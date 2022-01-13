 Skip to content
(LAD Bible)   Woman arrested for opening fake Instagram accounts   (ladbible.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was assured by fark that woman would never lie to hurt a man any anyone who says otherwise is an incel
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
hell hath no fury....
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: I was assured by fark that woman would never lie to hurt a man any anyone who says otherwise is an incel


no, you weren't, you disingenuous jackass.
 
Lexx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well that's terrifying.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm not clicking on anything called Lad Bible.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: I was assured by fark that woman would never lie to hurt a man any anyone who says otherwise is an incel


Believe Women #MeToo
 
Tman144
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I'm not clicking on anything called Lad Bible.


I'll save you the click. She was arrested for giving false statements to police, not for opening Instagram accounts.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: I was assured by fark that woman would never lie to hurt a man any anyone who says otherwise is an incel


No, you weren't, but there are other ways to earn the title. Congratulations.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Better warn my cousins to delete their pets' accounts.  All 37 of them.

Reads article...Christ, what a maroon.  She knows enough about how This All Works to create multiple accounts but doesn't realize that They can figure out the location and identity of the systems used to create and access the accounts.

The crazy thing is that if she was just a little bit smarter, her ex would probably be in prison.  A thrift store laptop or tablet bought with cash, free wifi, and a little planning would have made the activity anonymous.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: I was assured by fark that woman would never lie to hurt a man any anyone who says otherwise is an incel


that is exactly the kind of thing an incel would say.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sites called "Lad Bible" are peak 2005 energy.
 
splelps
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark will never ever admit to being hypocrites. oh no am I gonna get... gasp... a stupid label? the thought makes me shiver
 
Tman144
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jtown: Better warn my cousins to delete their pets' accounts.  All 37 of them.

Reads article...Christ, what a maroon.  She knows enough about how This All Works to create multiple accounts but doesn't realize that They can figure out the location and identity of the systems used to create and access the accounts.

The crazy thing is that if she was just a little bit smarter, her ex would probably be in prison.  A thrift store laptop or tablet bought with cash, free wifi, and a little planning would have made the activity anonymous.


Counterpoint: If she were a little bit smarter, she would have just realized her relationship was over and not done this crazy shiat in the first place.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Butbutbut her Empouermunts.
 
listernine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So, what I'm hearing is that shes available.
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tman144: jtown: Better warn my cousins to delete their pets' accounts.  All 37 of them.

Reads article...Christ, what a maroon.  She knows enough about how This All Works to create multiple accounts but doesn't realize that They can figure out the location and identity of the systems used to create and access the accounts.

The crazy thing is that if she was just a little bit smarter, her ex would probably be in prison.  A thrift store laptop or tablet bought with cash, free wifi, and a little planning would have made the activity anonymous.

Counterpoint: If she were a little bit smarter, she would have just realized her relationship was over and not done this crazy shiat in the first place.


That's asking a lot of a teenager.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

moto-geek: [Fark user image 850x736]


She seems so nice tho
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

listernine: So, what I'm hearing is that shes available.


In 10 months. Not nearly enough time for ruining a guy's life and costing him his job.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
https://www.fark.com/comments/1203897​6​/146104242#c146104242
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She's not attractive enough to be that crazy.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
farkin maniac
 
Tman144
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

X-Geek: https://www.fark.com/comments/1203897​6​/146104242#c146104242
[Fark user image 850x197]

[Fark user image 498x333] [View Full Size image _x_]


Hmmm, I don't know about the rest of you, but I have a notary swear me under oath before I post on Fark so I can ensure everything I post here is 100% serious.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sexy Jesus: I'm not clicking on anything called Lad Bible.


Somebody somewhere lied to the cops about something.
Can you believe it?
You're really missing out on this important news designed to play on your emotions.
 
