Air Force Personnel who would leave rather than take the Fauci Prick.  Was I lied to?


I've never met someone from the Air Force who wasn't willing to take a pri...

Sorry, wrong thread.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Probably all of them below the rank of E-4.   No one wants to wreck someone's Air Force career.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And also in the end the love you take is equal to the love you fake.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, 87 who couldn't claim an exemption?  Oh, they were too stupid for the Air Force anyhow.  There's 3700 plague rats running about

As of Tuesday, the total force has granted 1,672 medical exemptions from taking the vaccine, along with 2,094 administrative exemptions, according to a Department of the Air Force release.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, why aren't VA Hospitals refusing to treat Veterans who have not been vaccinated, and are spreading their plague and contagion and contamination among the weakest and most vulnerable. The VA should be allowed to refuse to treat Covid-19 positive patients until they have been vaccinated, if possible. (If they are ill with Covid-19 already, that's a different color of tank.) And, the VA physicians certainly know and can exempt patients who, for whatever reason, cannot be vaccinated. They have the records. But for patients to just refuse vaccination and endanger other patients is ridiculous. IF they must, put M*A*S*H beds in tents in parking garages and have priests on standby. Otherwise, to my obtusely obstinate other Vets: here's my royal Fark You. Get jabbed, jackass.For your shipmates and family, if not yourself. Stop being stupid.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's a good start.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"As of Tuesday, the total force has granted 1,672 medical exemptions from taking the vaccine, along with 2,094 administrative exemptions, according to a Department of the Air Force release. Administrative exemptions are determined on a case-by-case basis. If a member secured a commander-approved submission for separation or retirement by Nov. 1, they are administratively exempt"

So as they retire, 2,094 will be added to the 87 mentioned in the title?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Subby does know the proper battle cries of the services.

Marines:  Oorah!
Army:  Hooah!
Navy: Hooyah!
Air Force: Wait, what?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My experimental Anthrax shot says "Wait.  Are you saying that I didn't have to get in this jerk?"
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
87 dismissals, compared to over 2,094 "administrative exemptions", and around 4% who aren't even partially vaccinated, which even if we're just talking active duty is around 13,000 -- considerably more than the number of exemptions and pending appeals.  So either not "in the end" or not exactly "cool".
 
dittybopper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: My experimental Anthrax shot says "Wait.  Are you saying that I didn't have to get in this jerk?"


Mine says "I'm caught in a mosh".
 
kbronsito
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dafatone: edmo: What medical exemption would still leave you medically fit for service?

Possibly allergies to some vaccine component?

Which are vanishingly rare.


It would have to be a component common to all three approved vaccines.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So 87 people that decided they wanted out and used it as an excuse.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dafatone: edmo: What medical exemption would still leave you medically fit for service?


Possibly allergies to some vaccine component?

Which are vanishingly rare.

Allergies to ingredients in one or two of the three FDA-approved vaccines are rare (11 reactions per million doses of Pfizer's vaccine, in one study), but to all three seems like it would have to be more rare than could explain 1,672 medical exemptions in the USAF, unless there's something about being recruited to or serving in the air force that biases the population to susceptibility to vaccine allergies.

Another study of allergic reactions to the mRNA vaccines found that most "occurred via an indirect activation of allergy pathways, which makes them easier to mitigate than many allergic responses", and another study of people who had polyethylene glycol (PEG) allergic reactions from the first doses of the mRNA vaccines found they could still complete the full course of vaccination.

My layperson guess is that the very high rate of medical exemptions isn't due so much to known allergies, but a medical practitioner's concern over unknown allergies, for whatever reason, and that actual allergic reaction rates would be much lower.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Been out for a long time, but I remember that refusing to get the flu shot when you're not allergic or anything was considered violation of a lawful order, and could get you an ADSEP if the Navy was feeling salty.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: So, why aren't VA Hospitals refusing to treat Veterans who have not been vaccinated, and are spreading their plague and contagion and contamination among the weakest and most vulnerable. The VA should be allowed to refuse to treat Covid-19 positive patients until they have been vaccinated, if possible. (If they are ill with Covid-19 already, that's a different color of tank.) And, the VA physicians certainly know and can exempt patients who, for whatever reason, cannot be vaccinated. They have the records. But for patients to just refuse vaccination and endanger other patients is ridiculous. IF they must, put M*A*S*H beds in tents in parking garages and have priests on standby. Otherwise, to my obtusely obstinate other Vets: here's my royal Fark You. Get jabbed, jackass.For your shipmates and family, if not yourself. Stop being stupid.


Yeah, exactly.

And fark those vets with substance abuse issues.  They should just stop drinking and/or doing drugs, if not for themselves, then for their families.  And the same with the suicidal farks, right?  Those assholes don't realize how selfish they're being.

And the fat fark diabetic vets.  Just stop eating everything you see.

Oh, and the smokers.  Killing yourselves and everyone around you with second hand smoke.

You know what?  Fark it, vets don't deserve anything, do they?  Disband the VA.  You're tough enough to join the military, you can do this shiat on your own.  Right LWT?
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
87, so far.
I know at least one person who is still in the middle of this process.
 
Daer21
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: What medical exemption would still leave you medically fit for service?


Severe anaphylaxis reaction. Happened to a neighbor. She's now been hospitalized due to covid three times. Once in March 2020, once when she tried to get the vaccine, once when she got omicron. She's seriously unlucky.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Booting all those guys from the USAF? How the hell will they keep the base bridge and euchre clubs running?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm actually a bit surprised the numbers were so low. Back in the 80s when I was in the Canadian reserves we did some training in the U.S. and, at the time, there seemed to be a lot of lunatic-fringe fundies in the U.S.A.F. They always seemed to want to talk about Jebus and the fact that so few of us attended Sunday church services really seemed to get their panties in a bunch.

Things change I guess. Perhaps they all got raptured?
 
AstroParticle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thehobbes: [Fark user image image 705x381]From WaPo: Army dragging their feet but the reprimands are career ending.


Does anyone have the numbers for Space Force? I'm wondering why they left those out.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.