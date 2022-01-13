 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   I've never seen the phrase Annus Horribilis before but I'm hoping it's not a new Harry Potter spell   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
62
    More: Scary, Inflation, Federal Reserve System, Central bank, President of the United States, December's headline consumer inflation, Jamie Dimon, higher prices, President  
•       •       •

1830 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 13 Jan 2022 at 9:19 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Ktonos [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's less Harry Potter and more H.M. The Queen:

The Queen's "Annus Horribilis" Speech
Youtube dHlEzh5ky1A
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Annus horribilis," a Latin term that means ...


... A new season of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: "Annus horribilis," a Latin term that means ...


... A new season of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'


That's an anus horribilis, man
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weren't they in GWAR?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby is too young to remember Queen Elizabeth's famous speech.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Badmoodman: "Annus horribilis," a Latin term that means ...


... A new season of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

That's an anus horribilis, man


And a remarkable one.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ktonos: It's less Harry Potter and more H.M. The Queen:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/dHlEzh5k​y1A?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


In 1992 she had the big devastating fire at Windsor Castle, and Diana and Prince Charles separated, which at the time was an unprecedented thing for a future king. Can't recall what else happened that year for her, but those were the two big ones.
 
Ktonos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: Ktonos: It's less Harry Potter and more H.M. The Queen:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/dHlEzh5k​y1A?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

In 1992 she had the big devastating fire at Windsor Castle, and Diana and Prince Charles separated, which at the time was an unprecedented thing for a future king. Can't recall what else happened that year for her, but those were the two big ones.


'xactly. I remember hearing that speech on the news because she and her fam had been in the news all year because of Charles and Di and the fire. I seem to recall the fire was the event that prompted her to start paying income tax.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you like big butts, there's no such thing as an Annus Horribilis.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh hell no subby.  I fell for that too many times back in the 90's.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A horrible year?

*shrugs*

Add it to the pile.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Goatse . cx ?

/ nsfw or lunch or possibly sanity
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But what happens when the oil hits it?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Annus Unremarkabilis.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: But what happens when the oil hits it?


Here comes the science!
 
gunsmack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: west.la.lawyer: Badmoodman: "Annus horribilis," a Latin term that means ...


... A new season of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

That's an anus horribilis, man

And a remarkable one.


Nah. I can't recall a group of more unremarkable anuses (ani?) that weren't on MTV.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If we spent 5% of the bandwidth on an entire political party trying to turn the country towards fashion as we do to a an extra twenty five cents on a gallon milk...we might have a chance of beating them back.

Which is why we are well and truely farked.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's a spell that summons horrible financial writers to write horribly about a Democratic administration.  Traditional at the start of every new year.
 
WriteInCandidate
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just today, I posted a photo on Facebook of an amusing sign I saw in Italy using "annus horribilis". I highlighted my favorite part.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: If we spent 5% of the bandwidth on an entire political party trying to turn the country towards fashion as we do to a an extra twenty five cents on a gallon milk...we might have a chance of beating them back.

Which is why we are well and truely farked.


fascism!  not fashion, if only they cared about fashion.  Instead they worship a dude that wears oversized suits and ties down past his dick.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is that the Latin name for large posteriors that look like 40lbs of cottage cheese in yoga pants?

Spandex is a privilege, not a right.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Annus Horribilis = new Morning Briefs
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's the opposite of Frank Sinatra.

It Was A Very Good Year (2008 Remastered)
Youtube TeDfgUvyKHk
 
holdmybones
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is that the new slogan for Greendale Community College?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's easily counteracted by the Digitus Unsolicitalis spell
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: It's the opposite of Frank Sinatra.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/TeDfgUvy​KHk]


Or 1/365.24th of an Ice Cube.

Ice Cube - It Was A Good Day (Official Video)
Youtube h4UqMyldS7Q


// how many Rhode Islands is that?
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Or 1/365.24th of an Ice Cube.


WRONG RATIO, DUMBASS. It's 365.24 Ice Cubes.

