(NPR) COVID at-home test kits are pretty clear about swabbing your nostrils, so it should be no surprise to you that lots of Americans are "hacking" the kits by swabbing their throats instead.
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many Americans are stupid and can't follow simple instructions
Film at 11
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Let's see if we can get people to eat their own boogers"
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Many Americans are stupid and can't follow simple instructions
Film at 11


The reasoning why people want to swab throats makes sense, but they don't know how to do it properly, nor is the testing strip calibrated for throat cultures.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: "Let's see if we can get people to eat their own boogers"


That's the funniest part. Most kits come with TWO tests. Use one for the nose, one for the throat if you feel like you MUST.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hear me out, if COVID detection in sewage is a leading indicator of COVID cases then why shouldn't you swab the butthole? Maybe swab the peehole too just to be sure.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mr.Tangent: Hear me out, if COVID detection in sewage is a leading indicator of COVID cases then why shouldn't you swab the butthole? Maybe swab the peehole too just to be sure.


This is an excellent point, but what's concerning me is that the sewage is actually outside of the body when it's being tested for COVID. We have to assume the possibility that this is important. So maybe instead of swabbing the peehole and butthole, what people should do is wait until they've used the toilet, then use the swab to probe around in the collected feces and urine before they flush. Then they'll want to do the throat and possibly a nose swab as well, just to be sure to have collected those samples in case that's where the COVID is. This ensures that you've collected as wide a sample as possible from your body before you run the test, which means the results will be much more accurate. I just did some quick calculations right now and it looks like this could increase test accuracy by 76 percent or more.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"They may stab themselves," cautions Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting head of the Food and Drug Administration.

as opposed to nasal insertion, where it's impossible to stab yourself.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Mr.Tangent: Hear me out, if COVID detection in sewage is a leading indicator of COVID cases then why shouldn't you swab the butthole? Maybe swab the peehole too just to be sure.

This is an excellent point, but what's concerning me is that the sewage is actually outside of the body when it's being tested for COVID. We have to assume the possibility that this is important. So maybe instead of swabbing the peehole and butthole, what people should do is wait until they've used the toilet, then use the swab to probe around in the collected feces and urine before they flush. Then they'll want to do the throat and possibly a nose swab as well, just to be sure to have collected those samples in case that's where the COVID is. This ensures that you've collected as wide a sample as possible from your body before you run the test, which means the results will be much more accurate. I just did some quick calculations right now and it looks like this could increase test accuracy by 76 percent or more.


Some back of the napkin math agrees, you can't argue with science.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As the article states with Omicron you get better results swabbing the throat and the UK and Canada agree.
The FDA are the dumbasses.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Mr.Tangent: Hear me out, if COVID detection in sewage is a leading indicator of COVID cases then why shouldn't you swab the butthole? Maybe swab the peehole too just to be sure.

This is an excellent point, but what's concerning me is that the sewage is actually outside of the body when it's being tested for COVID. We have to assume the possibility that this is important. So maybe instead of swabbing the peehole and butthole, what people should do is wait until they've used the toilet, then use the swab to probe around in the collected feces and urine before they flush. Then they'll want to do the throat and possibly a nose swab as well, just to be sure to have collected those samples in case that's where the COVID is. This ensures that you've collected as wide a sample as possible from your body before you run the test, which means the results will be much more accurate. I just did some quick calculations right now and it looks like this could increase test accuracy by 76 percent or more.


Adding a few drops of blood could also increase its accuracy.  Remeber to slit the hand sideways like every TV show and movie has taught us.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Omicron is more present in the throat than the nose.

https://publichealth.jhu.edu/2022/omi​c​ron-qa-making-some-sense-of-the-messin​ess-of-this-moment

https://www.fastcompany.com/90710390/​w​hat-you-need-to-know-about-throat-swab​bing-for-covid-19-rapid-tests

The tests were designed for OG Covid and for Delta, where the virus previously was equally concentrated in the nose and the throat.

Omicron's mutation is such that it is more effectively spread through / by the bronchial tubes, rather than the bulk of lung tissue. Which is ingenious, you get viral discharge without destroying the entire lung. So, kudos to the virus for that evolution. 

