(The Daily Beast)   Another day, another crackpot COVID cure: Herschel Walker's Mystery Mist. "It will kill any COVID on your body." But it's a dry mist   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And, don't forget, this guy is a serious contender for Senate.

I don't have to remind you of his party.

//my 100th green, yay
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dry mist?  So ... powder?  And being a former pro football player, I'm pretty sure I know what powder he's talking about.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doctor: You should get vaccinated.
Derper: No, I'm taking malaria pills.
Doctor: You should get vaccinated.
Derper: No, I'm taking horse dewormer.
Doctor: You should get vaccinated.
Derper: No, I'm taking monoclonal antibodies.
Doctor: You should get vaccinated.
Derper: No, I have a dry spray.
Doctor: You should get vaccinated.
Derper: No, I'm taking Viagra.
Doctor: You should get vaccinated.
Derper: No, I'm drinking my own piss.
Doctor: Why won't you get vaccinated?
Derper: Because I don't trust Big Pharma.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I want medical advice, I usually go to the guy who spent his career getting hit in the head.
It only makes sense.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark's front-page-only right wingers will be huffing it out of baggies in no time.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Das ist Mist", as the Germans would say.
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which one of his personalities?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he should try my new "Brain Spritz" that will kill any CTE on your cortex.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also available as an editable form:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A concentrated hydrochloric acid bath completely eliminates any COVID on your body. It's the secret cure the Biden administration and the corporate fake news media don't want you to know about. I strongly encourage all free-thinking Americans to try it out.

/And make sure to livestream it, for, uh... science. Yep, science.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


he's just picking up the torch in the best way his concussion-addled brain can figure out
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Planning to sell it to the Minnesota Vikings for far more than it's worth?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recruit Stetson Bennett to run against him.

/don't give me that "he's not old enough" business, I saw him on Monday and he must be like 40 years old
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if you farkers are all so smart, where's your Heisman trophy?

Yeah, didn't think so.
 
SinisterDexter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps it's a urine mist?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assuming this spray does what it claims it's still useless. Covid isn't transmitted through your skin or from touching your skin and clothes apart from your hands maybe. And washing your hands is pretty damn easy.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: A concentrated hydrochloric acid bath completely eliminates any COVID on your body. It's the secret cure the Biden administration and the corporate fake news media don't want you to know about. I strongly encourage all free-thinking Americans to try it out.


/And make sure to livestream it, for, uh... science. Yep, science.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OccamsWhiskers: Well, if you farkers are all so smart, where's your Heisman trophy?

Yeah, didn't think so.


Curses.

I gotta get me one of those so I stop losing arguements.

"I think children should be nursed until 17 and a half months."
"Where are you getting that number?"
*slams Heisman on table*
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: [Fark user image 314x330]

he's just picking up the torch in the best way his concussion-addled brain can figure out


BOOM!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

Walker Spray: It's like walking on sunshine
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not gonna Axe Herschel Walker to cure COVID.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey @NICKIMINAJ, It's always okay to ask questions. It should be encouraged to be inquisitive in order to make sure we're putting our country's best interest at heart," Walker tweeted. "Thank you for speaking out!!!"


why won't he release his medical records regarding his CTE?

I'M JUST ASKING QUESTIONS!
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he was conspiratorially informing Glenn Beck about... lysol? What a breakthrough.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: "Hey @NICKIMINAJ, It's always okay to ask questions. It should be encouraged to be inquisitive in order to make sure we're putting our country's best interest at heart," Walker tweeted. "Thank you for speaking out!!!"


why won't he release his medical records regarding his CTE?

I'M JUST ASKING QUESTIONS!


Well, if George Dubya didn't have to...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A new take on the "med beds" these farking dullards think exist.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: "Das ist Mist", as the Germans would say.


Bernd das Brot - Nerd Party [ENGLISH SUBTITLES]
Youtube kiK-vC6AU-4
 
Headso
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sounds like he tried to profit off that  narrative that surfaces were a realistic way you would catch covid, it still has knuckleheads washing their mail.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah, well, the taint of Wade Boggs's bar will let you live forever.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hand sanitizer or soap are just fine for killing it on your body.

I guess he's never heard of either.
 
AeAe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The main ingredient? Concentrated piss
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Drink it, you dumb motherfarkers.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Clearly this is the direction we're headed with these folks...
 
skyotter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
sodoesahandgun.xkcd
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hunters do like to go into the woods covered in deer piss. So really this should be no surprise.
 
skyotter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Herbie555: [Fark user image image 437x678]

Clearly this is the direction we're headed with these folks...


My shortcut wasn't short enough!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Dead for Tax Reasons: "Hey @NICKIMINAJ, It's always okay to ask questions. It should be encouraged to be inquisitive in order to make sure we're putting our country's best interest at heart," Walker tweeted. "Thank you for speaking out!!!"



why won't he release his medical records regarding his CTE?

I'M JUST ASKING QUESTIONS!

Well, if George Dubya didn't have to...

Fark user imageView Full Size


JAQing off isn't about actually getting answers...
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Assuming this spray does what it claims it's still useless. Covid isn't transmitted through your skin or from touching your skin and clothes apart from your hands maybe. And washing your hands is pretty damn easy.


Well, Captain Obvious, bucking for promotion to Major, are you?
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Christ, on the one hand, normal people might think Walker is such a joke of a candidate - no fact fluency on key issues, political novice, a markedly problematic past of domestic abuse, erratic behavior, and questionable business dealings that there is no chance.

And yet, here we are in the good ol' USA of 2022 where none of that seems to matter. I honestly don't think we are capable of being a functional democracy anymore.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In the GOP this is the first 'testing of the waters' for a presidential run.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why am I not surprised Republicans are actively recruiting brain damaged people? Its kinda their brand.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The piss poor RB who could only beat southern teams and had to run away from Hugh Green every play?

F him
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Snake oil spray. They're literally pushing snake oil and morons are falling for it.

Fark, I need to start Ponzi Investment Services. My conscience can seek help while I'm lounging in Tahiti.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AgentKGB: Tillmaster: "Das ist Mist", as the Germans would say.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/kiK-vC6A​U-4?start=37]


WOW... CSB: I was over in Germany at one of our facilities and saw that on TV at night (w/o the subtitles) and had no clue what I was seeing.
 
perigee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
21st Century Republicans
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If only there was some common easily accessible way to kill germs on your skin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Assuming this spray does what it claims it's still useless. Covid isn't transmitted through your skin or from touching your skin and clothes apart from your hands maybe. And washing your hands is pretty damn easy.


That's why you have to directly inhale the spray as well. Lots of it. Don't let any other outside air into your lungs for at least 5 minutes!

After that, you'll never have to worry about Covid again.
 
schubie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

perigee: 21st Century Republicans
[Fark user image image 499x376]


fark you. Everyone I've known with Downs is remarkably kind and empathetic and certainly has the sense to take covid seriously. How dare you compare them to republicans.
 
Mr.Poops
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm hedging my bets that Herschel Walker will run for POTUS in either 2028 or 2032.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Do you know right now, I have something that [you can bring] into a building, that will clean you of COVID, as you walk through this, this dry mist?" Walker asks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: Well, if you farkers are all so smart, where's your Heisman trophy?
Yeah, didn't think so.


Georgia just won the national football title again.  It was the spirit of Herschel filling them.  He is guaranteed victory now.  He's outstanding in every field.
 