Not done with coffee...
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have an idea: let's spend the year on a "voting rights" bill that no one cares about, especially one that may or may not even help Democrats at the polls.  Who's with me?
 
nytmare
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nobody seemed to care much about inflation in the 80s. It's the recessions people don't like. Losing your job is worse than a 5% price hike on kit kat bars.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nytmare: Nobody seemed to care much about inflation in the 80s. It's the recessions people don't like. Losing your job is worse than a 5% price hike on kit kat bars.


Oh, they did. They just blamed it on Carter.
 
indylaw
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Translation: "we are fully prepared to amplify the inflation story and directly implicate the President in order to manufacture additional political tensions and sell clicks.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: If we spent 5% of the bandwidth on an entire political party trying to turn the country towards fashion as we do to a an extra twenty five cents on a gallon milk...we might have a chance of beating them back.

Which is why we are well and truely farked.


They do it over there but we don't do it here.
 
indylaw
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Naido: I have an idea: let's spend the year on a "voting rights" bill that no one cares about, especially one that may or may not even help Democrats at the polls.  Who's with me?


I care about it. I do not think that gerrymandered state legislatures should have the power to override public voting. I think that states should not turn voting into an undue hardship for the poor. If you don't think that's important, what the fark is wrong with you?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Englebert Slaptyback: It's the opposite of Frank Sinatra.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/TeDfgUvy​KHk]

Or 1/365.24th of an Ice Cube.



Username checks out.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
came for Greendale, leaving satisfied
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Sorelian's Ghost: If we spent 5% of the bandwidth on an entire political party trying to turn the country towards fashion as we do to a an extra twenty five cents on a gallon milk...we might have a chance of beating them back.

Which is why we are well and truely farked.

fascism!  not fashion, if only they cared about fashion.  Instead they worship a dude that wears oversized suits and ties down past his dick.


So not David Bowie, but David Byrne.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Naido: I have an idea: let's spend the year on a "voting rights" bill that no one cares about, especially one that may or may not even help Democrats at the polls.  Who's with me?


Nah. Let's give tax cuts to billionaires and wait until they pay for themselves.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sung to Geen Day: "it's the most anus horribilis dayyyyyy....of my liiiiiife"
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: It's easily counteracted by the Digitus Unsolicitalis spell


Well played.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

indylaw: Naido: I have an idea: let's spend the year on a "voting rights" bill that no one cares about, especially one that may or may not even help Democrats at the polls.  Who's with me?

I care about it. I do not think that gerrymandered state legislatures should have the power to override public voting. I think that states should not turn voting into an undue hardship for the poor. If you don't think that's important, what the fark is wrong with you?


Are you sure this bill still does those things?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If only there was something we could do to curb inflation. Oh well, guess we'll just see what happens.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Does the article bother to mention that, totally coincidentally, corporations are reporting record profits despite this "inflation"?

It's almost like the "inflation" we're seeing is more like price gouging. But that would imply that the Invisible Hand of the Free Market exists primarily to pick our pockets, so that can't be true.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Naido: indylaw: Naido: I have an idea: let's spend the year on a "voting rights" bill that no one cares about, especially one that may or may not even help Democrats at the polls.  Who's with me?

I care about it. I do not think that gerrymandered state legislatures should have the power to override public voting. I think that states should not turn voting into an undue hardship for the poor. If you don't think that's important, what the fark is wrong with you?

Are you sure this bill still does those things?


Are you sure it doesn't?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Does the article bother to mention that, totally coincidentally, corporations are reporting record profits despite this "inflation"?


People care much less why they're paying more, they just know they ARE paying more.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CzarChasm: Goatse . cx ?


/ nsfw or lunch or possibly sanity

I'm trying to work out if you know the pic isn't at that website.
Also wondering how much a pixel of Goatse costs.
Which inevitably leads to the question; how much to buy enough pixels to actually see the picture that you may (or not) have been trying to get people to view.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Can you see a goat in that horrible anus?
 
guestguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Anybody who ever took an Economics class saw this coming. How handy for the GOP that they get to blame Biden for not cleaning up the mess.
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.