(Jerusalem Post)   Poland: Europe is closer to war than it has been in 30 years. Also does not like being stuck in the middle with Germany and Russia while the Stealers Wheel song plays on the soundtrack   (jpost.com) divider line
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean why not add a World War after a plague? It seems fitting for the timeline.

/If the sarcasm wasn't already obvious, please don't...
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30 years is 1992?

Was Europe on the brink of war in 1992. Did they mean 40 years to get back to the 80s?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: 30 years is 1992?

Was Europe on the brink of war in 1992. Did they mean 40 years to get back to the 80s?


Uh...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yugosla​v​_Wars
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Gubbo: 30 years is 1992?

Was Europe on the brink of war in 1992. Did they mean 40 years to get back to the 80s?

Uh...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yugoslav​_Wars


Ok sure. If the main concern for a European war is civil wars, then that doesn't sound anywhere near as terrible as Soviet tanks pouring through the Fulda gap.
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Poland is the Lucky Pierre of European history.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Im glad we have two ancient white men with basically nothing to lose running this deal.

How we ended up with a system that puts the fate of the human species in the hands of these two dildos is beyond me.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
thehobbes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Time for another dragoon ride.

api.army.milView Full Size
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Let's have all the wars and just farking do this. The saber rattling is becoming intolerable.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How convenient seeing we don't have any big wars going.

Here's a thought: we ain't ready. Despite record defense budgets year after year, the military isn't ready. Navy and Air Force flyboy readiness is way down. I don't know about the non-aviation stuff. What the heck are they doing with all the money if they're not fixing equipment and practicing using it?
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh, so THAT'S why Putin wants a US civil war. If we're at war with ourselves, we can't intervene in his domination plans.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gubbo: 30 years is 1992?

Was Europe on the brink of war in 1992. Did they mean 40 years to get back to the 80s?


I think they just mean "This is the closest we've been since the Cold War ended."
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh fark off Poland.

As if your ultra nationalists and backwards as fark social laws were helping.

The only reason they don't want a war is because they'd be amongst the first against the wall.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: How convenient seeing we don't have any big wars going.

Here's a thought: we ain't ready. Despite record defense budgets year after year, the military isn't ready. Navy and Air Force flyboy readiness is way down. I don't know about the non-aviation stuff. What the heck are they doing with all the money if they're not fixing equipment and practicing using it?


Palaces in Hawaii with rather large bunkers.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: How convenient seeing we don't have any big wars going.

Here's a thought: we ain't ready. Despite record defense budgets year after year, the military isn't ready. Navy and Air Force flyboy readiness is way down. I don't know about the non-aviation stuff. What the heck are they doing with all the money if they're not fixing equipment and practicing using it?


We're never ready. Canada went into WWII with tennis rackets and swan boats. We came out with one of the world's largest navies.

/those English morons left the keys in them and we scarpered off with them.

//this is also how we start most orgies.

///third joke. Possibly about how gay the navy is stereotypically. NTTAWWT.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Release the luftballons.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nirbo: edmo: How convenient seeing we don't have any big wars going.

Here's a thought: we ain't ready. Despite record defense budgets year after year, the military isn't ready. Navy and Air Force flyboy readiness is way down. I don't know about the non-aviation stuff. What the heck are they doing with all the money if they're not fixing equipment and practicing using it?

We're never ready. Canada went into WWII with tennis rackets and swan boats. We came out with one of the world's largest navies.

/those English morons left the keys in them and we scarpered off with them.

//this is also how we start most orgies.

///third joke. Possibly about how gay the navy is stereotypically. NTTAWWT.


We had industrial manufacturing capacity back then to convert and ramp up back then.

We outsourced all of that last I knew.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

