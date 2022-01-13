 Skip to content
 
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Ohio Man sees Florida Man's unlicensed plastic surgery outfit, raises with operating a funeral home without a license. Your call, Florida Man   (fox8.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The only thing left is moving this Kansas man there for illegal autopsies
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.


Can we use this statute to prosecute every Rebublican (and Joe Manchin)?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh now everyone hates capitalism and hustle.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unlicensed Soylent Green Factory - that's the next level.

Someone left some Soylent Green in the office refrigerator.  According to the name on the container, it was Fred.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do we need funeral homes to be licensed? It's not like funeral directors can do harm to living people, so why not just let the free market....

(clicks open link)

Oh, that's why. Never mind.
 
krafty420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean you could probably make a killing running a "no questions asked" crematorium.
 
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida Man reports governor for operating a murder business targeting his constituents.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unlicensed plastic surgery outfit?  What, like a Halloween costume?
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colorado is the only state where you do not need a funeral directors license to direct funerals.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Does he get any credit for storing the cremains in an abandoned church instead of dumping them in the river?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Does he get any credit for storing the cremains in an abandoned church instead of dumping them in the river?


I don't even get it... it said cremains, no? So bags of ashes? I have my dad sitting on my tv stand trying to figure out what to do with him... and getting back at him in the most passive aggressive manner you can imagine...
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fsbilly: KRSESQ: Does he get any credit for storing the cremains in an abandoned church instead of dumping them in the river?

I don't even get it... it said cremains, no? So bags of ashes? I have my dad sitting on my tv stand trying to figure out what to do with him... and getting back at him in the most passive aggressive manner you can imagine...


Put up a shelf next to your thermostat and make sure it's not on the exact temperature he kept it at
 
NutWrench
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ohio Man sees Florida Man's unlicensed plastic surgery outfit, raises with operating a funeral home without a license. Your call, Florida Man

Florida man sells the medical waste as "organic compost" and Ohio Man, instead of disposing of the bodies properly, throws them into the nearby swamp, because "gators gotta eat, too."
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm guilty of not refrigerating human bodies every day of my life.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: fsbilly: KRSESQ: Does he get any credit for storing the cremains in an abandoned church instead of dumping them in the river?

I don't even get it... it said cremains, no? So bags of ashes? I have my dad sitting on my tv stand trying to figure out what to do with him... and getting back at him in the most passive aggressive manner you can imagine...

Put up a shelf next to your thermostat and make sure it's not on the exact temperature he kept it at


Mom was the 'put a sweater on' person. Dad was either at work or sleeping.
 
Valacirca
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't see how illegal funereal activities would count as a raise to illegal plastic surgery, one clearly has worse potential consequences.
 
