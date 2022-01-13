 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   Dashcam footage has emerged of a terrifying road rage incident involving an axe-wielding driver. Suspect claims he just wanted to axe them a question. Can't explain all the ramming however   (wild955.iheart.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Ramming speed Mr. Crusher."
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pwkpete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hereinNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always love it when Karma wins   2 years in jail and a smashed car
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy thought ramming his little POS into a Mercedes was a going to work??
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's Australia. Is this not a common problem on their roads they should be used to?

rw98
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
is byron bay not enough of a reason?
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's just a hatchet.

I would've hopped out of my car while it was still moving, straight into a back flip that landed a flying kick in his face.

Buncha pansies around here.

/My car would obviously roll to a stop right after I landed my sweet kick and I'd just hop in and drive off like nothing happened.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Two things you absolutely need in your car: a gun and a dash cam.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
big pig peaches
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's all a big misunderstanding. The guy thought the Mercedes was taking a ring to Mordor and was just offering his services.
 
