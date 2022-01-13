 Skip to content
 
(News.com.au) Weeners Worried that COVID might affect your junk? According to this guy there's nothing to see here - well, certainly much less than before   (news.com.au) divider line
18
    Weeners, Erectile dysfunction, Human penis size, anonymous US man, Penis, erectile dysfunction issues, University College London, Covid d, per cent of men  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"It was covid" is the new "the water was cold".
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah but I filed a report on VAERS to say that my cock grew to 3 feet long so, that should balance out the lies, right?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nicki Minaj's second cousin may want to.... wait for it .... weigh in
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: "It was covid" is the new "the water was cold".


I WAS IN THE POOL!
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Too late for me.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, it is January.
 
comrade
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah, I know I put 8" in my profile, but COVID baby, COVID...
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
For every ten pounds you gain, you lose an inch off the peepee.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We're going to call this Short Covid.

God help those afflicted with Short & Skinny Covid.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Farking Clown Shoes: "It was covid" is the new "the water was cold".

I WAS IN THE POOL!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Anti-Vaxxers project Small Dick Energy.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: For every ten pounds you gain, you lose an inch off the peepee.


I've lost ~80 pounds and kept it off, and let me tell you...the opposite of what you said didn't happen dammit
 
moto-geek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So much for "Long COVID".
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: Kitty2.0: For every ten pounds you gain, you lose an inch off the peepee.

I've lost ~80 pounds and kept it off, and let me tell you...the opposite of what you said didn't happen dammit


A++ reply
 
Fat Dave [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: For every ten pounds you gain, you lose an inch off the peepee.


Can confirm

/ username checks out?
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I can't  imagine  (in a SFW way) going from this:
Fark user imageView Full Size


to this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So if every other guy gets COVID, then I'll finally be "average"?
 
