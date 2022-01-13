 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   School decides not being racist cost too much, and racism is their legacy anyways   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
70
    Native Americans in the United States, Bellefonte Area School District, school board, Centre County, Pennsylvania, Native American culture, Native American imagery, School Board President Jeff Steiner  
•       •       •

70 Comments     (+0 »)
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Based on the school board president's comments in that article, so is abject cluelessness and stupidity. He's like a stereotype of what a person who literally can't hear himself speaking sounds like.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The message shared by many board members: "In order for us to move forward, we do have to rescind, and we do have to go back."

Ummm....
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds about white. Looked up Bellafonte, PA demographics and found:

The borough was 96.3% White, 1.5% Black or African American, 0.1% Native American, 0.5% Asian, 0.3% other
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: The message shared by many board members: "In order for us to move forward, we do have to rescind, and we do have to go back."

Ummm....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Could be worse.

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Based on the school board president's comments in that article, so is abject cluelessness and stupidity. He's like a stereotype of what a person who literally can't hear himself speaking sounds like.


People like him know how ridiculous they sound.  It's all about finding an excuse, any excuse, not to actually fix the problem.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Texas Tech nods in agreement.
 
aremmes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Red Raiders," huh? Might as well call themselves the Paxton Boys.
 
Snort
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good thing they banned Red Rover on the playground.

Baby steps.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What an awesome message to send the kids who go to school there.

Remember to always do the right thing!

Unless it:

Costs too much money.
Inconveniences you.
Is difficult.
Requires even the slightest effort.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Talk about getting a name.   You give them maize.  Let them take your land.   But you raid one town of whities....

The Henny Youngman Indigenous School of Comedy
"Take my land please."
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"The name is the name. Red is the school colors. Raiders the Raiders,"

I kinda see their point, my school was the Red Devils, and never had anything to do with Native Americans, so no issues ever raised there.  So Red doesn't have to be a reference to Native Americans, but in this case there's a history of it having been a reference to Native Americans.

But I suppose the WFT could keep their old name and change their mascot to a potato and that would fix everything, too.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I work for an Episcopal School. Our mascot is the Hawks. You know what it used to be?

The Crusaders.

We switched that sh*t back in the '90s. It's not hard to acknowledge the faults of your forebears and make a change.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Now that a decision has been reached, Steiner said the school board can fully focus on the needs of Bellefonte students.

Oh man, now they're going to focus on the students?  That can't be good.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's not a big move to rename them the Redneck Raiders.  They can even call Jan 6 spirit day or something.
 
neilbradley
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm NI and DGAF. White people need to stop "helping" minorities for purposes of their own self validation. That shiat's obnoxious and harmful.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

IgG4: The message shared by many board members: "In order for us to move forward, we do have to rescind, and we do have to go back."

Ummm....


They, obviously, subscribe to the theory that "One must get up to get down".....
 
Animatronik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Apparently, this is all tied to the unacceptably high cost of being forced to remove all existing native american imagery, $130,000. They are not using it in anything new, going forward.

What it doesn't explain is why it costs that much.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTFA: "We would just ask that everyone has grace"

I'm going to remember that line. I can pretend to be Christian when it's suits me.

Sorry honey, I shiat next to the toilet again and left it for you to clean up. I ask that you have grace!

Sorry boss, I won't be in to work this week because I am binging on cocaine in a cheap hotel with your 17-year-old daughter. I ask that you have grace!
 
ImOscar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The stiiginit will continue until the libs move to France or some such shiat.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The other schools should enter into a pact to demean the school, district, and students until the change their name.

At the same time, funding to the district should be suspended indefinitely until the school name is changed.

It's what Trump would do.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
right around the corner from
The Feathered Hook Fly Shop/Coburn PA/ Penns Creek
Youtube EwiZ80ICDhY

My father's old fly shop and B&B...
 
pkrevbro
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So I guess they do get to celebrate their legacy because racism can be their legacy.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cyber Duck: ut I suppose the WFT could keep their old name and change their mascot to a potato and that would fix everything, too.


Or to this guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bcostlow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: It's not a big move to rename them the Redneck Raiders.  They can even call Jan 6 spirit day or something.


You forgot about the expense of modifying all the buses to roll coal.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

neilbradley: I'm NI and DGAF. White people need to stop "helping" minorities for purposes of their own self validation. That shiat's obnoxious and harmful.


Man, you packed a lot of bullshiat into a very small space there, chief.
 
Headso
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They are like whoa, whoa, whoa, our white saviorism wasn't supposed to cost anything, we were just trying to signal our virtue and forgot that it costs money to do that outside of slacktivist twitter posts that showcase our racism of low expectations.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"We would just ask that everyone has grace," said Steiner. "That those people who don't agree with what we did last night, be open to the thought that maybe it isn't what they think it is. And those folks that are happy with what we did last night, that they show everyone what it means to be a Bellefonte Red Raider."