TL/DR: Subby attempts haw-haw moment for idiotically thinking throat swabbing makes others idiots. The science says to be certain, swab your throat.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Stop wasting time/money/credibility on testing.  That horse (named "Omicron") fled the barn weeks ago.

Get vaccinated.
Wear a mask indoors.
Get vaccinated.
If you feel sick, stay home.
GET FARKING VACCINATED!!

And get back to work!
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Told ya.  "Oh my god, we need more free stuff to save us from the plague!"
End of day:  Covid tests in trash, masks littering the streets, people partying in  bars, getting on planes.....
"Oh my god, how come the government won't protect us from ourselves?!?  How come I can't get five instant tests in one day?  I have NEEDS."
 
the_rhino
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guess I've been doing it wrong: I've been swabbing the inside of my penis
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: cretinbob: Many Americans are stupid and can't follow simple instructions
Film at 11

The reasoning why people want to swab throats makes sense, but they don't know how to do it properly, nor is the testing strip calibrated for throat cultures.


ergo, people are stupid and can't follow simple directions
Perhaps not so much stupid as willful and ignorant. Arrogant.
Things aren't what they want so they try to bend reality to their will.
That never works out well.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Znuh: Omicron is more present in the throat than the nose.

https://publichealth.jhu.edu/2022/omic​ron-qa-making-some-sense-of-the-messin​ess-of-this-moment

https://www.fastcompany.com/90710390/w​hat-you-need-to-know-about-throat-swab​bing-for-covid-19-rapid-tests

The tests were designed for OG Covid and for Delta, where the virus previously was equally concentrated in the nose and the throat.

Omicron's mutation is such that it is more effectively spread through / by the bronchial tubes, rather than the bulk of lung tissue. Which is ingenious, you get viral discharge without destroying the entire lung. So, kudos to the virus for that evolution. 

TL/DR: Subby attempts haw-haw moment for idiotically thinking throat swabbing makes others idiots. The science says to be certain, swab your throat.


Which throat? There's more than one.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My stepmother's sister brought about 100 test kits from the UK when she came over for a funeral. All of them say to swab the tonsils. Test strips are not going to have an issue with nose or throat cultures, as the source of the mucus is not going to impact the test.
 
flood222
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cretinbob: GardenWeasel: cretinbob: Many Americans are stupid and can't follow simple instructions
Film at 11

The reasoning why people want to swab throats makes sense, but they don't know how to do it properly, nor is the testing strip calibrated for throat cultures.

ergo, people are stupid and can't follow simple directions
Perhaps not so much stupid as willful and ignorant. Arrogant.
Things aren't what they want so they try to bend reality to their will.
That never works out well.


So it is a self correcting problem and there are no worries.  Stay up to date!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Mr.Tangent: Hear me out, if COVID detection in sewage is a leading indicator of COVID cases then why shouldn't you swab the butthole? Maybe swab the peehole too just to be sure.

This is an excellent point, but what's concerning me is that the sewage is actually outside of the body when it's being tested for COVID. We have to assume the possibility that this is important. So maybe instead of swabbing the peehole and butthole, what people should do is wait until they've used the toilet, then use the swab to probe around in the collected feces and urine before they flush. Then they'll want to do the throat and possibly a nose swab as well, just to be sure to have collected those samples in case that's where the COVID is. This ensures that you've collected as wide a sample as possible from your body before you run the test, which means the results will be much more accurate. I just did some quick calculations right now and it looks like this could increase test accuracy by 76 percent or more.


The CDC should post this as a recommended guideline for sitting politicians. Standing ones, too.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I swab my pee hole.  Not to test for COVID, just because I enjoy it.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Mr.Tangent: Hear me out, if COVID detection in sewage is a leading indicator of COVID cases then why shouldn't you swab the butthole? Maybe swab the peehole too just to be sure.

This is an excellent point, but what's concerning me is that the sewage is actually outside of the body when it's being tested for COVID. We have to assume the possibility that this is important. So maybe instead of swabbing the peehole and butthole, what people should do is wait until they've used the toilet, then use the swab to probe around in the collected feces and urine before they flush. Then they'll want to do the throat and possibly a nose swab as well, just to be sure to have collected those samples in case that's where the COVID is. This ensures that you've collected as wide a sample as possible from your body before you run the test, which means the results will be much more accurate. I just did some quick calculations right now and it looks like this could increase test accuracy by 76 percent or more.


