 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pix11)   Man rides electric bicycle up to speed camera in the snow, fires multiple shots at it and misses every single one   (pix11.com) divider line
53
    More: Fail, Crime, Mobile phone, HOWARD BEACH, Police, Camera, Law enforcement, New York City, Manhattan  
•       •       •

1153 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2022 at 10:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
justice is having his permanent record show he fired randomly, at anything and everything.
Anyone checking out his "I shot out a camera" claim will find he was just wildly firing and was caught on camera.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just hope the cyclist was at least wearing a helmet:

media-amazon.comView Full Size


Safety first!
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They should probably start their investigation by checking the alibis of anyone who received the firearms training at a local police academy.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He went 0 for 10.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1: Ride *past* the camera - or - better yet, approach from opposite direction
Step 2: WAIT, so the timestamps can't be matched up easily.
Step 3: Ride back without doing anything, because shooting a speed camera isn't going to solve anything except your life plans for the next 5-10 years.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how he can't control the recoil. Dude needs to hit the range.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paintballs would have been a better tool for the job.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude couldn't hit a bear in the ass with a bass fiddle.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm...he didn't "miss".  He his the speed sensor, but didn't shoot at the camera.  After the 2nd or 3rd
shot, you can detect the vibration after the round(s) impact the radar device.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope we get to compare with his body cam.
 
royalson64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that was obviously a cop
 
whatdafarkisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only does hit need to go to the range but he should probably practice getting his gun out of his holster.  Howard Beach is ripe with old, white men.  This definitely looks like an old, white dude and I'll bet he has "anger issues" too.  Check the recent tickets issued from that camera and I'll bet anything that this farkhole lives only a few blocks away.  Oh man, I can't wait until they bust his stupid ass.

Ps.  It's extremely difficult to get a legal handgun in Queens.  If that shiat is legal then he'll be easy to find.  And if he's an old, white dude from Howard Beach then it's highly likely this guy works in a cash business and has a legal handgun.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Camera shot back

It was not effective
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like I'm watching something in a comedy movie when I look at this footage. That bike REALLY gives me that clown car vibe.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatdafarkisthis: Not only does hit need to go to the range but he should probably practice getting his gun out of his holster.  Howard Beach is ripe with old, white men.  This definitely looks like an old, white dude and I'll bet he has "anger issues" too.  Check the recent tickets issued from that camera and I'll bet anything that this farkhole lives only a few blocks away.  Oh man, I can't wait until they bust his stupid ass.

Ps.  It's extremely difficult to get a legal handgun in Queens.  If that shiat is legal then he'll be easy to find.  And if he's an old, white dude from Howard Beach then it's highly likely this guy works in a cash business and has a legal handgun.


Did you just assume dudes age and ethnicity based on his ability to get his gun out?

/ racist, ageism is still racist ageism
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here all they do is spray paint penises on them and cover the lenses in vasaline. The police were acting like there was a mass killer on the loose and everyone laughed at them.
 
GutFunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: Camera shot back

It was not effective


To be fair, the camera shot first, so he was well within his rights to defend himself.
 
Bone Spurs and Harmony
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: I love how he can't control the recoil. Dude needs to hit the range.


Obviously he missed the range, too
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: I love how he can't control the recoil. Dude needs to hit the range.


At this rate he's not going to be able to hit the range.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: I love how he can't control the recoil. Dude needs to hit the range.


The whatnow?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop-like shooting detected
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.amazon.com/Lasers-Sights-​O​ptics/s?rh=n%3A13269531&page=3
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police have identified 4 possible suspects.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: WhackingDay: I love how he can't control the recoil. Dude needs to hit the range.

The whatnow?

[Fark user image image 499x410]


How to shots bullet on a curve 101.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys should know that sometimes it's harder to preform in cold weather conditions.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd buy the guy a beer. No one was hurt and those things should be illegal. They are in many jurisdictions. They're just a revenue generation tool often provided by private companies that can't be audited or cross examined and are often set improperly.

HotWingConspiracy: Paintballs would have been a better tool for the job.


No gas and a tire British style would have been better.

/I'm guessing a middle aged pissed off mobster.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting a ticket from a speed camera is like when a praying mantis eats a hummingbird.  It goes against the natural order.
 
Mock26
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: I love how he can't control the recoil. Dude needs to hit the range.


"hit the range"

He would probably miss and wind up at a golf course.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hugram: He went 0 for 10.
[Fark user image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


Heh - first thing I thought of.

/ leaving satisfied
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: They should probably start their investigation by checking the alibis of anyone who received the firearms training at a local police academy.


i don't know.    if it was a cop he'd just have the ticket fixed.

i've never been to the range and seen handgun targets that shows any amount of consistency or accuracy. not hitting where they are aiming seems to be the defining characteristic of handgun owners.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Camera shot back

It was not effective


Bah, was gonna say the camera shot first....
/ Was it coming right at him?
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe the LAPD is hiring.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
SpectroBoy:

Jesus christ, bro - get a job. Volunteer, do some farkin' thing.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [c.tenor.com image 401x498] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
An "electric" bicycle -- this must mean something.   Are there no lasers?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: SpectroBoy: [c.tenor.com image 401x498] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 255x198]


Guilty of that.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drtgb
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I am wondering what he did hit behind the camera- apartment windows? A store front?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Seriously jackass.  Get a really high powered pellet gun, use a car across the street as a bench, and fire a lot fewer shots with patience.
Also a paintball gun at the lens would do well as the paint would freeze for a few days.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fun fact. Shooting a gun is nothing like in the movies or TV. It is actually hard to hit a target without a LOT of practice.
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There's a right way to do things, and a wrong way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Then he slowly rolled away into the darkness, his job undone...
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Here's better video of the perp.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loren
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Speed cameras are evil.

But so is shooting in the city without a darn good reason.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.