Let's tighten that up a little.

"If you don't like it, STFU. If you do like it, enjoy rubbing it in the faces of those who don't."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Here's a non offensive logo that was just retired from school use after 40 years, the artisté Michael Otto is willing to license it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That school board member needs a good cockpunch.

Maybe for the racism but definitely for the "it costs too much and a few parents complained" thing. Sack up, nancy.
 
dryknife
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You'll put your eye out!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just wait until descendants of pirates start chiming in.

content.sportslogos.netView Full Size
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: Sounds about white. Looked up Bellafonte, PA demographics and found:

The borough was 96.3% White, 1.5% Black or African American, 0.1% Native American, 0.5% Asian, 0.3% other


My kids' school mascot is also the Red Raiders with an equally offensive logo.  They still do the tomahawk chop at football games.  Several kids dress up in war bonnets and do the stereotypical war cry. Any mention of the fact this might not be ok is met with outcry. Usually, it is the, "We are doing this to honor them.  You are the true racist for thinking it is racist," line that gets dropped.

The demographics mirror these ones.
 
austerity101
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Heamer: I work for an Episcopal School. Our mascot is the Hawks. You know what it used to be?

The Crusaders.

We switched that sh*t back in the '90s. It's not hard to acknowledge the faults of your forebears and make a change.


It is if you're a racist.
 
neelb420
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Makes sense. They aren't using the Native American imagery currently and the timeline they had given themselves to remove all traces of Native American imagery was too short and the cost was too high. So they rescinded the motion. Big deal. It isn't like they are arguing that it is their right use whatever they want and everyone just needs to shut up about it. This will probably be one of those things they will slowly correct with time when they refinish the gym floor the old logo will be removed and the new one put down, signs need to be replaced they'll be replaced with the new logo etc.
 
austerity101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: The other schools should enter into a pact to demean the school, district, and students until the change their name.

At the same time, funding to the district should be suspended indefinitely until the school name is changed.

It's what Trump would do.


Schools should refuse to play them.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Could be the Belching Bobcats.  I mean Belcher.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I graduated from a high school that is the Red Raiders too but the mascot is a Viking in red attire.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Snort: Good thing they banned Red Rover on the playground.

Baby steps.


Was that insensitive to Irish Setters?
 
austerity101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Also, I feel like a raider is maybe a horrible mascot to begin with. Like, when is a raider a good thing?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We hope those that disagree act with grace and accept this and those who agree  can tell them to suck it we are the Red Raiders
 
incendi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My high school, Southwest High School in Fort Worth, TX, had a little referendum on whether we should keep Raiders as the mascot in 2002 or so... it had only been upgraded from Rebels in 1986. It's still Raiders afaik.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Makes sense. They aren't using the Native American imagery currently and the timeline they had given themselves to remove all traces of Native American imagery was too short and the cost was too high. So they rescinded the motion. Big deal. It isn't like they are arguing that it is their right use whatever they want and everyone just needs to shut up about it. This will probably be one of those things they will slowly correct with time when they refinish the gym floor the old logo will be removed and the new one put down, signs need to be replaced they'll be replaced with the new logo etc.


I look forward to a similar laissez faire attitude when a leftwing org or person misses a deadline
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
White Raiders sounds more accurate in a lot of ways.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There is a state park near Howrad's Dam which isn't to far away from Bellefonte a few years ago someone found a skeleton there that turned out to be from hundreds of years before White folks settled PA.
Maybe Bellfonte can ask DNR for that skeleton so they can put in their display case
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: Sounds about white. Looked up Bellafonte, PA demographics and found:

The borough was 96.3% White, 1.5% Black or African American, 0.1% Native American, 0.5% Asian, 0.3% other


How many of those White people brag about their American Indian ancestors?
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fsbilly: neilbradley: I'm NI and DGAF. White people need to stop "helping" minorities for purposes of their own self validation. That shiat's obnoxious and harmful.

Man, you packed a lot of bullshiat into a very small space there, chief.


Not really. Performative allyship isn't helpful. White peoples tend to go "we got rid of a mascot!" and congratulate themselves for supposedly doing something to address racism while ignoring actual issues faced by the minority they are pretending to care about. It's what happens when you don't actually listen to the community and center your own voice instead.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

incendi: My high school, Southwest High School in Fort Worth, TX, had a little referendum on whether we should keep Raiders as the mascot in 2002 or so... it had only been upgraded from Rebels in 1986. It's still Raiders afaik.


We had some Rebels in my hometown school district. It was safer to close the school entirely than to take away their confederate logo and emblems.

The south is messed up.
 
