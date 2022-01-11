 Skip to content
 
(KSAT San Antonio)   Wednesday Addams vies for Mother of the Year   (ksat.com) divider line
13
    More: Creepy, Family, Foster care, 1-year-old, SAN ANTONIO, Priscilla Ann Salais, 2-year-old, San Antonio police, Salais' arrest affidavit  
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With Wednesday Addams-goodness looking pic!
 
neeNHA
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not the mama.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's methed up.
 
daffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So you take them away from the bad mother to keep them safe. Then you hand them to the even worse step grandmother. Good thinking.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Salais' father, Billy said his daughter would never hurt a child, he claims someone else did this, and Salais was watching the kids to help Isabella.


So someone snuck in and hurt the kids and restrained them all while she was.....?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You can look forward to a whole bunch more cases like this now that Texas has a heartbeat abortion ban.
 
friendlytarget
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: You can look forward to a whole bunch more cases like this now that Texas has a heartbeat abortion ban.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So the 37-yo was the step mother to the mother of the 1- and 2- year olds.

All the ages in this story are going to be WAAAYYY too close together.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

friendlytarget: [Fark user image image 425x530]


Ash Wednesday?

/what do you have to give up for Lent?
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: So the 37-yo was the step mother to the mother of the 1- and 2- year olds.

All the ages in this story are going to be WAAAYYY too close together.


Bloodlines too probably.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Am I the only one that cares about the rules?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Why did she charge for snacks? They're free
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