And you can save money by using the same swab.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They're asking a society of people that ate Tide Pods and poured ice cold water on themselves for 'a good cause', to take at home medical tests.

What could possibly go wrong.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Many Americans are stupid and can't follow simple instructions
Film at 11


Also
The Toothless one speaks Truth.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Told ya.  "Oh my god, we need more free stuff to save us from the plague!"
End of day:  Covid tests in trash, masks littering the streets, people partying in  bars, getting on planes.....
"Oh my god, how come the government won't protect us from ourselves?!?  How come I can't get five instant tests in one day?  I have NEEDS."


Yup
COVID is an industry now. People are making money from it so there's no reason to try to end it.
Welcome to America.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: DoBeDoBeDo: "Let's see if we can get people to eat their own boogers"

That's the funniest part. Most kits come with TWO tests. Use one for the nose, one for the throat if you feel like you MUST.


And the Toothless One

Just to be sure
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

flood222: cretinbob: GardenWeasel: cretinbob: Many Americans are stupid and can't follow simple instructions
Film at 11

The reasoning why people want to swab throats makes sense, but they don't know how to do it properly, nor is the testing strip calibrated for throat cultures.

ergo, people are stupid and can't follow simple directions
Perhaps not so much stupid as willful and ignorant. Arrogant.
Things aren't what they want so they try to bend reality to their will.
That never works out well.

So it is a self correcting problem and there are no worries.  Stay up to date!


except it's not really
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Mr.Tangent: Hear me out, if COVID detection in sewage is a leading indicator of COVID cases then why shouldn't you swab the butthole? Maybe swab the peehole too just to be sure.

This is an excellent point, but what's concerning me is that the sewage is actually outside of the body when it's being tested for COVID. We have to assume the possibility that this is important. So maybe instead of swabbing the peehole and butthole, what people should do is wait until they've used the toilet, then use the swab to probe around in the collected feces and urine before they flush. Then they'll want to do the throat and possibly a nose swab as well, just to be sure to have collected those samples in case that's where the COVID is. This ensures that you've collected as wide a sample as possible from your body before you run the test, which means the results will be much more accurate. I just did some quick calculations right now and it looks like this could increase test accuracy by 76 percent or more.


U sound like a diamond smuggler
 
mike_d85
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My test kit included swabbing the throat as an option in the instructions.  It gave three options, the ideal and alternative 1 & 2

ideal - The back of the sinus (technichally the pharygeal tonsil - I had to look it up to remember)
Alternative 1 - the nasal cavity
Alternative 2 - the throat

I aimed for the sinus, missed and swabbed my nose instead.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Walker: As the article states with Omicron you get better results swabbing the throat and the UK and Canada agree.
The FDA are the dumbasses.


Repugs need bunghole swab

Everyone else the nose
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

the_rhino: I guess I've been doing it wrong: I've been swabbing the inside of my penis


Baby batter doesnt carry the virus
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Znuh: Omicron is more present in the throat than the nose.

https://publichealth.jhu.edu/2022/omic​ron-qa-making-some-sense-of-the-messin​ess-of-this-moment

https://www.fastcompany.com/90710390/w​hat-you-need-to-know-about-throat-swab​bing-for-covid-19-rapid-tests

The tests were designed for OG Covid and for Delta, where the virus previously was equally concentrated in the nose and the throat.

Omicron's mutation is such that it is more effectively spread through / by the bronchial tubes, rather than the bulk of lung tissue. Which is ingenious, you get viral discharge without destroying the entire lung. So, kudos to the virus for that evolution. 

TL/DR: Subby attempts haw-haw moment for idiotically thinking throat swabbing makes others idiots. The science says to be certain, swab your throat.

Which throat? There's more than one.


U sound like a butthole surfer
 
Silvanas Max
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Order of operations here is VERY important.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mr.Tangent: Hear me out, if COVID detection in sewage is a leading indicator of COVID cases then why shouldn't you swab the butthole? Maybe swab the peehole too just to be sure.


Sounding like a bridge too far, mate.

// I'd see what I did there if not for the blinding pain
 
