(CBC)   Ontario Provincial Police urge people to be on the look-out for fake Canadian Toonies (2 dollar coins). Fakes are easily identifiable by the walrus and "Z DOLLARD" on the front, and Some Guy's head on the back in place of Her Majesty   (cbc.ca) divider line
    Fake, Coin, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Royal Canadian Mint, Mint, Provincial Police, Currency, fake coins, Coin counterfeiting  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does "Made in China" immediately spring to mind?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a Taco Bell joke to be made here, subby.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I only use cash at the bar and on the bus.
Right now the bar is closed and I only take the bus to get my vehicle from the bar.
This is not an issue right now.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cash and coins?   Hmmm.... that kinda rings a bell.  Think my 81 year old Dad uses that.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Mom, can I have a toonie?"
"We have toonies at home."
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: There was a Taco Bell joke to be made here, subby.


Or a "You Down With OPP?, Yeah, you know me!" joke.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Stupid Canadians.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
THIS JUST IN:  IN a strange twist, it has been found that the fake toonies are worth more than the real thing.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hah, I'm guessing those are intended to fool vending machines.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why?  It's got to cost more in time and money to make two bucks.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Why does "Made in China" immediately spring to mind?


I'm guessing they're angling for the "parody" route. Or to play dumb if they "accidentally" use it.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Remember that Canadian who was counterfeiting millions in USD at a very high quality, so good they'd get by banks usually. He basically did no time in a plea because he wasn't in the USA and wasn't using them in Canada, rather just selling them to people in the US. Dude walked away with a ton of hidden profit from it too apparently.
 
