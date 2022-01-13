 Skip to content
(Some Girl Scout)   The 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Flavors are here. Subby wants some Adventurefuls, Lemonades, and of course, Thin Mints   (girlscouts.org) divider line
59
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
French toast cookies are new and the only brownie i know doesn't have them, smh....
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thin mints are overrated.
 
morlinge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone in North Ease Ohio / Cleveland area looking for Cookies? My daughter is selling.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should get the girls in our BSA troop  to do undercover raids of the cookie supplies. There's got to be a corporate espionage or looting merit badge they can earn for their efforts.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been told these are basically identical to Thin Mints:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EasilyDistracted: Thin mints are overrated.


100% true, but they are still white people's crack.

/Will be buying 2 boxes
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: I have been told these are basically identical to Thin Mints:

[Fark user image 500x500]


You might as well tell me what the year-round available equivalent to hot runny dog shiat is.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've been here a while. My boss passed an ordering form around last month for his granddaughter to all his employees with the expectation "You better f*cking buy something." You don't have to coerce me to buy girl scout cookies. I love em.

/I sound fat
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do I get an achievement patch if I eat them all? Marijuana is a helluva drug.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they made from Real Girl Scouts?
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the Adventurefuls new?  Because they look delicious.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the unabomber was right: French toast cookies are new and the only brownie i know doesn't have them, smh....


They had the French toast last year. They're pretty good.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: I have been told these are basically identical to Thin Mints:

[Fark user image image 500x500]


And Keebler's "island dreams" are samoas / caramel delights.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: They've been here a while. My boss passed an ordering form around last month for his granddaughter to all his employees with the expectation "You better f*cking buy something." You don't have to coerce me to buy girl scout cookies. I love em.

/I sound fat


You boss is an idiot who bought cases of cookies because his daughter wanted a prize that could be purchased for far less.  Or worse, the troop leader wanted bragging rights.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No change in the gluten free front.  Sucks because ABC makes the chocolate caramel chip ones that are actually good and I can't find them around here.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Englebert Slaptyback: I have been told these are basically identical to Thin Mints:

[Fark user image image 500x500]

And Keebler's "island dreams" are samoas / caramel delights.


They're called Coconut Dreams.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: I have been told these are basically identical to Thin Mints:

[Fark user image 500x500]


IIRC, one of the two suppliers Girl Scouts uses is actually owned by Keebler.  I'm not sure if it's ABC or Little Brownie.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When I was in boy scouts our fundraiser was selling trash bags. I was chastised for only getting 3 buyers. I wish I was more assertive at the time then I would have said "if people need trash bags they buy them from the farking store, not from a kid who shows up at their door and promises to deliver them in 2 months. Also I live in a rural area and it's like a mile walk between houses. So in summation, fark you."
 
the_rhino
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Boy Scouts: camping, hiking, outdoors stuff, science stuff, leadership stuff, occasional diddling

Girl Scouts: we sell cookies because that's all females know how to do
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Kitty2.0:

They're called Coconut Dreams.

Not to be confused with "Coconut Reams" which is a video that you should not watch at work.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I, for one, can eat Do-si-dos by the pound.
 
pkmoor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Aldi carries equivalents to the Samoas and Tagalongs all year long for under $2
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And so it begins...
 
morlinge
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Boy Scouts: camping, hiking, outdoors stuff, science stuff, leadership stuff, occasional diddling

Girl Scouts: we sell cookies because that's all females know how to do


While this definitely used to be true. Modern Girl scouts heavily focuses on S.T.E.M. and outdoor stuff. Including partnering with SETI and NASA.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can't a cookie company sell cookies without using child slave labor?
 
jonas opines
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ive never understood putting these out in January when ostensibly a lot of people are trying their month-long trial at being 'healthy.'  These seem like a perfect Quarter Four campaign item to me.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Subtonic: You might as well tell me what the year-round available equivalent to hot runny dog shiat is.


kroger.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Subtonic: You might as well tell me what the year-round available equivalent to hot runny dog shiat is.

[kroger.com image 500x500]


AT LAST! Now I don't have to follow my neighbor's chocolate lab around anymore!
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: Thin mints are overrated.


Tell me to stop liking what you don't like without saying it.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

morlinge: the_rhino: Boy Scouts: camping, hiking, outdoors stuff, science stuff, leadership stuff, occasional diddling

Girl Scouts: we sell cookies because that's all females know how to do

While this definitely used to be true. Modern Girl scouts heavily focuses on S.T.E.M. and outdoor stuff. Including partnering with SETI and NASA.


I honestly did not know that.  That's pretty cool!
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: EasilyDistracted: Thin mints are overrated.

100% true, but they are still white people's crack.

/Will be buying 2 boxes


You sound old, and fat and racist.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: TheDirtyNacho: Englebert Slaptyback: I have been told these are basically identical to Thin Mints:

[Fark user image image 500x500]

And Keebler's "island dreams" are samoas / caramel delights.

They're called Coconut Dreams.


Right! I knew it was something tropical
 
mike_d85
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jonas opines: Ive never understood putting these out in January when ostensibly a lot of people are trying their month-long trial at being 'healthy.'  These seem like a perfect Quarter Four campaign item to me.


I think they're trying to catch people with sugar withdraw.  They just got out of the holiday season, haven't had dessert in two weeks after having it almost daily for two months straight.  A couple weeks is just enough time for the willpower to weaken a little so if you shove it in someone's face they break.

