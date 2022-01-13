 Skip to content
(Bring Me the News)   Among his stalking victims was a detective who had been assigned to investigate him for stalking   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
    53-year-old inmate Christopher Endicott, former Lakeville school principal, former principal of Century Middle School  
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Somehow, "Turnabout is fair play" may have to take a moral backseat here....
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gosh.  These people are lucky.  My principle never did anything fun like die in prison.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo dawg I heard you like stalking...
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White privilege... I bet he walks out of the county morgue tonight.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While it's not known why he was wanted on the DOC warrant, court records show he was released from prison on Nov. 2 as part of a DOC Challenge Incarceration Program. This is a voluntary program that comprises training on topics such as substance abuse (if applicable), cognitive skills, restorative justice; physical training; military bearing, drill, and ceremony; work crew; and transition preparation.

I'm old.  I can remember when juvie officials just sent the Army recruiter to your house

Join the Army or go to jail
Richard Pryor: (bugle noises)
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A former Lakeville school principal died in a northern Minnesota jail at the weekend, authorities have announced.

As someone who hat come to rely on the red squiggle of truth, I can sea this happening or it's a local saying like "fix me a steamed clam and hold the moxie, ya yutzy."
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's really not fair when the police assign a hot detective to your case. That's basically entrapment.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a real gem of a person, so sad that he's gone.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I can remember when juvie officials just sent the Army recruiter to your house


Jan 12, 2022 - Judge orders man convicted of sexual assault to join the military or go to jail
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think that we had a headline when he was originally arrested.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The former principal of Century Middle School in Lakeville, Endicott was sentenced to 8 years and 6 months in prison in 2019, of which 5 years and 9 months were to be spent in custody.

While it's not known why he was wanted on the DOC warrant, court records show he was released from prison on Nov. 2 as part of a DOC Challenge Incarceration Program.

wat
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Now that I think about it, my principal's name was Farkerson.  Guess I was meant to be on Fark.
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Seems like a real time saver.
 
