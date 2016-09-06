 Skip to content
 
(BBC)   Construction work on the UK's unwanted HS2 rail line is going swimmingly. Well, it would be, if they didn't keep bumping into all those roman towns & artefacts they're not allowed to just bulldoze out of the way   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ancient catholic priest's real doll?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So they found a Roman cigar store Indian?
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
From the ancient town of Sexcriminalboat.
 
sovah [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Between mudlarking on the Thames, and random crap people have been dropping for the last 5-10,000 years, Britain has an awesome amateur (and professional) archaeology scene, and I am incredibly jealous.
Oh, and the fossils. Make that the last several million years.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I bet rogue archæologists are planting artifacts to derail construction.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The HS2 Canal. The Story of The Grand Contour Canal.
Youtube BMCicCN_x0s
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Roman artifacts? Better alert Phil Harding.

Fark user imageView Full Size



/Still sad over the passing of Mick Aston.
 
daffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I guess it gets a bit ridiculous when you have to stop digging every few miles because someone used to live there.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There really isn't much land in England that someone hasn't lived on already at some point in the past. Maybe the moors and that's about it.

Wales and Scotland have a bit more 'pristine' land.

Getting anything built in the cities is an exercise in working around Roman ruins and plague pits.
 
Stantz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When the French started planning Disneyland Paris - "You'd better make the castle a bit bigger, they've actually got them here..." - Eddie Izzard
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: [Fark user image 480x205] [View Full Size image _x_]


Eh, it probably only cost about $10 from a street vendor in the first place.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They initially thought the 67cm (26in) by 18cm (7in) figure was a degraded piece of wood


Further analysis indicated they were correct.


s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is a job for an attractive British historian.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sorry, Lucy. This is Dr Alice Robert's Forte.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
OMG, who cares. Half of current Arnold MD, north of Annapolis, is built over burial grounds and "forgotten gas station tanks. The construction in this area is kinda corrupt.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't think of it as boondoggle rail line.

Think of it as one a very successful archeological dig.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: Don't think of it as boondoggle rail line.

Think of it as one a very successful archeological dig.


Why is it a "boondogle"?  High speed rail is a Very Good Thing in general.
 