I think the in-person sales start in late February or early March.  Everyone is over the new years resolutions and they don't have holidays either fresh in their memory or looming in front of them.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Boy Scouts: camping, hiking, outdoors stuff, science stuff, leadership stuff, occasional diddling

Girl Scouts: we sell cookies because that's all females know how to do


They also know how to lawfare their way into the BSA
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ray_Finkle: Can't a cookie company sell cookies without using child slave labor?


When was the last time you saw a child selling these?
 
Flashfyr3
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HeartBurnKid: Are the Adventurefuls new?  Because they look delicious.


Can confirm, they are indeed the bomb.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ray_Finkle: Can't a cookie company sell cookies without using child slave labor?


I never took the time to follow the links before today, but the two manufacturers of Girl Scout cookies are both publicly traded, Kellogg's and George Weston Ltd. Weston is up 47.29% and Kellogg's is up 13.35% over the past year as of this morning.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: Ray_Finkle: Can't a cookie company sell cookies without using child slave labor?

I never took the time to follow the links before today, but the two manufacturers of Girl Scout cookies are both publicly traded, Kellogg's and George Weston Ltd. Weston is up 47.29% and Kellogg's is up 13.35% over the past year as of this morning.


Kellogg's?

shiat, I'm glad the strike ended before Girl Scout Cookie season.  Would have hated to have to boycott those.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

the_rhino: morlinge: the_rhino: Boy Scouts: camping, hiking, outdoors stuff, science stuff, leadership stuff, occasional diddling

Girl Scouts: we sell cookies because that's all females know how to do

While this definitely used to be true. Modern Girl scouts heavily focuses on S.T.E.M. and outdoor stuff. Including partnering with SETI and NASA.

I honestly did not know that.  That's pretty cool!


Sounds better than it is. They just shove them in the steno pool and have them make coffee.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: When I was in boy scouts our fundraiser was selling trash bags. I was chastised for only getting 3 buyers. I wish I was more assertive at the time then I would have said "if people need trash bags they buy them from the farking store, not from a kid who shows up at their door and promises to deliver them in 2 months. Also I live in a rural area and it's like a mile walk between houses. So in summation, fark you."


I sold lightbulbs in my early days of Scouts. Boy Scout fund raisers flat out suck in comparison to cookies. Even their popcorn sucks.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

morlinge: the_rhino: Boy Scouts: camping, hiking, outdoors stuff, science stuff, leadership stuff, occasional diddling

Girl Scouts: we sell cookies because that's all females know how to do

While this definitely used to be true. Modern Girl scouts heavily focuses on S.T.E.M. and outdoor stuff. Including partnering with SETI and NASA.


And the Boy Scouts sell plenty of stuff too.  And they wish they had a product as good and as popular as those cookies.

/no, Doug, I don't want to buy overpriced microwave popcorn so your son can go camping
 
Gough
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HeartBurnKid: Englebert Slaptyback: I have been told these are basically identical to Thin Mints:

[Fark user image 500x500]

IIRC, one of the two suppliers Girl Scouts uses is actually owned by Keebler.  I'm not sure if it's ABC or Little Brownie.


Little Brownie Bakers.
 
There are some who call me Tim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Boy Scouts: camping, hiking, outdoors stuff, science stuff, leadership stuff, occasional diddling

Girl Scouts: we sell cookies because that's all females know how to do


Yeah, they need to get with the times. Get those giirlscouts into the kitchen and bake those cookies
 
morlinge
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HeartBurnKid: Kellogg's?

shiat, I'm glad the strike ended before Girl Scout Cookie season.  Would have hated to have to boycott those.


It was actually Keebler which was owned by Kelloggs from 2001-2019. Keebler is now owned by the Ferraro Rocher people. Yes, I am from Battle Creek Michigan, Kelloggs headquarters, and have many family members who work or worked there.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Kitty2.0: TheDirtyNacho: Englebert Slaptyback: I have been told these are basically identical to Thin Mints:

[Fark user image image 500x500]

And Keebler's "island dreams" are samoas / caramel delights.

They're called Coconut Dreams.

Right! I knew it was something tropical


I like those better than the GSC version. They're a little bigger, cheaper, and you get twice as many cookies.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ray_Finkle: Can't a cookie company sell cookies without using child slave labor?


The best alternative is elves.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: Thin mints are overrated.


Heresy!
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Englebert Slaptyback: I have been told these are basically identical to Thin Mints:

[Fark user image 500x500]

You might as well tell me what the year-round available equivalent to hot runny dog shiat is.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: EasilyDistracted: Thin mints are overrated.

100% true, but they are still white people's crack.

/Will be buying 2 boxes


*squints at user name *

/I'll allow it.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Boy Scouts: camping, hiking, outdoors stuff, science stuff, leadership stuff, occasional diddling

Girl Scouts: we sell cookies because that's all females know how to do


This obviously coming from someone who knows absolutely nothing about the girl scout program. Two things, since you seem to enjoy dwelling in abject ignorance. One, the girl scout program is awesome and most of the girls who go absolutely love it. Honestly, they do as much or more than I did as a boyscout when I was a kid. Second, do you think girls don't need to learn how to run a business? You don't think that's a skill that would be fairly useful for them? Get out of here with your judgmental nonsense based on nothing more than what you think the girl scouts do. It's almost embarrassing I have to tell you this.
 
